Sioux City West girls track and field team places third thanks to Holly Duax's three individual wins

Katelynn Jepsen of Lawton-Bronson competes in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Lawton-Bronson’s Hannah Hageman hands the baton to Jolee Mesz in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz, front, takes off with the baton in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson crosses the finish line in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Abby Otto Hartley–Melvin–Sanborn competes in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Hartley–Melvin–Sanborn's Lydia Harders hands the baton to Jasmine Lux, front, in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Hartley–Melvin–Sanborn's Jasmine Lux competes in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
West Monona's Kacy Miller, right, hands the baton to Miella Struble in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
MaKenna Bowman of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central competes in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Aubree Bell hands the baton to Erika Kuntz, front, in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Erika Kuntz finishes in first place for the state title in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Erika Kuntz smiles after winning the state title with her team in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Spirit Lake's Mackenzie Kauffman, right, hands the baton to Abby Scott in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 3A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Spirit Lake's Abby Scott (4) crosses the finish line in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 3A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Kellesse Heard of Sioux City West starts off in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City West's Lily Juhnke, right, hands the baton to Bella Leon in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City West's Bella Leon sprints for the finish line in the Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Leighton Olesen of Lawton-Bronson competes in the Boys 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Lawton-Bronson's Louden Grimsley, right, hands the baton to Theo Moseman in the Boys 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Theo Moseman of Lawton-Bronson crosses the finish line in the Boys 800 Meter Sprint Medley 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Grant Schroeder of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central crosses the finish line in the Boys 800 Meter Sprint Medley 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Elin Van Der Werff, right, of MOC-Floyd Valley competes in the Girls 800 Meter Run 3A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Elin Van Der Werff, left, of MOC-Floyd Valley competes in the Girls 800 Meter Run 3A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City North's Yemane Kifle (5) and Gabe Nash (3) compete in the Boys 800 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash, left, and Yemane Kifle, right, compete in the Boys 800 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash finishes in first place in the Boys 800 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash embraces Yemane Kifle, left, after Nash won the Boys 800 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Spirit Lake’s Qai Hussey, left, and Jack Latham, right, compete in the Boys 200 Meter Dash 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Keaten Bonderson of Gehlen Catholic crosses the finish line in the Boys 100 Meter Dash 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Spirit Lake's Jack Latham, right, and Qai Hussey, left, compete in the Boys 100 Meter Dash 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Tage Hulstein, second from right, of Western Christian competes in the Boys 1600 Meter Run 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle embraces William Lohr after competing in the Boys 1600 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Madison Brouwer (3) of Sibley-Ocheyedan competes in the Girls 1500 Meter Run 2A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Kaia Downs (4) of Sioux City East crosses the finish line in the Girls 1500 Meter Run 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Kellesse Heard of Sioux City West starts off in the Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Lily Juhnke of Sioux City West crosses the finish line in the Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
The Sioux City West relay team celebrates after winning the Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 4A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Sean Schaefer, left, of Bishop Heelan sprints for the finish line in the Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 3A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
Lawton-Bronson’s Aziah Ashley passes the baton to Domenik Smith in the Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 1A during Saturday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2022.
This was Duax’s goal all along. She wanted to become a four-time state champion in her senior season.
She said, however, it might take a day or two for it to sink in.
“To do this as a team and to win as a team, it means so much more than the individual awards,” Duax said. “It’ll take a while to get used to.”
Immediately after she said that, Bella Leon joked to Duax she might realize it after waking up from a nap in the car after making a trip to Crumbl Cookies, a bakery that makes unique flavors of cookies.