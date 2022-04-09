Sioux City Relays Girls: Kaia Downs claims MVP honors by winning distance trifecta

SIOUX CITY — For the second straight Sioux City Relays, East High School senior Kaia Downs completed the trifecta.

Downs won the 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter races on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, and with those three wins, she also earned Relays Most Valuable Player after the meet.

“That 1,500 we had was really fun, and we had three or four in the front,” Downs said. “Having a nice group of girls to race against, our races are so hard and we just support each other. Doing the distance triple is hard, but with this being my senior year, it’s really nice to get the three wins like this.”

She won the three races by a good measure, as she won the 3,000 with a time of 10 minutes, 23 seconds, the 1,500 in 4:51, and finally, the 800 with a time of 2:25.26.

The closest margin of victory she had came in the 1,500, where Spencer senior Brenna Fisher placed second by 3.41 seconds.

Downs enjoyed the thrill of hearing footsteps behind her.

“I run my best when I’m with a group of girls,” Downs said. “Hearing footsteps really gets me going.”

Downs ran the first and her last race in two different climates, too. The temperature Saturday morning was around 30 degrees for the 1,500, but when she toed the start line for her final race — the 800 — the temperature nearly doubled.

Downs said she preferred running in the cooler weather, but she showed on Saturday she’s adaptable to any climate.

“There was no wind (in the morning), it was perfect,” Downs said. “The afternoon was perfect spectator weather, so I don’t fare well in the heat.”

Downs has started to realize that she’s beginning to be at the same level of the girls she looked up to when she was a freshman.

The East senior looked up to Janette Schraft and BIshop Heelan grad Amber Aesoph when she was younger, but now that Downs is seeing her senior season turn the backstretch, she now has started to realize she’s just as good as the Iowa State and Iowa distance standouts.

“Amber will always be amazing to be and she’ll be someone I always look up to,” Downs said. “I remember running against Janette my freshman year and she ran a 4:56 and I ran a 4:59 (in the 1,500), and I was so close going to the Drake Relays. I remembered Janette congratulating me, and I realized I’m going to be running at the same level as them.”

After her high school season is over, Downs will run at Missouri, which she committed to during the cross country season.

Downs hasn’t “fully processed” the fact that she has just as much skill as her two idols.

“In a couple years, I think I’ll fully realize it,” the East senior said. “I’ve always thought those two girls are amazing. Next year, I will feel like I’m getting stepped on, because running at a Power 5 school won’t be easy.”

Downs has qualified for two Drake Relays events in the past week. According to the East senior, she made the Blue Standard in the 800 last Tuesday at the Yankton meet then did so again in the 3,000 on Saturday at her home oval.

Duax gets wake-up call

West senior Holly Duax had one thing on her mind during the 100-meter elite race on Saturday: Run a sub-12-second race.

Duax was close in her Class A preliminary race, as she ran a 12.03, which alllowed to her to qualify for the elite finals.

She did that and then some in the finals.

Duax tied her personal best of her high school career, running the elite final at 11.94 seconds. She beat Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central senior Aubree Bell by .52 seconds.

Not only did Duax win the elite race, but she broke the elite 100-meter record held by West’s Khenadi Jones, which was 12.15 in 2016.

“I know it’s early in the season, but I tied my PR, and that tells me I can only get better,” Duax said. “It’s nice to know that West is keeping on the legacy throughout the years. I’m running it better than she was running.”

Duax admitted she felt tight and a little nervous in the prelims, and she tried to run fast.

Later on in the final, Duax thought she felt smooth and calm coming out of the starting blocks, and she focused on not leaning back.

“I was hoping to be in the 11.8 range, but I’m close enough to it,” Duax said. “I had a little bit of a crosswind today, so I’m not mad with where I’m at.”

Duax also helped the Wolverines to a win in the 4x100 Class A race, as she, Kelleese Heard, Lily Juhnke and Kenya Harris combined to post a time of 49.73 seconds.

Bell doing well for KPWC

Bell gets to run in her favorite event at the Drake Relays.

The KPWC senior met the Blue Standard in the 100-meter dash, as she won the Class B race in 12.60 seconds, then ran a 12.46 in the elite final against the likes of Duax, Juhnke and East sophomore Ellie Harris (12.60).

Bell wanted to qualify for that race, even though she had already qualified for the long jump entering Saturday.

“It feels unreal,” Bell said. “I can't’ wait to run my favorite event on the blue oval. It feels super exciting to go in almost all of my events. It’s something that I didn’t do my freshman year. To know I’m one of the top runners in the state, it shows the hard work I’ve put in. I’ve put in a lot of work with lifting and a diet.”

Olson wins high jump

Sheldon junior Maddie Olson is picking up where she left off.

Last year, Olson won the Class 2A championship at 5-foot-9 and while she didn’t get to that point on Saturday, she still was the SCR champion at 5-6.

She tried to get over 5-8 three times, but missed on all three attempts.

Before that, Olson was a perfect 6-for-6 with her jumps, not hitting the bar once.

“I wish I could’ve gotten 5-8, but that’s OK,” Olson said. “I’ve been consistent. Last year, I struggled at the beginning of the season, but this year has been off to a good start. I think I came into the season with a lot more confidence.”

Heelan’s Taylor Jochum was second at 5-2, while Unity Christian senior Aubrey De Grott was third at 5-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.