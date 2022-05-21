Sioux City West's Holly Duax takes Class 4A long jump in first season trying the event

DES MOINES — Holly Duax packed four years of long jump experience into one.

The West High School senior decided in the offseason to try out long jump, and she recruited Joe Glass to help her learn as much about the field event as she could.

Duax seemed to absorb it all, as she won the Class 4A long jump on Friday with a leap of 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches at the Iowa state track and field meet at Drake Stadium.

Duax jumped over 18 feet on her last two jumps, and recorded marks on five of her six attempts.

“Seeing how much more technical and how nerve wracking it is to get three jumps to get to the finals, it takes a lot longer than just running a race and seeing your time,” Duax said. “I think I really found my groove at districts. I was able to control my speed and not push too fast or push too slow. Having that good district meet helped me going into state.”

Duax started out with the long jump in the winter, just before she suffered her stress fracture.

“I kind of had to take a month off and get back into it,” Duax said.

She got the suggestion to try out the field event from Glass, knowing that Duax could be successful with her speed.

She didn’t have to learn how to run down the runway, but Glass showed Duax how to put it all together so that she could be a seasoned long jumper in her rookie season in the pit.

“It was a lot, but it was obviously worth it,” Duax said. “I still have a lot to learn. There’s a lot more parts to it than just sprinting. There’s a lot to think about.

“I’m a perfectionist, I want everything to be perfect all the time, and in long jump, you’re not going to be perfect every time,” Duax said. “If you do try, you’re going to be stiff, you’re going to be tired.”

Duax wanted to win after not getting the job done at the Drake Relays.

The West senior placed second at the April meet in Des Moines, 17-10 3/4 behind Carlisle’s Isabelle Noring, who won at 18-1 1/2.

Duax said she felt humbled getting second place in that event. Again, she wants everything to go perfect.

Things didn’t necessarily go perfect there, especially after she aggravated a hip flexor that also gave her problems in the past.

Still, she wanted to prove that she was one of the best in the state.

“I was able to take the nerves that affected me at Drake, and used those to empower me,” Duax said. “I think having that at Drake humbled me. Long jump is different.”

Duax had to also learn how to balance being a runner and a jumper at the same time on Friday in an event that usually is run at the end of the meet.

Here at state, however, the 4x100-meter preliminaries were held on Friday morning while the long jump was happening.

So, Duax had to pause her long jump competition to help Kellesse Heard, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke out in the relay race.

Duax was one of five jumpers who were in that same boat, but it still felt weird to Duax. She got three jumps out of the way before taking to the track, and that calmed down the long jump champion, even after scratching on her third jump before the race.

“I think it was a lot easier because there were other girls who had to jump, so it was nice to talk to them, and ask when they were going over there,” Duax said. “That got me warmed up, I guess, so that was nice. I got a good explosion. It was a good thing to have that. I didn’t think I was going to be able to get any of my jumps in (before the 4x100),but I did. It all worked out.”

Speaking of that 4x100 meter team, it recorded a personal best again on Friday.

The Wolverines ran a time of 48.19 seconds, second in the field behind Waukee Northwest, which ran it two-hundredths of a second faster.

West came in with a seed time of 48.56 seconds.

“We got another big PR from districts, and we keep getting comfortable with one another,” Juhnke said. “It’s all coming together at the perfect time. At Drake, Bella and I didn’t have a good handoff, and that cost us some placings. We’re all very calm, very relaxed.”

The Wolverines advanced to Saturday’s final.

Kuehl close to long jump title

Bishop Heelan senior Aidan Kuehl wanted the state title in the Class 3A long jump.

He settled for the school record Friday in the event, and he came away with a bronze medal.

Kuehl placed third by jumping 22 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

“I was hoping to get a 23-foot jump, but my next thought was to get the school record,’ Kuehl said. “I’m not upset, but I wanted the 23 feet. I felt like I was close, but I didn’t have it. What didn’t work was I was behind the board on one of my longer jumps and my toe was barely on the board. That could have changed things.”

Other local finishes

The East girls 4x200 placed 10th on Friday, with a time of 1:45.87.

Carson Pinkerton of East placed 21st in the 4A 100 hurdles, recording a time of 16.04.

The North boys distance medley placed sixth at 3:33.56.

Stars senior Lorcan Christensen was 20th in the 100 hurdles, recording a time of 15.95.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed 14th in the 3A boys distance medley (3:41.35).

Heelan’s Kenley Meis was 17th in the 3A girls long jump (16-3 1/4).

Taylor Jochum was fifth in the girls’ high jump, clearing 5-foot-4.

Quinn Olson got 21st in the 400 hurdles at 60.02.

