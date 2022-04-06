TRACK AND FIELD ROUNDUP: Le Mars boys, Glenwood win Sergeant Bluff-Luton meet

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Le Mars High School boys track and field team clinched the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warrior Relays on Tuesday, scoring 180 points at SB-L High School.

Le Mars senior Brandon VanderSluis put up 20 quick points by winning the shot put and the discus.

In fact, VanderSluis broke a long-standing meet record in the shot put. The South Dakota signee threw the shot 57 feet, 7.5 inches. The old meet record was 54-1.5.

Bishop Heelan’s Keyan Fulton placed second at 47-8.

VanderSluis then won the discus throw in 140 feet, 2 inches. He beat Heelan’s Caden LaFleur, who threw it 134-11.

Tylar Lutgen was third at 133-10.

The home Warriors claimed second place with 137 points, while Heelan was third at 122 points.

Harlan was there and placed fourth with 71 points.

Hinton placed fifth with 58 points while Council Bluffs Lincoln had 16 points.

Here’s a look at the other Top 3 local placewinners in the meet, on the boys side:

100: Heelan sophomore Sean Schaefer had the fastest time, winning it in 11.31 seconds. Classmate Ricky Feauto was third (11.54).

200: Bulldogs senior Cael Kass won in 23.15 seconds, winning the race by .62 seconds over Harlan’s Connor Frame. Kaden Smith of SB-L was third at 24.14.

400: Kass also won the 400 with a time of 52.06, winning the race by over three seconds. Warriors junior Nick Hinkel was second at 55.15, while Smith was third at 55.61.

800: Crusaders senior Carter Ritz earned the victory with a win at 2:07.60, beating Bulldogs sophomore Alex Allen (2:08.48). Warriors senior Carlos Rodriguez placed third at 2:17.22.

1,600: The Bulldogs took silver and bronze, but Warriors junior Hayden Gamble took the win in 4:58.53. Juan Sanchez was second (5:07.95) and Trace Obbink was third (5:08.15).

3,200: Gamble won a close race, as he crossed the finish line in 11:19.05. Juan Sanchez of Le Mars was second in 11:21.69. Warriors sophomore Michael Wieseler was the bronze medalist in 11:33.31.

110 hurdles: Bulldogs senior Reece Spieler won in 15.86 seconds, ahead of teammate Ryan Sadoski (16.75).

400 hurdles: Konnor Calhoun of Le Mars was the lone runner who turned in a sub-minute time. Calhoun’s time was 59.80 seconds. Heelan sophomore Quinn Olson was second in 1:02.12.

4x100: The Bulldogs won the race in 44.48, while the Warriors were second in 47.13. The Crusaders were third with a time of 47.33.

4x200: Heelan won the race at 1:33.43, while the Bulldogs were third at 1:35.40.

4x400: The Crusaders edged the Warriors by two seconds, as Heelan finished first with a time of 3:35.40 while SBL was second at 3:37.34.

4x800: The Warriors won by 33 seconds, turning in a time of 9:26.80. Le Mars was second at 9:59.29.

Sprint medley: Le Mars took the fastest time at 1:43.41, while SB-L was second at 1:44.05.

Distance medley: The Warriors and Bulldogs were the Top 2 teams, with SB-L winning it in 4:01.39.

Shuttle hurdle: The Bulldogs cleared the finish line in 1:02.54, ahead of Hinton’s second-place time of 1:09.63.

Long jump: Aiden Kuehl of Heelan won with a jump of 21-4.5, while Parker Kaler placed third at 19-9.

High jump: Jaron Bleeker cleared the 5-foot-10 mark to take the win. Warriors junior Jacob Hoffmann and Blackhawks senior Landon Lovrien were second at 5-8.

SB-L girls meet

Glenwood won the meet with 167 points, while the Blackhawks were second with 109 points.

SB-L placed third with 106 points, Le Mars was fifth with 72.5 points and the Crusaders sixth with 48 points.

Sprint medley: The Rams won the race in 2:00.76, while the Warriors were second at 2:01.24.

3,000: Glenwood freshman Madelyn Berglund won with a time of 11:47.80, while SB-L’s Gabby Ryan was third in 12:40.70.

4x800: Hinton took the top spot, running the race in 10:49.69. The Warriors were third (11:05.34).

Shuttle hurdle: The Rams were first (1:12.38) while the Bulldogs were second (1:13.25) and the Warriors third (1:20.90).

100: The highest local finisher was Warriors sophomore Taylor Prosser, who was fourth in 13.71 seconds. Zoie Carda won the race (13.33).

Distance medley: Hinton also won this race, turning in a time of 4:39.70. Heelan was third (4:53.47).

400: Warriors senior Emma Salker was third with a time of 64.82. Lincoln junior Abby LaSale won the race (1:01.82).

4x200: Glenwood ran the fastest time in 1:51.03, while Le Mars (1:56.76) and SB-L (1:57.77) were second and third.

