Elliana Harris thinks the best is yet to come.

The Sioux City East High School junior sprinter has set blistering times this season and will represent the Black Raiders in the maximum four events at the Drake Relays.

The prestigious track and field meet got underway last weekend with distance road races and continued through the week with decathlon and heptathlon competitions. Thursday started the high school competition with boys' 3,200-meter run and girls' 3,000, plus throwing events for both boys and girls.

Friday welcomes the rest of the high school events, starting at 8:30 a.m. on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines.

Harris will run in the 100-meter dash preliminaries after the opening events, the 100 high hurdles (girls) and 110 high hurdles (boys).

It hasn’t come easy for Harris.

She broke at one point early on and had to shut down running altogether. However, last season did include qualifying for the Drake Relays and a top-five finish in the 200 in Class 4A with a time of 25.25 seconds.

“I didn’t have an opportunity to qualify for Drake or state as a freshman, but I was super proud of myself for getting to state and qualifying for the finals in the 200,” Harris said.

As of Thursday, Harris has posted the third-fastest 100 and 200 in the state among all classes. There’s no 200-meter dash run at the Drake Relays to show off her 25.41-second time, but she’ll have the 100 and three relays to make her presence known.

"She knows she'll be running multiple events as we go for a conference title and things like that to help the team. You don't always get the work ethic and team attitude from a kid with that talent level," said East assistant coach Joe Glass, who primarily works with the sprinters on head coach Rick Clarahan’s staff. "But Ellie is very well-rounded and a really coachable kid."

Over the offseason, the junior committed to improving her starts, the area which she credits the most for the drop in time.

“I focused more on lifting and my strength,” she said, “and I think we’ve been hitting the workouts harder this year and getting endurance up to where it needs to be.

“We’ve also been working on form, but I’ve really focused on my starts. That’s been the weakest point of my race, but those have gotten a lot stronger this year.”

In the 100, Harris -- who also plays basketball and volleyball at East -- boasted the state’s second-best time (all classes) with a 12.25 until Carroll’s Shay Sinnard beat it by a split-second on Tuesday. The best time belongs to Jaidyn Sellers of Panorama (12.10), posted on the same day as Harris' best time, though at a different meet.

“Coming into track and field, she’s already been trained in other sports at a high level, so we really didn’t have to do a ton,” Glass said. “There have been some technique issues we’ve worked on and drills we’ve added and tweaked some things based on how we finished last year and our goals this year.

“She’s a huge asset to the team, not just from a talent perspective, but from a leadership standpoint as well. The group of girls that she surrounds herself with is a really good core group of girls. We return every one from our sprint medley squad that placed at state last year, so they have goals as a team, and Ellie has goals for herself, but she never puts herself above the team.”

The three relays include seniors Alyssa Erick and Bella Gordon, along with sophomore Grace Erick.

School record holders in the 400 relay, the Black Raiders enter Drake with the fifth-best time at 49.42, a little over a half-second behind leader Dowling Catholic.

The 800 relay enters “The Blue Oval” with the ninth fastest time (1:45.58), and the 800 sprint medley posted the 21st best time (1:51.70).

“Our team chemistry overall is really good,” the junior sprinter said. “Especially with our relays. We have the same girls on all of them, so we’re constantly with one another. But in general, we’re all really close. Our rides (to meets) are filled with laughs, and all the hard workouts and things like that all bring us closer.”

Harris is possibly eyeing a collegiate track career in her future -- she also plays basketball and volleyball for the Black Raiders -- but isn’t thinking about it too much since there’s much more she wants to accomplish for East before that time comes.

For now, the most pressing goal is to get past the prelims at Drake.

“We qualified last year but fell short of qualifying for the finals in the 100 and 4x1,” she said. “So I’m hoping to make the finals in both of those this time.

“I’ve always ran. My parents introduced it to me when I was really young. I’ve been going to state meets and things like that since I’ve been around eight. I just really love the competitiveness of it and its individuality. You can compete with a team, too, so I like the versatility of that. Running in college is something I’m definitely interested in, but I haven’t decided on that yet.”

Distance runners lead SC North contingency to Drake

The Sioux City North High School boys’ track and field team will be competing in four events at the Drake Relays.

In the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, the Stars will send senior Gabe Nash and junior Natnael Kifle.

In the 800, Nash enters with the state’s top time of 1 minute, 53.90 seconds.

Nash has the season’s fourth best 1600 time at 4:18.52 while Kifle posted the 19th fastest mark (4:23.01). In the 3200, owns a top-three time (9:16.68) while Kifle is just four spots behind at 9:21.90.

The Stars are also sending Kifle as part of a 1600 distance medley relay that has featured both Nash and Kifle running the final -- and longest -- leg of the relay. With Nash anchoring, the Stars’ quartet that included Demarico Young, Dayton Harrell and Alex Wilford qualified by running a time of 3:37.12 at Le Mars on April 10.

