PREP TRACK: Unity Christian sweeps War Eagle Conference Meet

The Unity Christian boys and girls track and field team swept the 2021 War Eagle Conference Meet on Monday, as the women took the team title ahead of Hinton with a team score of 90, while the men finished six points ahead of West Sioux with 114 points.
Unity Christian dominated the distance events, as Amaya Van Essen took first place in both the 1500 and 3000 meter runs, with respective finals times of 5:27.07, and 11:24.33. Takara Conley finished in second in the 1500 with a time of 5:34.40, while Unity Christian's Olivia Hoogland was runner-up in the 3000 with a finals time of 12:03.20.
In the short distance events, South O'Brien's Willa Sickelka led the way. Sickelka won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.00, just ahead of teammate Annikka Jenness, who ran a 13.21.
In the 200 meter dash, Sickelka finished first with a time of 26.29, with Unity Christian runner Anna Heynan placing second at 26.94.
Sickelka also won the 400 meter dash with a time if 1:00.30, just barely ahead of Unity Christian runner Gracie Schoonhoven, who ran a 1:00.34.
Hinton runners Gabbie Friessen and Kyra Peters finished 1-2 in the 800 meter run with respective times of 2:31.65 and 2:37.62. Teammate Anna Coffee placed second in the 100 meter hurdles at 16.52, with Tiffany Woerdoehoff of Gehlen Catholic taking the first place medal at 16.37.
Schoonhoven made up for her second place finish in the 400 meter dash with a victory in the 400 meter hurdles. She finished with a time of 1:08.90, while Sophie Ruden of Gehlen Catholic finished second at a time of 1:11.62.
South O'Brien took first place in both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay, ahead of Remsen-St. Mary's and Unity Christian, respectively. the 4x100 winning team had a finals time of 53.22, while the 4x200 squad ran a 1:53.53.
Unity Christian finished atop the 4x400 meter relay with a mark of 4:19.69, 11 seconds ahead of the runner up Hinton squad. Hinton managed to snag a win in the 4x800 at 10:35.95, 20 seconds ahead of South O'Brien.
Unity Christian added to its relay victory total with a win in the 800 sprint medley. The Knights ran a time of 1:53.80, five seconds up on Hartley-Melving-Sanborn, at 1:58.85. Unity also won the girls high jump, shot put, and discus throw.
Molly Zylstra won the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00, while Anna Coffee finished second. Unity's Serena Bogenrief threw the shot put 36-03.75, ahead of Lauren Kounkel of Hinton, by over two feet. Bogenrief was No. 2 in the discus throw with a mark of 96-11, while teammate Shayla Altmeier finished first at 97-09.50.
In the girls' long jump, South O'Brien's Karlee Warnke beat out Hailey Wilken of Akron-Westfield, with a first place jump of 14-11.50.
On the boys' side, Unity Christian again dominated the short distance events, with wins in the 100, 200, and 400 meter dash. Logan Franken came out on top in the 100 and 200, with respective times of 11.03, and 21.84. Hartley-Melvin's Connor Dodd was the runner-up in the 100, with a time of 11.27, while Tanner Schouten placed second in the 200, at 21.96.
Schrouten bounced back with a win in the 400, with a time of 51.44, whith Ebel Kooper taking second place at 52.85.
In the 800 meter run, Deven Henry of West Sioux took the medal at 2:05.80, while Owen Alesch of MMCRU was second at 2:05.96.
Henry also won the 1600 and the 3200 meter run with respective times of 4:50.11 and 10:43.89. Gehlen Catholic's Nathan Nemmers took second at 5:10.50 in the 1600, and MMCRU's Kaden Gallas was runner-up in the 3200 at 11:00.10.
Derek Anderson of Hinton was the winner of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.20, just ahead of Levi Koopmans of West Sioux, at 17.39.
Unity Christian's Jacob Van Donge was the 400 meter hurdles champion with a time of 59.38, with Koopman's again placing second, this time at 1:01.70.
Unity Christian nearly swept the relay races, with victories in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, and 800 sprint medley, with a third place finish in the 4x800, and a runner-up placement in the distance medley.
Gehlen Catholic's 4x100 team finished second with a time of 44.85, while West Sioux was runner-up in the 4x200 relay, with a 1:34.07 finish. Gehlen Catholic was the second-place finisher in the 4x400, and took first place in the 4x800, ahead of MMCRU. Gehlen Catholic was also runner up in the 800 spring medley, with a time of 1:36.83.
West Sioux took first place in the boys' distance medley with a 3:55.19 time, and also won the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle at 1:09.61, ahead of South O'Brien, at 1:11.96.
MMCRU's Kamden Steffen won the boys' high jump with a leap of 5-10, while Trinity Christian athlete Dustin Hoksbergen placed second at 5-06.00.
In the long jump, Carter Bultman of West Sioux jumped a mark of 20-07.75 to place first, with Noah Adama of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in second at 20-04.
Akron-Westfield's Ian Blowe was the winner of the shot put with a heave of 47-06.25, while Mitchel Augustine of Gehlen Catholic was second at 44 feet even. Blowe was also the winner in the discus with a throw of 127-04.50, with teammate Cael Moffat placing second at 113-08.