100 hurdles: Hinton senior Anna Coffee earned the win at 15.96 seconds, edging Bulldogs senior Lilly McNaughton (16.88).

800: Blackhawks sophomore Gabbie Frieesen won in 2.34.72, while Warriors junior Sophia Karras took the silver in 2:34.81. Hinton’s Kyra Peters claimed third (2:35.98).

200: The Warriors took the Nos. 1 and 3 spots. Emma Salker won in 28.18 seconds while Taylor Prosser was third in 28.42.

400 hurdles: Carlene Hicklin of Hinton placed fourth in 1:!7.63.

1,500: Blackhawks sophomore Kadence Peters placed second with a time of 5:37.99, and classmate Kaci Allen was fourth (5:44.78).

4x100: Le Mars won the race in 52.81, while SB-L placed fourth in 54.75.

4x400: Bishop Heelan put in the second-fastest time at 4:20.81, while the Warriors were third at 4.24.97.

High jump: Coffee and Heelan’s Taylor Jochum each cleared the 5-foot-2 spot. Coffee placed first while Jochum was second.

Long jump: McNaughton was second with a jump of 16 feet, 8 inches, while Addy Mosier of SB-L was third (16-7). Glenwood’s Charley Hernandez won at 16-10.5.

Discus: Hinton sophomore Lauren Kounkel won with a throw of 113 feet, 6 inches. Bulldogs senior Hailey Mulder was second (92-10). Heelan junior Payton Schermerhorn was third (89-3).

Shot put: Kounkel won at 35-4, while Schermerhorn was third (32-7).

EP-J Invitational

The Vermillion girls squad won with a total of 118 points, ahead of host Elk-Point Jefferson with 101.75 points and Dakota Valley with 88.75 points.

Lennox won the boys meet with 93 points, while West Sioux was second at 91. The Huskies were third with 87 points, while DV got fourth (79).

Girls 4x800: Lennox won the race in 10 minutes, 58 seconds. Vermillion was second in 11:11.

Boys 4x800: The Tanagers (9:00.56) and Panthers (9:11.65) were the Top 2 teams.

Girls 100 hurdles: DV’s Silja Gunderson won with a time of 16.61 seconds.

Boys 110 hurdles: Three Falcons took spots Nos. 2 through 4. Cullen Koedam was second in 18.27 seconds, while Conner Van Ballegooyen was third in 18.84. Levi Koopmans was fourth at 19.11.

Girls 100: Beresford had the Top 2 runners: Rachel Zanter (14.04) and Svannah Beeson (14.17).

Boys 100: West Sioux’s Booker Walsh won in 12.38 seconds while Carter Bultman was second in 12.80.

Girls 4x200: Beresford (1:55.83) and Dakota Valley (1:57.68) held the Top 2 times.

Boys 4x200: The Falcons (1:39.10) and Panthers (1:42.07) took the Top 2 spots.

Girls 1,600: Vermillion’s Taeli Barta won the race in 6:03.44.

Boys 1,600: Andrew Atwood of Beresford placed second at 4:52.70.

Girls 4x100: Vermillion won in 53.97 seconds, ahead of the Huskies (54.29).

Boys 4x100: West Sioux won in 46.02 seconds ahead of Homer’s 49.38.

Boys 400: The Tanagers put two people in the Top 3, led by Hari Kadarkaraisamy (57.01) and Kaleb Preister in second (57.55).

Girls 300mH: EP-J’s Lauren McDermott won in 52.74, while Cera Schmitz was second in 53.72. Gunderson was third (55.33).

Girls Sprint medley: Vermillion won in 4:42.65, while Dakota Valley was second in 4:49.94.

Boys sprint medley: Beresford won in 4:12.51, while DV wassecodn in 4:14.10.

Girls 800: Vermillion’s Lydia Anderson was second in 2:35.10.

Boys 800: The Tanagers had the Top 2 runners. Joel Dahlhoff won in 2:08.43, followed by Jack Freeburg (2:09.14).

Girls 200: Grace Chaussee of Vermillion won in 28.18, followed b Jaymes Drake in 28.28.

Boys 200: Dakota Valley’s Trae Piel won in 24.05, while Booker Walsh of West Sioux was second in 24.08.

Girls 3,200: Vermillion’s Callie Radigan won in 12:48.38.

Boys 3,200: EP-J’s Joe Cross was second in 10;19.61.

Girls 4x400: Vermillion won in 4:30,50, while the Panthers were second (4:45.84).

Boys 4x400: The Panthers won in 3:44.72, while the Tanagers were second (3:45.52).

Girls high jump: Jorja VanDenHul won by clearing the 4-11 mark.

Boys high jump: DV’s Trae Piel won by clearing 5-10.

Boys long jump: West Sioux’s Carter Bultman won at 19-8.25, beating Charlie Margeas was second at 19-6.

