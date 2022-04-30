Sioux City North 4x800 team wins Drake Relays race ahead of Dowling Catholic

Will Lohr handed the baton off to Gabe Nash, just hundredths of a second behind the lead in the 4x800-meter relay on Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines with 800 meters to go.

Lohr could hardly contain his excitement, knowing what his North High School teammate was about to do.

Nash sped up and passed Dowling Catholic’s Matthew Bootman, and Nash ran the final leg in 1 minute, 56.24 seconds to clinch the race championship for he, Lohr, Natnael Kifle and Yemane Kifle at Drake Stadium.

Overall, the Stars ran the race in 7:48.21, while Dowling was second in 7:50.85.

“This means absolutely everything,” Lohr said. “For so many athletes in Iowa, running at Drake is such a dream, and to win an event in that fashion, it is truly remarkable.”

Yemane Kifle set the tone early for the Stars.

He got trapped early, but the Stars senior was able to weave his way into the lead. He needed 250 meters to grab the lead, but once he claimed it, he never let it go.

Then, Kifle handed the baton off to Natnael, who Lohr said was the team’s X-factor on Saturday.

Dowling’s No. 2 runner Will Ryan tried to pass Natnael Kifle on two separate occasions, but Natnael Kifle held Ryan at bay and ran a 1:59 split.

That meant it was Lohr’s turn, and he was going up against Jackson Heidesch, who won the cross country championship in the fall and upset the Stars for the team title.

“We were a little surprised at that,” said Lohr on the Maroons running Heidesch third instead of fourth. “If I had known that before the race, that might have put some extra pressure on me. I zoned in and knew I could run my race.”

Lohr actually had the fastest split of the four at 1:54.40, but Heidesch ran his split just .02 of a second faster than Lohr and gave the Maroons that ever-slight lead.

Nash wasn’t about Dowling to beat North again.

The two Kifles and Lohr watched on the Drake Stadium infield as Nash ran around the blue oval, distancing himself from the entire field.

As soon as Nash crossed the finish line, the runners in the red uniforms rushed over to him to join in on the celebration for a group hug.

“All those three guys on the relay, I can’t say how much they mean to me,” Lohr said. Those are my best friends. (There’s) no doubt this is up there when it comes to track and field memories. This is something we’ll never forget.”

Downs places third in 1,500

East senior Kaia Downs placed third on Saturday in the 1,500-meter run, her highest finish of the weekend.

Downs ran the race in 4:44.12, three seconds faster than her season best when she ran 4:47 earlier this month at Le Mars.

Her fastest lap was the first one Saturday, as she ran it in 54.77 seconds.

Carlisle senior Ainsley Erzen won in 4:36.27.

West finishes fifth

The West girls 4x100 team of Kellesse Heard, Holly Duax, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke placed fifth in the championship race, turning in a time of 49.75 seconds. Despite being hurt, Duax turned in the fastest split in 10.66 seconds, as she ran second.

Indians take second

The Spirit Lake shuttle hurdle relay team placed second in the finals, running it in 60.27 seconds. The four Indians who ran it were Ethan Stecker, Jake Cornwall, Drew Alger and Jack Latham.

Pleasant Valley won in 59.72.

Schoonhoven gets 7th

Unity Christian junior Gracie Schoonhoven placed seventh Saturday in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.78.

Nilsen wins discus

Nilsen returned to Drake to compete in the pole vault on Saturday, and he took the top leap in front of the Iowa crowd.

He won in the elite division with a vault of 18 feet, 4 1/2 inches. He won the Drake Relays pole vault as a college athlete in 2019, while finishing as the runner-up in the elite field in 2017 and 2018.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.