South Sioux City track and field bring experience to state meet

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Experience matters.

The South Sioux City High School track and field team takes the oval Wednesday at the Nebraska state track meet at Omaha Burke, and coach Ramsey Fitzsimmons said Wednesday that the Cardinals will be much more focused with a year under their belt.

The Cardinals sent a handful of runners to state last year, but most of them didn’t have any state meet experience because there was no 2020 season.

“They had to do their best with what they could do,” Fitzsimmons said. “They are fully ready for this experience. They know what to expect, they know what they’re getting into. All of them, I think, are competing with that in mind.

South Sioux sent two boys to complete in individual events, while five different ladies will compete in the Class B meet.

Four of those five will run in the 4x100-meter relay, which will be run on Thursday afternoon.

The four runners in the race are freshman Khyah Vaughn, senior Ashlynn Garcia, junior Jordan Kriens and sophomore Emily Penne.

Fitzsimmons wasn’t afraid to put Vaughn in the first position, even as a freshman. She’s quick, and she only needs to worry about one handoff.

Fitzsimmons likes how well Vaughn comes out of the block, and how well she approaches Garcia, the lone senior among the girls group.

Garcia is the No. 2 runner of the group, and Fitzsimmons called her “a pro by now.” Garcia is a two-time River Cities Conference champion in the 100, and she’ll also run in the 100 — wit ha seed time of 12.96 seconds — at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Kriens will run the third leg while Penne will be the anchor to a team that has a seed time of 50.52 seconds. That was a school record that they broke at the district meet.

The quartet didn’t come together as a team until the conference meet, which was just a couple weeks ago.

Fitzsimmons didn’t want to put together the right group too early, as she was teaching the younger runners how to handle handoffs.

The girls dropped the baton in the conference event, and Fitzsimmons was OK with that.

“Baton mistakes happen when you get into an elite group,” the Cardinals coach said. “The faster everyone is going, the better they are, and the better likelihood of an error happening. When we went into districts, the girls were ready.”

Penne qualified for three other events, as she run with Garcia in the 100 and she's the only 200-meter qualifier.

Penne’s seed time in the 100 is 12.53 seconds while her seed time in the 200 is 25.97.

Penne is in her second state meet even as a sophomore.

“She’s an extremely competitive and tenacious athlete,” Fitzsimmons said. “She is a kid who is as competitive as anyone I’ve ever known. She truly hates losing. She loves winning as much as anyone I’ve ever known. She has natural speed and when that shines along with her tenacity, great things happen. She’s going into this week knowing what she’s got to do to win a medal.”

Diew to compete in throws

Cardinals junior Nyaluet Diew will throw in the Class B girls discus and shot put, just into her second season as a thrower.

As most juniors and seniors remember, they had the 2020 season taken away due to the pandemic, but Diew has built the necessary experience to become one of the top throwers in Nebraska.

Diew’s qualifying throw in the shot put was 40 feet, 9 1/2 inches while her best throw in the shot put was 122 feet, 9 inches.

“She is a special type of competitor,” Fitzsimmons said. “She is very well versed in her events. Her improvement in the shot put has impressed Fitzsimmons the most.

‘She’s going to become even better in the future,” Fitzsimmons said.

Ejerso, Taylor make it in 2 events

Mesuidi Ejerso has had a heck of a last 12 months.

In last year’s state meet, Ejerso had the No. 7 seed in the 3,200, but ran a personal best to win the whole thing.

Then, Ejerso had a dominant cross country season and came away with a Class B title there, too.

The Cardinals junior hopes to add more hardware this week, as he’ll run in the 3,200 (9:53.22) and the 1,600 (4:36.22).

“I think that he's that much more experienced and kind of knew what to expect and knew how to adjust his training to, to match what he needed to do in order to have success,” Fitzsimmons said.

Cardinals senior KeySean Taylor will be just like Diew, competing in the discus and shot put.

Taylor qualified with a throw of 138-11 in the discus, and 49-8 with the shot put.

