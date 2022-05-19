 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Sioux City, Wayne wrap up state track Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. – South Sioux City’s Nyaluet Diew earned her second medal of the NSAA Class B Track and Field meet Thursday morning in Omaha, Nebraska.

Diew, after taking eighth in the discus throw Wednesday, placed fourth in the shot put Thursday. Diew tossed the shot put 42-0.5 to take fourth place in the event. Diew was seeded fourth overall entering the state meet. Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse also placed in the shot put Thursday, heaving 39-11.5 for seventh place.

The 400-relay for South Sioux placed third at 49.52 seconds Thursday morning. Northwest and Bennington took first and second place in the event. South Sioux was half-a-second clear of fourth place Beatrice.

Running in two events Thursday, Emily Penne placed fifth in the 100 at 12.49 seconds and sixth in the 200 at 25.75 seconds. 

On the boys’ side, Mesuidi Ejerso took sixth in the 1,600-meters at 4:35.58. KeySean Taylor threw 112-5 to place 24th in the discus Thursday.

