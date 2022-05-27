Track and field roundup: Dakota Valley's Silja Gunderson advances to two Saturday finals

SIOUX FALLS – Day 2 of the SDHSAA track and field championships Friday was primarily preliminary races and field events, but some area athletes found success nonetheless.

The two finals on the track came at the beginning of the day in the open 3,200-meters and roughly halfway through competition in the open 800. There was plenty of action to be had across all the field events.

Here is a roundup of area athletes and their results from Friday, starting with the Class A girls:

Class A girls

Silja Gunderson qualified for two more finals Friday after making the finals in the 100-meter dash Thursday. Gunderson took first in the 100 hurdles Friday, running 15.57 and also qualified in the 200-meter dash, taking sixth at 26.92. Gunderson missed the finals in the 300 hurdles, tying teammate Sophie Tuttle for 10th at 49.98.

Dakota Valley had two place in the high jump, as Emersen Mead tied Beresford’s Jade Rohdy for fourth at 5-0. Jorja VanDenHul took sixth, clearing the same height.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott took seventh in the 100 hurdle prelims at 16.28. She also took sixth in the 300 hurdles later in the day Friday, making the finals in 48.28. Alyssa Chytka advanced to her second final of the weekend, taking seventh in the 200 prelims at 27.09.

In field events, Grace Peed took fifth in the discus for the Huskies, throwing 118-5.

Taeli Barta took eighth in the 400-meter dash prelims, running 1:01.51 to make the finals. Vermillion’s 4x200 team advanced to the final after running 1:48.83 to place sixth in the preliminaries.

Class A boys

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross placed fourth in the 3,200 Friday morning, running 9:52.55.

Beresford’s Andrew Atwood placed fifth in the 800 Friday afternoon, running 1:59.18. Max Orr took seventh in the 300 hurdle prelims, running 42.57.

Class B girls

Carly Patrick took second in the long jump Friday morning, jumping 16-9.25. She also took fifth in the 200-meter prelims, running 27.04 to advance to Saturday’s finals.

The Alcester-Hudson 4x200 team took second in the prelims Friday, running 1:50.47. The time was the second fastest time of the day, but was second in their heat as well. Platte-Geddes ran 1:50.37 to take the top time in the prelims.

NAIA meet in Gulf Shores

Briar Cliff sophomore Ben Jefferies was the 400-meter national champion in 46.02 seconds. He later got eighth in the 200 (22.61).

Dordt senior Eric Steiger was the national runner-up in the 3,000 steeplechase finals, running it in 9:04.61. Teammate Nicolas Veldhorst was sixth in 9:17.75.

Northwestern sophomore Katlyn Wiese placed fourth in the half marathon in a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes, 22 seconds.

Dordt's 4x800 women's team placed fifth in 9:12.17.

Dordt's 4x800 men's team got fourth in 7:34.27.

Briar Cliff's men's 4x100 team finished in sixth (40.79).

Joe Anderson of Dordt placed ninth in the 1,500 (3:55.08).

Payton Mauldin of Dordt placed eighth in the men's 800 championship in 1:54.24.

USD track at NCAA West prelims

South Dakota fourth-year juniors Jessie Sullivan and Jack Durst wrapped up the Coyote men in action at the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday at John McDonnell Field.

The Coyotes enter the final day of the NCAA West Preliminary with three qualifiers to the NCAA Championships in Eugene – Eerik Haamer (pole vault), Jaidyn Garrett (pole vault) and Marleen Mülla (pole vault).

Sullivan matched his seed in the discus throw, placing 26th with a throw of 172-11. Sullivan also qualified for the regional in the hammer throw.

Durst took 28th in the high jump with a third-attempt clearance of 6-10 3/4. The 12 qualifiers to Eugene were split between clearances of 7-1 3/4 and 7-0 1/2. Durst improved eight spots upon his entry seed of 36.

Kneifl places 12th at NCAA D-II

Wayne State’s Dylan Kneifl finished 12th place Friday afternoon in the men’s high jump at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan and hosted by Grand Valley State University. With the 12th place finish, Kneifl collects Second Team All-American honors.

Kneifl, a sophomore from Pilger, cleared the opening height of 6-foot-7 1/2 on his third and final attempt to move onto the next height. He advanced to the next height after clearing 6-9 1/2 on his second attempt, but failed on all three attempts at 6-10 3/4 to be eliminated and finish 12th in his first appearance at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships.

