State boys track notebook: Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman takes second in 400

DES MOINES — Theo Moseman leaned against the warm-up rail on Thursday, thinking about the race ran during the Class 1A 400-meter dash.

The Lawton-Bronson junior placed second in the race, running it in 49.75 seconds.

It was a new personal best for the Eagles runner.

Moseman’s goal was to go out hard, which he did. He wasn’t in second at the turn, but he turned on the jets with about 210 meters to go.

He used that to clinch the silver medal, as he finished behind Ryce Reynolds at 49.22.

“I’m really happy getting a PR today, which is what I was looking for,” Moseman said. “I was just trying to keep a Jesus attitude. I did it all for Him. My faith has a lot to do with who I am. I give all glory to God.”

Moseman is a well-versed runner. He’s qualified for cross country meets in the past, including running in the 2020 state meet where he got 103rd.

So, how does a distance runner evolve into a 400-meter runner?

“Cross country teaches me to be really strong,” Moseman said. “When I can feel the pain, it helps me get stronger for track. It really helps out.”

Bonderson moves on in sprints

Gehlen Catholic junior Keaten Bonderson has loved how well the Jays have run this season.

Sure, he’s running well, too, as he advanced to the Class 1A 100- and 200-meter finals Saturday with third-place times in both races.

In the 100, the Jays sprinter ran a time of 11.31 seconds, then he recorded a personal best in the 200 with a time of 22.57.

“I was trying to break the 1(00) and the 2(00) school records,” Bonderson said. “I broke the 200 but haven’t got the 100. I want to win races here and that was a good start.”

He said after the 200 on Thursday he feeds off of how well his teammates have performed.

“We have a group of guys who are fun and they’re the best,” Bonderson said. “We’ve had a great finish to the season, winning six, seven in a row, and conference and district. It’s good when we’re consistently winning meets. It pumps me up a ton.”

Sievers places 3rd

Carter Sievers came into the Class 1A long jump hoping to get into the Top 3. The Newell-Fonda junior did just that.

And, he wasted little time reaching that goal.

“It’s really cool being down here,” Sievers said.

He attained his bronze-medal jump on the very first jump of the Thursday morning session, jumping 21 feet, 5 1/2 inches.

“I think I really got good speed down the runway and I got good height,” Sievers said. “I extended pretty well. Extending is something that I’ve been working on in practice these last couple days.”

