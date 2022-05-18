Sioux City West's Holly Duax, East's Kaia Downs look to end high school tenures with state championship titles

DES MOINES — Holly Duax has been on the big stage before.

The West High School senior knows she’s a No. 1 seed in three different events, but using that experience on the Drake Stadium oval will do wonders this weekend as she prepares to finish her track and field tenure on a high note.

Duax is the No. 1 seed in the 100-meter dash, the 200, and the long jump, as well as being one of the runners in the 4x100-meter relay.

“I know that I can perform with the pressure and just run the best race I can,” Duax said. “I definitely do feel like with getting older and having more experience, last year was a little bit different just because I hadn't been there since freshman year. But this year it's almost, I wouldn't say easier to deal with the pressure. I don’t get nervous as much as I did my freshman year, I guess.”

Duax’s No .1 seed times look a little bit like this. In the 100, she has a 29 of a second lead ahead of No. 2 seed Avery Horner at 12.13.

Earlier this season, Duax won the 100 in the Drake with a time of 12.43. Horner was seventh at 12.98.

In the 200, Duax entered the preliminary race at 10:50 a.m. Thursday with a time of 24.75. Norwalk junior Claire Farrell and Des Moines Hoover sophomore Kessican Kyne are second, both at 25.09.

Duax is in her first season trying out the long jump, and her seed mark in the pit is 19 feet, 1 inch. She has over a foot lead in the field.

Duax said she wished she would have done long jump in years past, but now that she’s jumping and doing well, she’s glad she found the pit.

“I feel like it would've been a lot easier to teach myself the form had I started it earlier.” Duax said. “I would've had a lot more years to work on all the fine tuning. I'm trying to cram three years worth of practices into one season of track.”

Duax has also had to deal with a hip flexor, which flared up on her during the long jump at Drake. It did give her pain, but she wasn’t willing to give up because she was hurting.

Instead, Duax and the Wolverines coaches have worked on her form and making sure she doesn’t overextend going into the sand.

Duax said that has helped her pain.

Downs feels no pressure

Kaia Downs has expectations she wants to meet in her final track and field meet in an East uniform.

That doesn’t mean she feels pressure.

She’s embracing the upcoming week.

“I've been thinking about state for a couple months, and I have some goals that I want to achieve, but at the end of the day, I think it would just be nice to end my career on a high note and finish better than I did last year.

Downs qualified in all three distance events — the 800, 1,500 and 3,000. The University of Missouri signee is the No. 1 seed in the 1,500, as her seed time in the mile race is 4:47.82.

“Obviously, I have expectations and I have goals that I want to achieve, but you know as well as anyone that my number one seed doesn't really mean much,” Downs said. “I feel like there's more pressure on (Iowa City Liberty’s) Ashlyn (Keeney) or something just because she has proven that she's the state champion, she's done it three times, It's my race to win versus my race to lose. So I don't know. I just am excited coming from behind.”

Last year, Downs was seed in the middle single-digits and still ran her way toward the top.

She doesn’t want “toward the top” this weekend. She wants Top 1 or Top 2, as she put it.

Downs said she wants to be between 4:30 and 4:40 for the 1,600, break the 10-minute mark for the 3,000, and be around 2:10 for the 800.

She doesn’t take the fact she qualified for all three races lightly. She’s seen how hard her teammates worked throughout the season, and seeing them not make the cut allows Downs to work that much harder.

“I think seeing how hard they've worked and to not have it pay off for them shows me that opportunity that I have been given is a very special one, so I'm really thankful to have been healthy the whole season and to have my coach continuously believe in me and to put me in those three opens when other people could have taken that spot,” Downs said.

Christensen makes it in hurdles

While most of the North attention goes to its boys distance runners, Stars senior Lorcan Christiansen has quietly worked his way to the state meet.

The Stars senior made it in the 110-meter hurdles (15.91) while also qualifying in the 400 hurdles (56.29).

Christensen ran those times on Thursday in Fort Dodge to qualify for the state meet for the first time.

At the beginning of the season, Christensen dealt with hamstring injuries. That kept him out of the first couple meets of the season, but he still kept his goals intact.

“It sucked mentally,” he said. “I had to be tough through it. I did better than expected. I was more nervous about my times more than anything.”

Christensen kept his times in mind, and he kept hitting those goals meet by meet. Last week, that 56.2 ended up being a personal best by more than a second.

“I think it was more adrenaline than anything,” Christensen said. “I had faith in myself and my training.”

On the Stars’ girls side, Yanelli Luna made it as a 400-meter runner at 59.86 seconds. She’s seeded ninth in the 1:30 p.m. Thursday final.

Then, junior Elizabeth Jordan qualified for the 3,000, taking the 24th and final spot at 11:41.

Heelan’s entries

The Bishop Heelan girls’ team has five entries.

Crusaders senior and South Dakota State signee Taylor Jochum is the highest-seeded competitor, as she’ll try to improve on her No. 6 seed in the high jump at 5-4.

Junior Kenley Meis is 15th in the long jump at 16-11.

The Crusaders also will have three relays: the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.

The Heelan boys have nine entries: Sean Schaefer in the 100, Carter Ritz in the 800, Quinn Olson in the 400 hurdles, a 4x100 entry where it’s the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, 4x200, Jaron Bleeker in the high jump, Aiden Kuehl in long jump, Caden LaFleur in the discus and Keyan Fulton in the shot put.

SB-L’s entries

The Warriors’ girls qualified for three events in the state meet: The 4x400, 4x800 and Maddie Kneifl in the discus.

The Warriors’ boys sent the following: Sprint medley relay, 4x800, Distance medley relay, Tylar Lutgen in the discus and the 4x400.

