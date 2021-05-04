PREP TRACK: Unity Christian sweeps War Eagle Conference Meet

On the boys' side, Unity Christian again dominated the short distance events, with wins in the 100, 200, and 400 meter dash. Logan Franken came out on top in the 100 and 200, with respective times of 11.03, and 21.84. Hartley-Melvin's Connor Dodd was the runner-up in the 100, with a time of 11.27, while Tanner Schouten placed second in the 200, at 21.96.

Schrouten bounced back with a win in the 400, with a time of 51.44, whith Ebel Kooper taking second place at 52.85.

In the 800 meter run, Deven Henry of West Sioux took the medal at 2:05.80, while Owen Alesch of MMCRU was second at 2:05.96.

Henry also won the 1600 and the 3200 meter run with respective times of 4:50.11 and 10:43.89. Gehlen Catholic's Nathan Nemmers took second at 5:10.50 in the 1600, and MMCRU's Kaden Gallas was runner-up in the 3200 at 11:00.10.

Derek Anderson of Hinton was the winner of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.20, just ahead of Levi Koopmans of West Sioux, at 17.39.

Unity Christian's Jacob Van Donge was the 400 meter hurdles champion with a time of 59.38, with Koopman's again placing second, this time at 1:01.70.