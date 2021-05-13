Sibling rivalry: West's Michael and Holly Duax both qualify for state meet

Holly ran at state her freshman year, finishing third in both the 100 and 200. he Sis no longer the wide-eyed underclassman. Now, she is a team veteran, and someone who has already competed on the big stage. With last season being cancelled, it’s still a strange feeling to be one of the team leaders.

“I still feel like an underclassmen,” Holly said. “I still don’t have all the experience that a junior normally would have, and I had a whole season taken away, but I kind of just had to step up and take the role that my team needed me to play.”

Last time, Duax was West’s only individual athlete competing at state, along with the girls shuttle hurdle relay team. It won’t be quite so lonely this time with her brother by her side.

“He is so excited,” Holly said. “He has been wanting this all season, this is what he has worked for. He put in so much work in the offseason, he worked so hard every practice, and worked so much harder than anybody else. He deserves it so much.”

Michael admits that he didn’t work quite as hard as he could have as an underclassman, saying that he expected success to just come to him. But after two years of disappointment and a year of training, he put in the work that finally took him to his ultimate goal.