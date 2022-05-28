Track Roundup: Dakota Valley girls fifth in Class A

SIOUX FALLS – The Dakota Valley girls placed fifth at the SDHSAA track and field championships at Howard Wood Field, which concluded Saturday.

The Panthers tallied 42.50 points for the podium finish. Vermillion placed in a tie for 15th with Elk Point-Jefferson and Wagner at 14 points. Beresford tallied 9.5 points.

In the Class B girls team competition, Alcester-Hudson placed 13th with 21 points.

On the boys side, Beresford tallied 16 points for 13th place. Elk Point-Jefferson scored 7.5 points, Vermillion six and Dakota Valley five.

Here are the individual results from the final day of state track, separate by class starting with the Class A girls.

Class A girls

In field events, Rylee Rosenquist placed fifth in the shot put at 37-6.5 for Dakota Valley. Elk-Point-Jefferson’s Josie Curry took eighth in the event at 37-4.75.

Lauren McDermott placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at 48.36 for Elk Point-Jefferson. McDermott took eight in the 100 hurdles at 16.66 and Alyssa Chytka eighth in the open 100 at 13.13. Chytka later placed seventh in the 200 at 26.96.

Beresford’s 4x100 team took fourth in its race at 50.75.

Vermillion’s 4x400 team took fourth in 4:12.67 and the 4x200 team took seventh in 1:48.91. Taeli Barta placed eighth in her race, running 1:01.51.

Class A boys

The Dakota Valley 4x100 team scored Saturday, placing fifth at 44.73.

Beresford’s Max Orr placed sixth in the 300 hurdles at 41.75. Orr ran on the sprint medley that placed third at 3:43.6. Orr also ran with the 4x400 team that placed sixth at 3:35.26 to end the meet.

Class B girls

Carly Patrick had a strong day on the track, taking sixth in the 100 (13.10) and seventh in the 200 (27.34). Patrick also ran on the 4x200 team that took second at 1:50.69.

