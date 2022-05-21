Sioux City West girls track and field team places third thanks to Holly Duax's three individual wins

DES MOINES — Holly Duax’s last day as a West High School athlete was a memorable one.

Duax won three state titles on Saturday at the Iowa high school state track and field meet, and those three titles were in the 100-, 200- and 4x100-meter relay races at Drake Stadium.

With those three wins, Duax was one of the few athletes who won this weekend to win four events. Earlier this week, she won the Class 4A long jump.

This was Duax’s goal all along. She wanted to become a four-time state champion in her senior season.

She said, however, it might take a day or two for it to sink in.

“To do this as a team and to win as a team, it means so much more than the individual awards,” Duax said. “It’ll take a while to get used to.”

Immediately after she said that, Bella Leon joked to Duax she might realize it after waking up from a nap in the car after making a trip to Crumbl Cookies, a bakery that makes unique flavors of cookies.

Visiting a sweet place is a sweet and right occasion for a big feat.

Duax started out the day by winning the 100-meter dash. She won the fastest race with a time of 11.67 seconds, which put her in rare company.

That time is third all-time Iowa high school state track history behind Southeast Polk’s Sydney Milani, who did so in 2018.

“That time, oh my gosh,” Duax said. “This was the perfect day for me. Not too hot, not too cold. There was a tailwind. I got out really well.”