Ridge View Relays

The Lawton-Bronson boys won the event with 133 total points, beating the home Raptors by 10 points.

Cherokee was third (97) while Alta-Aurelia was fourth (71).

The West Monona girls won the relays, with an overall score of 140. The Eagles were second at 134, while Cherokee was third at 130.

Here’s a look at how each event turned out with the Top 2 placewinners, starting with the girls:

High jump: Cherokee’s Nahia Ellis won the jump-off over Eagles freshman Addison Smith, who both cleared the five-foot mark.

Long jump: Eagles senior Hannah Hageman won with a leap of 14 feet, 7.5 inches. She edged RV freshman Gabi Mason at 14-5.25.

Discus: Katie Pickhinke threw the disc the longest at 110 feet, six inches. She won by exactly five feet, which the second-place finisher was Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Lynsey Countryman.

Shot put: River Valley senior Leslie Hamman took the win with a throw of 31 feet. Pickhinke was second at 30-9.

Sprint medley: Westwood’s team ran the fastest at 2:00.11, while Cherokee was second at 2:00.13.

3,000: Warriors freshman Nora Peterson won the race at 11:29.26, while Ridge View sophomore Jaycie Vohs was second at 12:41.85.

4x800: Lawton-Bronson won in 11:27.07, while the Warriors were second in 11:37.95.

Shuttle hurdle: Ridge View (1:11.99) and Cherokee (1:15.58) ran the Top 2 times.

100: Braves senior Camille Zwiefel took the No. 1 spot at 13.12 seconds, beating South O’Brien’s Willa Sickelka was second at 13.43.

DMR: Cherokee took the top time at 4:51.22, while South O’Brien was second at 4:54.78.

400: West Monona senior Miella Struble won with a time of 65.91, while Eagles senior Willow Fluent took second (66.57).

4x200: Westwood (1:57.27) and Alta-Aurelia took the Top 2 spots (2:00.22).

100 hurdles: Ridge View’s Rowan Jensen won in 16.45, while Sioux Central’s Preslie Peterson was second (17.21).

800: Eagles junior Jolee Mesz (2:22.76) defeated Peterson in the race (2:23.27).

200: Sickelka won with a time of 27.62, while Brooke Jergens of East Sac was second at 27.83.

400 hurdles: Preslie Peterson crossed the line first in 1.13.48, while Hageman was second (1:14.45).

1,500: Mesz won here with a time of 5:32.37, while East Sac’s Emma Schroeder was second in 5:42.66.

4x100: The Wolverines won in 53.88, beating the Raiders, who ran it in 54.02.

4x400: The Eagles won in 4:31.03, ahead of the Warriors, who were second in 4:35.20.

BOYS

High jump: Cherokee took the Top 2 spots, thanks to Wil Lugar’s win at six feet even, followed by Jon Jenness at 5-foot-8.

Long jump: Braves junior McKale Schueder had the longest leap at 18-6, ahead of Lawton-Bronson’s Leighton Olesen at 17-8.

Discus: Ridge View had the Top 2 places, led by Cameron Spina at 122-8, followed by Kolton Luscombe at 112-8.5.

Shot put: Brody Deitering of Ridge View won the event at 43-6, while Luscombe was second again at 43-3.

Sprint medley: The Eagles (1:41.66) and Rebels (1:45,90) were the Top 2 teams.

3,200: West Monona junior Eein McKinley was the winner at 11:17.22, and Cherokee’s Jonahan Reusch was second (11:34.28).

4x800: The Spartans (9:24.99) and the Raptors (9:30.60) turned in the Top 2 times.

SHR: West Monona and Ridge View again had the Top 2 times, as the Spartans clocked in at 71.33, and the Raptors at 1:13.12.

100: Brody Deitering won the race in 11.66 seconds, ahead of Olesen at 11.84.

DMR: The Eagles won in 4:10.27, ahead of the Rebels in 4:12.48.

400: The Eagles took the Top 2 spots, as Theo Moseman won in 52.12 seconds, and Domenik Smith was second in 56.05.

4x200: Cherokee (1:38.70) and Ridge View (1:40.78) were the Top 2 teams.

110 hurdles: Micah Farrens of West Monona won in 17.41 seconds, while L-B’s Kurtus Palsma was second (17.72).

800: Spartans sophomore Laken Bellis won in 2:13.08, while Westwood’s Frank Lewis was second (2:13.17).

200: Deitering won in 23.66 seconds while Eagles freshman Louden Grimsley placed second (24.01).

400 hurdles: Farrens (59.06) and Lugar (1:02.19) were the fastest two runners.

1,600: McKinley ran the fastest time at 5:12.94, while MVAOCOU’s Kael Hamman was second (5:16.86).

4x100: Lawton-Bronson (45.13) and Ridge View (46.75) had the two fastest times.

4x400: Lawton-Bronson (3:38.52) and Westwood (3:46.77) had the two fastest times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0