Six area girls track and field athletes qualify for Drake Relays 100-meter dash

SIOUX CITY — If there’s a good example of how talented Northwest Iowa is at track and field, the girls 100-meter dash is it.

There are six ladies in the area who will run in the 100 later this week at the Drake Relays, and five of those six are ranked in the Top 10.

The Relays start Wednesday but most of the high school events are Friday and Saturday at Drake Stadium.

West senior Holly Duax is the No. 1 seed in the race, as she is the only runner in the field who has ran the race under 12 seconds (11.81).

Fellow West senior Lily Juhnke has the No. 4 seed at 12.30.

Sophomores Eiliana Harris of East (12.38) and Tierney Huss of MOC-Floyd Valley (12.44) are seventh and eighth in the field.

The sixth runner — Cherokee’s Camille Zweifel — made it as the 32nd seed at 12.78 seconds.

Here’s a look at the other accepted entries that were released Saturday by the Relays committee.

400

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central senior Erika Kuntz is the only area entry, carrying the 11th seed with a time of 58.23.

800

Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Madison Brouwer and East’s Kaia Downs are in this field. Brouwer is the 13th seed (2:18.67) while Downs is 15th (2:19.06).

1,500

Downs is the only area runner here. She’s ranked ninth with a time of 4:47.23.

3,000

Downs has the 10th seed with a seed time of 10:23.45. She’s 37 seconds behind top-seeded Paityn Noe of Ballard.

100 hurdles

Spencer junior Jerra Merchant is the 21st seed with a time of 15.72. Hinton senior Anna Coffee is 24th (15.73).

400 hurdles

Unity Christian junior Gracie Schoonhoven has the 12th seed with a time of 66.31 seconds.

4x100 relay

There are eight teams that are in the field, and two of them are in the Top 6.

West is third with a time of 49.37 seconds. The four Wolverines running in this race are Kellesse Heard, Duax, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke.

East has the sixth-best time in Iowa in 49.99 seconds. East is being represented by Bella Gordon, Grace Erick, Alyssa Erick and Harris.

KPWC has the No. 17 seed (50.58). The four running here are McKenna Bowman, McKenzie Goodwin, Allison Reinking and Kuntz.

MOC-Floyd Valley is 27th (51.19) in the state, and the four Dutch in this race are Carolynn Meines, Payton Kleinhesselink, Addison Wierda and Huss.

Spencer is 34th (51.43). The four Tigers are Jaelyn Johnson, Allison Piercy, Jada Piercy and Erika Amendt.

Okoboji is ranked 38th (51.52), with the four runners being Krishauna Allen, Ellsa JOrgensen, Leah Sorensen and Ethnee Jorgensen.

Spirit Lake qualified as the No. 47 seed (51.91). Abby Scott, Mackenzie Kauffman, Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff and Addison Avery will rep the Indians.

4x200 relay

Three teams — Spencer, West and KPWC — made the 24-team field. The Tigers are seeded 17th with a time of 1:46.36. The four Tigers are Merchant, Allison Piercy, Jada Piercy and Amendt.

West is 21st (1:46.92), and the four runners are Kenya Harris, Duax, Leon and Juhnke.

KPWC’s Bowman, Goodwin, Ashley Owen and Kuntz have the 23rd fastest time in 1:46.97.

Sprint medley relay

KPWC is the highest-ranked team among the four in the area. The four KPWC runners are Bowman, Goodwin, Bell and Kuntz.

West and East are back-to-back with 21st and 22nd rankings. The Wolverines’ (Heard, K. Harris, Luhnke, Leon) seed time is 1:51.43. The Black Raiders’ (Wagner, Erick, E. Harris and Downs) seed time is 1:51.49.

Spencer is also in this race, taking the 23rd seed with a time of 1:51.71. The four runners here are Johnson, the Piercys and Amendt.

High jump

Out of the 28 ladies competing, six of them are local. Four in the top half.

Sheldon junior Maddie Olson has the No. 1 seed at the 5-foot-8 mar. Unity Christian junior Molly Zylstra has the second seed, just one inch behind Olson.

Bishop Heelan senior Taylor Jochum has the No. 3 seed at 5-6 1/2 inches.

Coffee and Lawton-Bronson’s Addison Smith both made it at a mark of 5-4, while Unity’s Addison DeGroot made it with a mark of 5-3.

Long jump

There are three local ladies in this field, and all three are in the Top 7: Duax (19-1 1/2), Bell (18-4 1/2) and Sioux Center senior Ayda Den Herder is seventh at 17-8 1/2).

Discus

Hinton sophomore Lauren Kounkel has the No. 2 seed in the discus at 134 feet, 7 inches, behind Oskaloosa’s Faith DeRonde (137-6 1/2).

Ridge View senior Katie Pickhinke is the No. 24 seed at 120-11.

Shot put

Jori Harskamp is the only area qualifier here, having an 11th-seed throw of 39-6.

