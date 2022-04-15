SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spirit Lake's Jack Latham blossoms into Iowa's top hurdler

Jack Latham hasn’t let the big stage get to him. Instead, he’s a go-with-the-flow type of runner.

Latham, a Spirit Lake High School senior, has stayed humble through the accolades he’s achieved the last two years.

One of those accolades included running the fourth fastest-time in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday in the Sioux City Relays en route to him being named co-MVP.

Latham is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

On Saturday, Latham competed in the 110s elite race, and the Indians senior ran it in 13.96 seconds, one of the fastest times recorded by an Iowa high school boys athlete.

““I still don’t believe it, and I don’t know if it’ll ever hit me,” said Latham on Saturday.

He has the fastest time in the state by .30 seconds.

The 110s, however, isn’t the only event Latham leads the state in.

Entering Friday, Latham also owns the fastest time in the 100-meter dash. He ran that time at the South Dakota State indoor meet on March 28.

Latham did not run that race on Saturday.

“He’s worked very hard to get there,” Indians coach Brad Travis said. “You look at Jack, and you’ll tell stories about him for years. He’s put in the commitment to the sport. He doesn’t let the big things affect him.”

Latham wasn’t always the fast kid for the Indians.

Sure, Travis saw the potential when Latham was a freshman, but he wasn’t running the times that he is now.

Latham’s turnaround happened during his sophomore year, which was the same season the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the spring season.

Latham continued to work hard despite not having any outdoor meets to attend. He competed in a few indoor meets before the shutdown.

That hard work paid off, as Latham earned three medals at the state meet last season. He was a state champion in the 100-meter hurdles in Class 2A.

He beat his seed time in both the prelims and the finals last May, and his state championship winning time was 14.49 seconds.

Then, Latham helped the Indians break a state record in the sprint medley relay, as Latham, Ethan Backhaus, Dillon Fine and Qai Hussey ran the race on the blue oval in 1 minute, 32.75 seconds.

Then, Latham was the anchor runner on the Indians’ second-place team in the shuttle hurdle relay at 1:01.15, and he was also the lead-off runner in Spirit Lake’s third-place team in the 4x100 meter relay.

“As a coach, you try and soak it in and enjoy it for what it is,” Travis said. “Kids like Jack (and Qai) don’t come around often. As a team leader and as a student, he teaches it to other runners as a team, and he brings excitement every day in practice.”

Latham can enjoy the rest of his track season without having to worry about his collegiate future.

The Indians senior posted on social media in February that he will run for Iowa State starting in the fall.

Latham has been cheering for Iowa State since he was a kid, so it was a perfect opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

In his post, Latham thanked Cyclones assistant coach Kurtis Brondyke — a Clinton, Iowa, native — for giving him this opportunity.

Travis also saw how much it meant for Latham to commit to Iowa State.

“It’s been his dream of going to school there,” Travis said. “I think it’s a great fit.”

Honorable mentions

Alexa Johnson, Spencer girls soccer: Johnson is tied for the lead in the state in goals with 19. She is tied with Dike-New Hartford’s Camille Landphair.

Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig boys tennis: Reis has five wins in the No. 1 singles flight, tied for most in the state with Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Chris Walles.

