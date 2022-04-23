Spirit Lake, Sioux City North will be busy teams at next week's Drake Relays

SIOUX CITY — Four area runners qualified in this race, including two from Spirit Lake. Senior Jack Latham is second with a seed time of 10.68 while Qai Hussey is sixth at 10.88.

The other two qualifiers are Gehlen Catholic’s Keaton Bonderson (11.08) and Bishop Heelan sophomore Sean Schaefer (11.08).

400: There are two runners in this event, including Hussey, who has the top seed (48.08) and Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman (50.33).

1,600: The North High team has three qualifiers in this event. Gabe Nash is sixth (4:18.52), Will Lohr seventh (4:18.90) and Yemane Kifle (4:23.10).

800: Nash is the No. 1 overall seed in the state with a time of 1:54.31, while Lohr is third (1:55.36). Kifle is 10th at 1:57.66.

3,200: Lohr is seeded fifth with a time of 9:22.43, while Nash is ninth (9:25.51) and Kifle 13th (9:27.47).

110 hurdles: Latham is the No. 1 seed at 13:96, while Reece Spieler of Le Mars is 19th in 15.13.

4x100: There are seven teams that qualified here, led by Spirit Lake’s quartet of Latham, Hussey, Jake Cornwall and Drew Alger (42.62).

Heelan is the 22nd seed at 43.83. The four Crusaders are Ricky Feauto, Kannon Bork, Aiden Kuehl and Schaefer.

Le Mars (37th, 44.22) will send Ryan Sadoski, Sione Fifita, David Leusink and Cael Kaas.

The KPWC boys will send Damon Schmid, Braden Coulter, Kaleb Bleil and Carter Bleil to try and improve their No. 39 ranking. Their best time is 44.25.

North is seeded 43rd at 44.29, led by Demarco Young, Kevin Phung, Caleb Cross and Dedric Sullivan.

Lawton-Bronson (48th, 44.36) qualified with Leighton Olesen, Moseman, Caleb Garnand and Louden Grimsley.

Spencer made the cut at 83rd with a time of 44.89.

4x200: Spirit Lake is the ninth seed at 1:30.33, and the Indians will go with Cornwall, Drew Alger, Ethan Backhaus and Logan Sandman.

4x800: North is the only team here, seeded fourth at 8:03.42.

Shuttle hurdle relay: The Indians are seeded fourth at 60.98, with Ethan Stecker, Cornwall, Alger and Latham.

Le Mars is eighth (61.44), and the four Bulldogs are Sadoski, Calhoun, Leusink and Spieler.

Distance medley relay: The Indians are seeded seventh with a time of 3:36.05.

High jump: Fifita became the only area qualifier, seeded 23rd with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches.

Long jump: Crusaders senior Aiden Kuehl just made the cut, becoming the 24th seed with a leap of 21 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

Discus: Le Mars senior Brandon VanderSluis is the No. 9 seed, as his farthest throw so far this season has been 170 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

George-Little Rock senior Justin Olson is 16th with a throw of 159-10 1/2 inches.

Shot put: VanderSluis, a USD football recruit, is the overall No. 1 seed with a throw at 63 feet, 5 inches. His seed throw is ahead by three-plus feet.

East junior Blake Hogancamp is 14th with a seeding of 52-11.

