Sophia Atchison bounces back from knee injury to vault herself to University of Arizona

NORTH SIOUX CITY — A bump in the road led Dakota Valley High School senior Sophia Atchison to her future.

Earlier this week, the Panthers pole vaulter signed with the University of Arizona to do the same event.

On April 26 at her home meet at DV, Atchison vaulted at 11 feet, 6 inches. That’s a new personal record, and according to Midco Sports, that mark also leads all female pole vaulters in North Dakota and South Dakota.

“That’s a super-awesome mark, because that’s what a lot of college girls do,” Atchison said. “Getting 11-6 just post-10 months from surgery, it just boosted my confidence. My knee is getting better and my legs are getting stronger.”

The bump in the road happened over the summer during a club volleyball tournament, when Atchison was playing for a club team.

Atchison and her team were playing on the last day of said tournament in late June, and she felt something immediately when she landed on her leg.

There was no structural damage, and Atchison wanted to go back in, but her coaches opted not to re-enter her.

She thought it was her shinbone at first, but then the news came to her that it was a knee injury. Atchison had surgery a week later, as she tore her MCL, ACL, LCL and meniscus, and she was going to miss her senior season with the Panthers.

“It was super rough,” Atchison said. “I just remember watching them play out on the court, and it was way too hard for me. It was super hard mentally watching them play. I wanted to be involved, but as much as I wanted to, I needed to recover myself.”

Since Atchison was hurt, she started doing some research about her future. She didn't think she wanted to play volleyball again, but she knew pole vault could provide another path.

The Panthers senior started emailing two schools, Arizona and Arizona State. Atchison first emailed the Sun Devils program, and they replied back in September.

Atchison’s PR in the pole vault before this season was 9-9, but when she saw that email come back from Tempe, Arizona, that grew her confidence.

“I just wanted to see who would reply and who wouldn’t,” Atchison said. “It wasn’t about three, four weeks ago until I reached out with Arizona.”

Late last week, Atchison and her family went down to Tucson, Arizona, to make a visit to the University of Arizona.

After vaulting 11-6, she knew she could compete in the Pac-12.

“I just loved the atmosphere, the players, the coaches and the team at Arizona,” Atchison said.

The Wildcats offered Atchison a scholarship last Friday, and she also received a merit scholarship. Add that up, and her costs are covered.

She has a 4.0 GPA and she will study Neurobiology and Cognitive Science.

“I just love the human mind,” Atchison said.

Atchison started pole vaulting when she was a freshman. She knew her competitive cheer background would help her.

“It helped me learn pole vault properly and how to be spatially aware of the surroundings around me,” Atchison said. “With gymnastics and cheer, you have to be aware of what your body is doing, especially when you’re doing flips and you’re high in the air. It’s pretty dangerous. If you’re in control of yourself and your body, it’s not too bad. It’s more mental for pole vault and gymnastics and cheer. Doing that for so long really helped build my mentality up.”

When she was a junior last season, Atchison placed third in the Class A pole vault in Rapid City. She’s tired of getting silver and bronze medals as an athlete.

Now, she wants that gold.

“I’d love to win state, and I’m going for new PRs everyday,” Atchison said.

On Friday at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls, the Panthers senior placed seventh at 10 feet even.

