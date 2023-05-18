OMAHA — South Sioux City's Nyaluet Diew placed second in the Class B shot put at the Nebraska state track and field meet Thursday.

Norris senior Sage Burbach won the gold medal with a throw of 44-feet, 8 3/4-inches. Diew's best toss was 44-feet, 4 1/2 inches.

Wayne senior Brooklyn Kruse finished third with a top heave of 41-10.

Diew's silver medal performance brought to a close an illustrious high school career for the senior, who finished ninth in the discuss on Wednesday. The Arkansas State recruit also earned two medals at the 2022 state meet, taking fourth in the shot put and eighth in the discus.

At an indoor meet in Vermillion, S.D., early this season, Diew set a new school record in the shot with a toss of 45-feet, 8-3/4 inches, smashing the school record previously held by her sister, Nyabayl.

South Sioux City senior Mesuidi Ejerso also won his second medal at this week's state meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Ejerson finished fifth in the 1600-meter run Thursday with a time of 4:25:50, a day after taking third in the 3,200.

Like Diew, Ejerso had a decorated high school career. At the 2021 state meet, he was a surprise winner in the 3200-meter run. Last year, he finished runner up in the 3200 and sixth in the 1,600.

South Sioux City junior Emily Penne finished seventh in the girls' 100-meter dash Thursday with a time of 12.45. Bennington's Kennedy Wade won the race, setting a new state meet record of 11.97.

On Wednesday, Penne also finished ninth in the 200.

Additionally, Penne anchored the Cardinals 4x100-meter relay team that placed sixth Thursday in a time of 50.03. The relay also included freshman Bailee Durant, sophomore Khyah Vaughn and senior Jordan Kriens.

Wayne freshman Elle Powicki finished eighth in the 100 hurdles Thursday with a time of 15.90.

South Sioux City junior Lorena Valdivia placed 14th in the girls 1600-meter run in a time of 5:34:40.