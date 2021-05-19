Track Notebook: Downs, Duax lead pack

DES MOINES -- About midway through the season, East High School junior Kaia Downs was given a challenge, and she rose to the occasion.
Downs was thrown the challenge of running the 800-, 1,500 and 3,000-meter races in a given meet, but it wasn’t out of spite or out of character.
She, as well as her Black Raiders coaches, wanted her to run all three of those races at the state track and field meet that begins Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Downs is a top-3 seed in two of those races.
She’s the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A girls 800, and she’ll try to uphold that No. 1 seed at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
Her seed time is 2 minutes, 17.04 seconds, and she’s a quarter of a second ahead of No. 2 seed Lauren Schultze, who Downs beat last Thursday at the state-qualifying meet in Council Bluffs.
That time was good enough to tie a SQM record.
Downs has the No. 3 seed in the 1,500 of 4:48.36, less than a half-second behind Emily Naughton of Indianola and Ankeny’s Lauren McMahon.
Downs beat McMahon at the state cross country meet back in October, but Schultze edged the Black Raiders junior by two seconds in Fort Dodge.
Downs is the No. 7 seed in the 3,000 (10:29.08), about 11 seconds behind Schultze, who has the top seed in the race.
The Black Raiders also have entries in multiple relays -- the shuttle hurdle relay, the 4x100 and the 4x200.
DUAX CHASES TWO TOP SEEDS: West senior Holly Duax has two No. 1 seeds in both the 100 and 200.
Both the 100 and 200 preliminary races will be run Thursday evening. The 4A girls 100 will be run at 7:27 p.m. after the 200 gets competed at 5:20.
She has the No. 1 seed in the 100 in 12.25 seconds, and has a .21-second lead over the No. 2 seed in Claire Farrell of Norwalk.
Then, Duax has the No. 1 seed ahead of Farrell with a seed time of 25.06 seconds.
“I still feel like an underclassman,” Duax told The Journal last week when she clinched an automatic berth. “I still don’t have all the experience that a junior normally would have, and I had a whole season taken away, but I kind of just had to step up and take the role that my team needed me to play.”
Duax won’t be alone in those two races. She’ll have a teammate and a fellow Metro runner in the 100 and 200.
West junior Lily Juhnke is in those same two races, and she has a top-10 seed in both of those races. Juhnke is 10th in the 100 (12.87) and sixth in the 200 (26.27).
The Wolverines also have an entry in the sprint medley relay.
NORTH’S ENTRIES: The North Stars have four entries competing at the state meet, including two in the discus at 2 p.m. Thursday.
North seniors Caitlyn Miller and Courtney Johnson are in the discus. Miller is 11th (117 feet, 1 inch) while Johnson is 20th (105-1).
Johnson is also in the shot put, ranked eighth at 36 feet, 3 inches.
Then, the Stars six-person team of Elise Helvig, Ashlyn Strohbeen, Sidney Chamberlain, Hannah Mogensen, Nicole Zuehl and Elizabeth Jordan will compete as the 19th seed in the distance medley relay.
SMITH POWERS THROUGH OBSTACLES: Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Tessa Smith could’ve handled herself two different ways at the state qualifying meet last week.
From what SB-L coach Monte Larsen was told, Smith’s first throw in the discus was improperly marked. Since the mark in the prelims was marked incorrectly, she was in second place instead of leading the pack.
Smith could’ve let that moment affect her negatively, but instead, she used that as motivation, and won the event with a throw in the finals.
She’s one of four local throwers in the 9 a.m. Thursday event, and Smith is the highest-Siouxland-ranked thrower at 17th with a throw of 116 feet, 4 inches.
“She acted in a good way,” Smith said. “On her last throw, she ended up having a nice throw. She was pumped about it.”
This will be Smith’s second appearance this season to Drake Stadium. She threw at the Drake Relays, too.
HEELAN RANKED SECOND IN 4x400: Even at the beginning of the season, Bishop Heelan freshman Brooklyn Stanley knew her team had potential.
Stanley began the season as the team’s anchor in that race, and she’ll serve that same purpose Friday afternoon.
She’ll be teamed up with Mia Conley, Grace Mahaney and Kenley Meis while the two alternates are Maddie Demke and Scarlett Walsh.
“The 4x400 was one of our best races in 2019, and we lost all of our super-speedy girls, and I think we did good in this race,” said Stanley after an April 6 win at SB-L’s meet. “That was really fun. It was a great feeling seeing Kenley and Grace running at me first.”
The Crusaders are seeded second in that race with a time of 4:05.99. They trail Solon by more than five seconds, but hold nearly a second lead on No. 3 Harlan.
SOUTH SIOUX READY TO GO: Emily Penne came into the South Sioux City program as a freshman ready from Day One.
Penne has a chance to be a high medalist in the 100 and 200, with seed times of 12.41 in the 100 and 26.47 in the 200, respectively.
Ashlynn Garcia is also in the 100-meter race with a seed time of 12.79 seconds. She’s brought down her time by several tenths of a second since she was a freshman.
“If you could pick a kid as an example of what hard work does in the weight room, she would be it,” Cardinals coach Joe Krajicek said. “She has re-shaped her body, and she’s a powerful kid. She did cross country, she did swimming, but more than anything, she worked hard in the weight room.”
Penne and Garcia are also a part of the 4x100-meter relay team, which hopes to break a school record or even get to a 50-flat time throughout the weekend.
The school record is 50.77 and they ran 50.86 at the district meet last week.
“They just have to run a clean race,” Krajicek said. “They have their goal to run 50-flat, and I think they can as long as we have a nice, warm day.”
Other Cardinals competitors include Emane Ahmed (3,200), Tasha Freiberg (high jump), Trista Harsma (long jump), and Gracie King, who will run the 4x1 with Penne, Garcia and Harsma.