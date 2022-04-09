Sioux City Relays boys: Sioux City North shows flexibility with 4x400 win

SIOUX CITY — The North HIgh School boys track team hasn’t been afraid to use its distance runners for what is usually reserved for sprinters.

However, the Stars quartet of Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle and Will Lohr embrace the challenge.

The Stars won the Class A 4x400-meter race to close out the Sioux City Relays on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, recording a time of 3 minutes, 28.22 seconds, beating Waukee by a good five seconds.

That time also put the Stars in the No. 3 spot in the race statewide. They were fourth entering the race, but the fast time bumped them up one spot.

“We really tap into different energy systems,” Lohr said. “We have athletes who have a lot of range and it’s something we take a lot of pride in.

The challenge arose last year and the distance guys weren’t afraid to try something new. Most of those guys are fresh anyway, with the exception of those who ran the 800 about an hour before the 4x400.

Nash was the anchor to that race, while Lohr, a senior, was the No. 2 leg to the race.

Nash had the fastest leg as the anchor, running it in under 50 seconds.

“I think it’s something we’re definitely proud of, having four runners being distance kids,” Lohr said. “It’s so much fun. It shows that the 4x400 isn’t always the best 400 runner. You can have a hurdler, a sprinter … personally, it’s my favorite event. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good thing to build off of.”

The Stars’ distance guys also did well in the races they’re more accustomed to.

In the 3,200, Natnael Kifle won in 9:29.82, while Lohr was second at 9:35.12.

Nash, Yemane Kifle and Lohr all went 1-2-3 in the 1,600. Nash’s winning time was 4:20.81, ahead of Kifle’s 4:23.10.

Nash also won the 800 with a time of 1:56.62. Yemane Kifle was second at 1:57.66, Natnael was third at 2:01.49.

Nash was named co-MVP alongside Spirit Lake senior Jack Latham.

The Stars’ sprinters also won the 4x100, as the quartet of DeMarco Young, Kevin Phung, Caleb Cross and Dedric Sullivan edged Le Mars 44.29-44.50.

Latham makes history

On Saturday, Latham made history while running the 100-meter hurdles. While running in the elite race that included all classes, Latham ran a time of 13.96, which became the fourth-fastest time in Iowa high school history.

“I still don’t believe it, and I don’t know if it’ll ever hit me,” Latham said.

He won that race by more than a second, as West Monona senior Brad Bellis was second at 15.36.

“The weather was nice and I was feeling really good,” Latham said. “This was our first nice-weather meet, and my team was looking good, too. I felt awesome, and I had to wake up early to get here, but it was all worth it.”

Latham was also the anchor runner in the boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, winning that race in 60.98 seconds. They also won by more than a second in that race.

Latham’s teammate, Qai Hussey, also won the 100-meter elite race in 10.88 seconds.

Hussey and Latham now own the state’s fastest two times in the state. Latham has the No. 1 time at 10.68 seconds.

VanderSluis sweeps throws

Le Mars senior Brandon VanderSluis swept the discus and shot put on Saturday.

He won the shot put with a throw of 63 feet, 5 inches, and that came on his fourth throw.

Then, during the discus, the University of South Dakota recruit got 164 feet, 2 1/2 inches on his third toss.

He’s happy with where he needs to be.

“There was good competition here today, and it feels good to get the outdoor season rolling,” VanderSluis said. “I guess you could say this was the first good outdoor outing. We had indoors and shot put has been there. Once we came outdoors, my shot put came up another three feet, finally. The discus is right where I need to be at this point in outdoors.”

