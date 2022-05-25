South Dakota athletes get ready for state track and field meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The SDHSAA track and field championships are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The Region 4A champion Dakota Valley girls and the 4A runners-up Dakota Valley boys, along with other local schools, will have strong representation at this weekend's meet.

Here are all of the area state qualifiers, sorted by school.

Dakota Valley girls

Silja Gunderson leads the Dakota Valley girls into the SDHSAA meet in Sioux Falls by qualifying in four individual events. Gunderson is slated to run in the 100 (12.66 seed time) and the 200 (26.19) meter dashes. She will also run in both hurdle races, having a seed time of 15.51 in the 100 and a 47.93 in the 300.

Sophia Redler qualified in three individual events, and will run in the 800 (2:29.99), 1,600 (5:34.35) and the 3,200 (11:52.17). Peyton Tritz will run in the 800 with a 2:28.61) seed time and Sophie Tuttle will run in the 300 hurdles with a 50.36 seed time.

In field events, Sophia Atchison takes a mark of 11-6 into the pole vault competition and Rylee Rosenquist takes a 38-4.5 into the shot put competition.

Three individuals will compete in the high jump, with Emersen Mead (5-2), Jorja VanDenHul (5-1) and Siena DeGeorgia (4-10) all qualifying.

All five relays qualified for the Panthers as well. The 4x100 is seeded at 53.57, the 4x200 at 1:52.27, the 4x400 at 4:24.99, the 4x800 at 10:31.41 and the sprint medley at 4:30.86.

Dakota Valley boys

Blake Schmiedt is a three-event state qualifier for the Dakota Valley boys. Schmiedt will run in the 800 (2:06.39), 1,600 (4:43.39) and 3,200 (10:38.87). Avery Bradshaw (2:04.7) and James Kilcullen (2:08.03) will also run in the 800.

Jackson Boonstra is a state qualifier in the 100 (11.52) and Tyler Schutte in the 300 hurdles (43.97).

Charlie Margeas will compete in the long jump (21-2) and Trae Piel in the high jump (6-0).

The 4x100 (44.96), 4x200 (1:34.18), 4x800 (8:36.62) and sprint medley (3:53.85) will compete over the weekend as well.

Beresford girls

Savannah Beeson is a multi-event qualifier for the Beresford girls, making the state meet in the 100 and 200. Beeson’s seed times are 12.82 in the 100 and 26.74 in the 200. Rachel Zanter will also run in the 100 thanks to a 12.94 seed time.

Two athletes will compete in the high jump for the Bulldogs, as Jade Rhody (5-2) and Haleigh Stene (4-10) both qualified.

The Beresford 4x100 (50.94) and 4x200 (1:50.03) relays both qualified.

Beresford boys

Andrew Atwood and Max Orr are multi-event state qualifiers for the Beresford boys.

Atwood will run in the 800 (2:03.16) and the 1,600 (4:39.54). Orr will run the 300 hurdles (42.09) and compete in the high jump (5-9).

Aidan Hamm is the lone other individual qualifier on the track and will run in the 300 hurdles (43.46).

In field events, Peyton Fridrich will compete in the long jump (20-2.5) and Ashton Tjaden will throw the discus (136-0). Michael Shegrud is a high jump qualifier with a mark of 5-9.

All five relays qualified for the Bulldogs. The 4x100 (46.2), 4x200 (1:36.61), 4x400 (3:34.08), 4x800 (8:46.24) and sprint medley (3:50.84) teams will all run this weekend.

Elk Point-Jefferson girls

Four different athletes are multi-event qualifiers for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies.

Alyssa Chytka will run in both the 100 (12.99) and 200 (27.14) for the Huskies. Lauren McDermott will run in the hurdle events with seed times of 16.56 (100) and 49.15 (300).

Josie Curry and Grace Peed qualified for the state meet in both throwing events. Curry holds marks of 36-5 in the shot and 120-9 in the discus. Peed’s marks are 35-9.5 in the shot put and 106-8 in the discus. Bentlee Kollbaum will compete in the high jump with a seed mark of 4-10.

Three EPJ relays qualified for state; the 4x100 (51.94), the 4x200 (1:50.6) and the 4x800 (10:37.35).

Elk Point-Jefferson boys

The Huskies have three individual multi-event qualifiers heading to Sioux Falls this weekend.

Joe Cross is slated to run the 1,600 (4:39.15) and the 3,200 (9:56.12). Daenton Ronellenfitch is slated to compete in the 300 hurdles (44.08) and the long jump (20-1). Devon Schmitz will compete in the long jump (20-2) and triple jump (39-11).

In more field event action, Ethan Kelly will compete in the shot put (43-10), Jacob Lichtenberg in the discus (141-10), Garrett Merkley the triple jump (40-0.75) and Jakob Scarmon the high jump (5-11).

In relays, the 4x100 (46.05), 4x200 (1:34.79) and 4x400 (3:41.51) qualified.

Vermillion girls

Callie Radigan (distance) and Chandler Cleveland (throws) are multi-event qualifiers for the Vermillion Tanager girls.

Radigan takes seed times of 5:41.38 (1,600) and 11:52.74 (3,200) into the state meet. Cleveland takes marks of 35-4 (shot put) and 114-5 (discus) into this weekend’s meet.

Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta qualified in the 400 at 1:01.17 and 1:03.52 respectively. Lydia Anderson will run in the 800 (2:28.05). Mya DeJong takes an 8-0 mark into this weekend’s pole vault competition.

Vermillion boys

All but one of Vermillion’s state qualifiers will compete on the track this weekend. The Tanagers lone state qualifier in field events is Ty Hertz in the pole vault at 12-0.

On the track, Jack Freeburg (2:05.06) and Hari Kadarkaraisamy (2:05.89) will run in the 800. Joel Dahlhoff will run in the 1,600 (4:42.95) and Jacob Chasing Hawk (10:28.31) and Hunter Morse (10:45.51) in the 3,200.

The 4x200 (1:36.89), 4x400 (3:38.41), 4x800 (8:19.65) and the sprint medley (3:51.6) will all run over the weekend.

Class B

Alcester-Hudson girls

Carly Patrick and Roni Rhead are multi-event qualifiers for the state meet this weekend.

Patrick will run the 100 (12.95), 200 (26.94) and compete in the long jump (16-7). Rhead will throw in the shot put (34-2.5) and the discus (103-9). Devin Hongslo will throw the shot put (33-10).

The 4x200 relay (1:55) also made it to state.

Alcester-Hudson boys

Mateo Kleinhans and Rodrigo Samayoa will compete at state this weekend. Kleinhans will run the 300 hurdles (45.28) and compete in the triple jump (39-11.25). Samayoa will throw in the shot put (43-6.25).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0