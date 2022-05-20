State girls track notebook: Three Siouxland throwers earn medals in Class 2A shot put

DES MOINES — Iron sharpens iron.

In this case, three Northwest Iowa girls made each other better in the shot put and that competition allowed West Lyon’s Jana Ter Wee, Hinton’s Lauren Kounkel and Sheldon’s Katelyn Grady to earn medals on Thursday at the Class 2A state girls track and field meet at Drake Stadium.

When asked about how unique it was for three girls from the Siouxland to take eight statewide spots, all three girls turned to one another, smiled, and realized that what they accomplished was pretty cool.

“We’re all just kind of one big family,” Kounkel said. “We compete with each other, and we make each other better.”

Ter Wee placed second with a throw of 41 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

Kounkel was fifth at 38-7, and Grady was seventh with a throw of 37-9 1/4 inches.

All three distances, by the way, were personal bests.

“We all want the best for each other,” Ter Wee said. “It’s good to have familiarity. I’m proud of these girls, too.”

The one girl who beat all three of those throwers was Denver’s Sydney Eggena, who won with a throw of 44 feet and one-half inch. That came on her sixth and final throw.

Even Ter Wee was impressed with Eggena’s last heave.

“I got my (personal record) and then she got her PR, and I will always celebrate a PR,” Ter Wee said. “That’s all we all want.”

Alta-Aurelia’s Peterson places fifth

Nora Peterson of Alta-Aurelia felt like she was going faster in the Class 1A 3,000. That’s because she was going faster than she expected.

The Warriors freshman was seeded fourth going into the race, and she wound up fifth in a deep field with a time of 11 minutes, 3 seconds.

She improved her seed time by 15 seconds.

“It’s so nice being here,” Peterson said. “We only had four or five meets because we had a lot canceled. It was hard to find that pace at the beginning. I’ve always ran 800s and 400s. I’m happy with my track season.”

Dreckman tries out long jump

About a couple weeks ago, MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman decided to try out long jump just in time for conference and districts.

She wished she could have tried it a little sooner.

Dreckman placed eighth in the state meet with a jump of of 15 feet, 11 3/4 inches.

That mark came on her third jump, while jumping 15-11 1/2 on her second jump and she went just over 15 feet on her final jump.

“This has been a great experience,” Dreckman said. “My coaches finally let me long jump, and it was fun.”

Dreckman sought advice from anyone who was willing to give her advice to jump as long as she could in the sandy pit.

Her coaches have helped her in practices then worked on it in meets.

“I just need to get up and let the form happen,” Dreckman said. “It was a little hard to learn, but it wasn’t too bad. With prelims, you only get three jumps and you have to take advantage of those first three. I was able to get one good one. That third one, I tried to get it out there.”

