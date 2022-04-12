TRACK AND FIELD ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central track wins own meet

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The KP-WC girls track team came out with a team win on Monday in the Panther Wildcat Invite, topping the team standings with a score of 185, while Hinton came in second at 112.50.

KP-WC's Aubree Bell won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.46, while Claire Schroeder of Remsen-St. Mary's was second at 13.70. Erika Kuntz of KP-WC then won the 200 meter dash at 26.34, while Cora Shull of Westwood was second at 27.84.

Kuntz and Shull were also 1-2 in the 400, as Kuntz won with a time of 58.23 and Shull was runner-up at 1:03.24.

Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won the 800 and 1500 with time sof 2:22.76 and 5:22.55, respectively, while Kadence Peters and Kaco Allen of Hinton finished second with times of 2:36.66 and 5:44.78.

KP-WC's CJ Hannah won the 3000 w=at 12L33.99, while Ava Lang of Hinton was runner-up at 12:38.25.

Anna Coffee of Hinton won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.83, with Remsen's Claire Schroeder placing second at 16.60. In the 400 meter hurdles, Sophie Ruden came out with a victory thanks to her time of 1:11.32,with Katelyn Archer of KP-WC placing second at 1:16.52.

KP-WC dominated the relay events, winning the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 meter relays, with Lawton-Bronson finishing runner-up in all four events.

KP-WC also won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:53.39, to beat out Newell-Fonda, who ran a 1:58.34. Hinton won the girls distance medley with a time of 4:37.54, as KP-WC finished runner-up at 4:42.90.

Addison Smith of Lawton-Bronson and Anna Coffee of Hinton finished 1-2 in the girls high-jump, with both leaping to a height of 5-04.00. In the long jump, Avery Schroeder and Lexi McElrath of KP-WC finished first and second with respective marks of 14-07.25 and 14-07.00.

Hinton's Lauren Kounkel won both the shot put and the discus throw with respective marks of 36-04.00 and 118-06, beating out Miyah Whitehead of Gehlen Catholic and Allie Schweitzberger of KP-WC.

KP-WC also won the boy's side of the meet with a team score of 155, with Gehlen Catholic placing second at 136.

Gehlen's Keaten Bonderson won both the 100- meter and 200-meter dash with times of 11.08 and 22.55, with Braden Coulter of KP-WC and Louden Grimsley of Lawton-Bronson second with respective times of 11.24 and 23.06.

Lawton-Bronson snagged a win in the 400-meter dash when Theo Moseman finished with a time of 51.75, while Dustin Hoksbergen was second with a time of 55.17.

Ryan Augustin of Gehlen won the 800 with a time of 2:05.75, with Newell-Fonda's Bryan Brabec finishing runner-up at 2:08.90.

KP-WC's Tristen Jessen won the 1600 with a time of 5:07.71, while Carver Ruhland of Gehlen Catholic was second at 5:08.57. Ruhland won the 3200 with a time of 11:08.42, with Brabec placing second at 11:00.00.

Conner Beelner of KP-WC won the 110-meter hurdles at 16.25 seconds, while Garrett Stahl was the runner-up at 17.44.

KP-WC won each of the top two spots in the 400 meter hurdles, with Grant Schroeder and Beelner finishing at 57.16 and 59.50, respectively.

Lawton-Bronson won both the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200, with KP-WC and Gehlen Catholic placing second.

The Jays took the win in the 4x400, with a time of 3:34.00, to edge out Lawton-Bronson, which ran a 3:34.61.

KP-WC also beat out Gehlen Catholic in the 4x800 and 800 sprint medley relays with times of 9:12.23 and 1:37.55, along with the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle, with a mark of 1:05.36.

Lawton-Bronson came out with a win in the distance medley after running a 4:03.11, while Newell-Fonda placed second at 4:10.11.

Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield won both the shot put and the discus throw. In the shot put, he threw the orb 50-00.00 to beat out Gehlen's Augustine Mitchell, who threw it 44-09.00.

Blowe won the discus event with a threw of 155-06, with Luke Paulsen of KP-WC finishing second at 140-05.

Beau Goodwin of KP-WC won the boys high jump with a mark of 6-00.00, to beat out runner-up Dustin Hoksbergen of Trinity Christian. In the long jump, Hinton's Gianluca Sacchitella took the win with a leap of 20-03.75, with Carter Sievers of Newell-Fonda placing second at 20-00.25.

Unity Christian Invitational

MOC-Floyd Valley swept both the boys' and girls' team scores, as the Dutch boys won with 182 points, and the girls had 216.

On the boys' side, Josiah Bundt won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 5 inches, then he later won the discus, at 142-7.

Tierney Huss won the long jump at 16 feet, 5 inches. Vanessa Vande Vegte earned the win in the shot put at 34-11 and discus 104-7.

The Dutch also swept the 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relay. The Dutch girls also won the 4x200 relay in 1:48.75.

Luke Jeltema won the 200-meter dash in 22.88 seconds.

Emily Haverdink won the 1,500 meter race in 4:54.10.

Russ Kraai Relays

The Ridge View and West Monona boys track teams tied Monday with scores of 157 1/2.

Brody Deitering led the way for the Raptors with four first-place finishes. He won the discus, as he threw the disc 130 feet, 4 inches. He won the 100 in a time of 11.44 seconds. He was on the 4x100 that got first (47.41) and he anchored the 4x400 (3:45.73).

Deitering also a 52.9 split in the 4 x 400 and ran down the kid in second place, making up 50 yards.

Earnie Clayton earned three wins for the Raptors, including winning the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2 inches.

