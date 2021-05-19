Track Notebook: Downs, Duax lead pack

Downs is the No. 7 seed in the 3,000 (10:29.08), about 11 seconds behind Schultze, who has the top seed in the race.

The Black Raiders also have entries in multiple relays -- the shuttle hurdle relay, the 4x100 and the 4x200.

DUAX CHASES TWO TOP SEEDS: West senior Holly Duax has two No. 1 seeds in both the 100 and 200.

Both the 100 and 200 preliminary races will be run Thursday evening. The 4A girls 100 will be run at 7:27 p.m. after the 200 gets competed at 5:20.

She has the No. 1 seed in the 100 in 12.25 seconds, and has a .21-second lead over the No. 2 seed in Claire Farrell of Norwalk.

Then, Duax has the No. 1 seed ahead of Farrell with a seed time of 25.06 seconds.

“I still feel like an underclassman,” Duax told The Journal last week when she clinched an automatic berth. “I still don’t have all the experience that a junior normally would have, and I had a whole season taken away, but I kind of just had to step up and take the role that my team needed me to play.”

Duax won’t be alone in those two races. She’ll have a teammate and a fellow Metro runner in the 100 and 200.