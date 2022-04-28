South Sioux City receives three pledges toward Cardinal Athletic Complex renovation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Terry Person returned to South Sioux City on Thursday with a big smile on his face.

The retired South Sioux City High School track and field coach was part of a ceremony before the South Sioux Relays that highlighted three $10,000 donations that go toward the Cardinal Activities Complex Fund.

“This is so exciting to be a part of,” said South Sioux City High Activities Director Jeff Squier. “This takes a lot of involvement, both in donations and behind the scenes. All these phases, this isn’t an overnight thing. I think we’re on track to put a really good product for our community. We’ll be in much better position than where we are now.”

The first $10,000 check was in honor of the Krueger Family, and they have naming rights for the Krueger Throwing Area that was christened.

The long jump area was christened as the Hauff MidAmerica Sports Long Jump Area, in honor of Dwight C. Hauff, who died in 2009. Hauff founded Dwight Hauff Sporting Goods Co. in Sioux City in 1933.

The Dwight C. Hauff Foundation pledged $10,000 toward the long jump pit.

Finally, the Cardinals brought in Doug Koebernick and Person, who displayed a $10,000 check from donations around the community in memory of Terry Koebernick, the late South Sioux track coach who died in November.

Koebernick’s memorial fund on gofundme.com will benefit the South Sioux City Booster Club, as the fundraiser tried to raise the money toward the high jump area on the north end of the athletic complex.

According to Doug Koebernick, that money got raised by January through a GoFundMe site.

“It’s really rewarding that we got to this point,” Doug Koebernick said. “Everyone was so generous with their donations and with their support. I’m so glad we reached this goal not only to honor my dad, but Coach Person, but help out with the track complex. I had relief but I had faith that we would get there.

“I think my dad would be proud that we’re honoring his best friend as well,” Koebernick added. “All the things that my dad did for the school or community, it wasn’t a ‘me’ effort, it was a ‘we’ effort. This is a huge effort.”

The high jump area, however, isn’t only named in Koebernick’s honor. The high jump area is officially named the “Koebernick/Person High Jump” area.

“This is awesome,” Person said. “I put in 38 years here, and I put in a lot of track meets. I said that it felt a little weird not being in charge here anymore. Doug is the man. He helped raise all the money. He threw that at me … I was Koeb’s assistant for a long time, and it’s an honor for me to honor him. This complex will be state-of-the-art.”

There are other renovations toward the Cardinals Complex, including installing a new turf field for the football and soccer teams.

Ground will break on that in a couple of weeks, and that project will last throughout the fall.

According to South Sioux Activities Director Jeff Squier, the Cardinals will not be able to play their home games on their home field.

They have reached an agreement with Dakota Valley to play home games in North Sioux City.

According to their MaxPreps schedule, the Cardinals have just three home games this season — vs. North, Omaha South and Lincoln Southwest.

“They know we would support them if they had something going on,” Squier said. “With the proximity to Dakota Valley, we hope we’ll still have a fanbase there.”

The payoff, Squier said, will be worth it.

“It’s a driven project that will support a lot of different things,” the Cardinals AD said. “We’ll use this facility for a ton of different things. I think our soccer community will appreciate the speed of the game. We like to run, we like to play fast.”

Other Phase I parts of the renovation include resurfacing the track, installing new LED lights and putting in new aluminum bleachers on the home side of the stadium.

Phase II includes putting in a new press box, scoreboard, visitor side seating, ticket office, entrance area and concession stands.

South Sioux is still accepting donations for the project.

