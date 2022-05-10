PREP TRACK: West Lyon sweeps home meet on Tuesday

Both the West Lyon boys and girls track and field teams won the West Lyon Booster Club Relays on Monday in Inwood, Iowa.

The West Lyon girls tallied 156 team points and the West Lyon boys tallied 141 team points.

For West Lyon, Austin Mouw won the 200-meters (23.94) and Jackson Taylor won the 400-hurdles (58.36).

The shuttle-hurdle relay team won as well.

Donovan Beltrame (400 hurdles), Sam Meester (800), Koury Serck (3,200) and the 1,600-relay team took second in their events. In field events, Gabe Ter Wee took second in both the shot put and discus.

Five individuals won events for Sioux Center’s boys team. Mario Miguel (100-meters), Micah Trusedell (400-meters), Micah VandeVegte (3,200), Ty Hulshof (discus) and Brett Schouten (high jump) won events. The 800-relay team (1:31.1) set the meet record in a win.

The 400-relay and 3,200-relay teams also won events. Aidan DeJager (110-hurdles) and Caden Schouten (1,600-meters) placed second.

Central Lyon’s boys Gable Van Beek won the 110-hurdles and Lane Henrichs won the 1,600-meters. Rylie Mayo and Andrew Austin took second in their events. The 400-relay and 3,200-relay teams also took second place.

The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley boys' 1,600-relay team set a meet record at 3:32.19. Evan Janzen (800-meters), Bryan Zylstra (shot put) and Taiten Den Besten (long jump) won events. Eric Nilles placed second in the 400-meters. The 800-relay and the medley relay teams took second.

The George-Little Rock medley relay team took first place in their race Tuesday. Isaiah Johnson and Lane Kruger took second in the 100 and 200 respectively.

West Lyon’s girls team won the 800-sprint medley Tuesday. Jana Ter Wee set a meet record in the discus (143-2) and placed second in the shot put. Anni Metzger won the 100-hurdles. Andi Childress (100) and Kyndra Gramstad (400) placed second in their events. The 800-relay and 3,200-relay took second place.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Rylee Bomgaars won the 100-meter dash (13.48) and Kyer Bomgaars won the 400 (1:02.02). Elyse Zwart won the 3,200 and Makine Rensink took second in the 400-hurdles. Ellie Woelber took first in the 400-hurdles and second in the 100-hurdles. Jenny Luevano (high jump) and the 400-relay team took second place in their events.

The Sioux Center 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200-relay teams took home gold in their races.Ayda Den Herder jumped a meet record 17-6.25 in the long jump. Jori Harskamp took first in the shot put and Makenna Walhof second in the discus. Corinne McCord (1,500) and the distance medley team took second place in their events.

Central Lyon’s Mary Schriever won the 1,500-meter run and the distance medley team placed first Tuesday.

Sheldon’s Maddie Olson won the 200 meters and the high jump with a meet record 5-foot-7 mark. Julia Van Regemorter took second in the long jump.

Lexi Landis took second place in the 800-meter run for George-Little Rock.

