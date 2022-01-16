South Sioux City High School inducts Jeff Davenport to Hall of Fame

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Jeff Davenport filled many families’ scrapbooks with photos and memories in the South Sioux City community.

On Saturday, South Sioux schools gave his family an unforgettable memory.

The Cardinals posthumously honored Davenport with the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame spot, and he was honored in-between the basketball games on Saturday against Bennington at the MiniDome.

Davenport died in 2014 at the age of 57, but the Cardinals wanted to make sure his legacy lived on.

He was never a great athlete. What Davenport was inducted for was his time that he gave to the kids as a volunteer, a coach or as a photographer.

That’s why former South Sioux track coach Dwight Freiberg nominated Davenport for the Hall of Fame.

“What meant the most to him was taking pictures, and he took great pictures,” Freiberg said. “He actually shot our wedding. He didn’t make money off of it, but he was at everything. Concerts, track meets, and he would keep all of the files separate for all the other kids. In the 25 years while I was around, he took senior videos and photos for a lot of kids. He was a good, giving man. He was always around.”

Davenport was a 1975 graduate of South Sioux City High School, and his involvement with the Cardinals happened after getting two degrees at Wayne State.

Davenport worked at Harold’s Photography and used his talents behind the camera to capture several images of athletes, coaches and relatives.

Davenport was at many activities, not just athletics. He loved taking photos of the student-athletes and at other events, such as dance events, proms and homecomings.

Sure, he was also a substitute teacher and helped coach when asked, but Davenport was mainly known as being the community photographer.

“We live in an age where time is so valuable, and Dav was always willing to give his time,” Freiberg said.

Steve Shadle, another former Cardinals track coach, remembered the times when he and Davenport spent time together. Davenport often left early to go take pictures of an event or for a senior.

“Nobody forced him to go, but Jeff thought it was important,” Shadle said. “I think he was willing to make sure people knew he was doing it and if he had pictures of stuff, he was willing to invest his resources to make sure the kids had pictures of their activities. He promoted kids in our community and gave them lifetime memories.

"His photographs were really pretty good," Shadle added. "They’ll last. He took pictures of everybody. This is what high school athletics should look like.”

Two years ago, the South Sioux City High School Hall of Fame started by picking Terry Koebernick, who passed away late last year.