The official heat sheet has Kifle listed as anchor for Friday’s race and Nash listed as an alternate.

Siouxland area qualifiers

Girls

100 -- Elliana Harris, SC East; Kellesse Heard, SC West; Anna Heynen, Unity Christ.; Kaleigh Tooker, MOC-FV; Tierney Huss, MOC-FV

800 -- Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson; Madison Brouwer, Sib.-Och.

1500 -- Madison Brouwer, Sib-Och.

100 hurdles -- Jerra Merchant, Spencer

400 hurdles -- Jerra Merchant, Spencer

400 relay -- SC East (A. Erick, G. Erick, B. Gordon, E. Harris); MOC-FV (C. Meines, P. Kleinhesselink, K. Tooker, T. Huss); Lawton-Bronson (A. Smith, A. Mahoney, S. Brouwer, J. Mesz); Bishop Heelan (A. Rau, K. Meis, M. Brown, S. Cleary); Sioux Central (H. Ayers, A. Wilson, B. Webber, B. Johannsen); SC West (K. Heard, K. Harris, M. Augustine, E. Jackson); Spirit Lake (E. Henrickson, M. Kaufmann, A. Avery, M. Bruinsma); Spencer (K. Koenig, E. Amendt, J. Piercy, T. Vail); Okoboji (E. Jorgensen, M. Wells, K. Allen, Z. Holmes)

800 relay -- SC East (B. Gordon, G. Erick, A. Erick, E. Harris)

800 sprint medley -- SC East (A. Erick, B. Gordon, G. Erick, E. Harris); MOC-FV (K. Tooker, P. Kleinhesselink, T. Huss, A. Jeltema); Le Mars (A. Leusink, S. Hector, J. Allen, M. Huls)

Shuttle hurdle relay -- Sioux Central (R. Waldstein, B. Webber, B. Johannsen, P. Peterson); Ridge View (T. Shepherd, G. Mason, G. Freese, R. Jensen)

High jump -- Bailey Boeve, Hinton; Aubrey De Groot, Unity Christ.; Mackenzie Harder, Storm Lake

Shot put -- Elliana Heisinger, Spencer; Payton Schermerhorn, SB-Luton; Lauren Travis, Spirit Lake; Katelyn Grady, Sheldon

Discus -- Ashlyn Gomez, MOC-FV; Fran Travis, Spirit Lake; Makenna Walhof, Sioux Center; Lauren Kounkel, Hinton

Boys

100 -- Greg Peterson, Sioux Central; Carter Toews, Spirit Lake; Isaiah Johnson, George-LR; Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG

400 -- Theo Moseman, Lawton-Bronson; Isaiah Johnson, George-LR

800 -- Gabe Nash, SC North

1600 -- Gabe Nash, SC North; Natnael Kifle, SC North

3200 -- Gabe Nash, SC North, Natnael Kifle, SC North

110 hurdles -- Beckett DeJean, OABCIG; Carter Toews, Spirit Lake

400 relay -- Okoboji (T. Sehman, J. Salmon, E. Schlachter, J. Santos); Kingsley-Pierson (C. Beelner, B. Goodwin, W. DeStigter, E. McGill); MOC-FV (J. Tooker, K.. Koerselman, C. Jager, C. Moss); West Sioux (B. Walsh, B. Lynott, T. Lynott, C. Bultman); SC East (D. Adams, L. Sayonkon, D. Tope, B. Wavrunek); OABCIG (G. Winterrowd, B. DeJean, J. Peters, E. Behrendsen); Spirit Lake (C. Toews, J. Cornwall, D. Algrer, E. Stecker); Bishop Heelan (R. Feauto, D. Uhl, H. Wauhob, S. Schaefer); Spencer (K. Stanzel, R. Tigges, G. Timer, J. Berends); Lawton-Bronson (L. Olesen, T. Moseman, C. Garnand, L. Grimsley)

1600 relay -- SB-Luton (S. Kroll, G. Aymar, E. Wheeler, E. Janzen); SC East (D. Adams, B. Comstock, J. Denker, L. Campbell)

1600 distance medley -- SC North (D. Young, D. Harrell, A. Wilford, N. Kifle); Spirit Lake (J. Wajda, J. Cornwall, Q. Hussey, R. Sundall)

Shuttle hurdle relay -- Central Lyon (A. Austin, G. Van Beek, G. Eben, R. Vander Zee); Spirit Lake (C. Toews, J. Cornwall, D. Alger, E. Stecker)

High jump -- Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson; Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake; Trevor Turner, Storm Lake; Wanding Hosnyang, Le Mars; Sione Fifita, Le Mars

Long jump -- Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG; Beau DeRocher, Hinton; Carter Sievers, Newell-Fonda; Ian Blowe, Akron-Westfield; Blake Hogancamp, SC East

Discus -- Ian Blowe, Akron-Westfield