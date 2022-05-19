Track roundup: Hinton's Beau DeRocher wins Class 2A long jump

The first day of the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines got underway Thursday, and there was plenty of action to be.

The second day of the meet gets underway Friday at 9 a.m. with the 1A and 4A classes. The afternoon session featuring 2A and 3A starts with field events at 2 p.m. and running events at 2:40 p.m.

Here is a rundown of top performances at the first day of state track, divided by class, starting with the 1A girls.

1A Girls

South O’Brien’s Willa Sickelka qualified for the finals in the 200-meters at 27 seconds flat. Sickelka also advanced in the 100-meter dash, running a 13.23 for fourth place. In the field events, South O’Brien’s Maddie Johnson took eighth in the shot put at 37-0.25.

Alta-Aurelia’s Nora Peterson took fifth in the 3,000-meters at 11:03.93.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Jasmine Lux placed seventh in the 400 at 1:00.38.

Remsen St. Mary’s shuttle hurdle team took fourth in the prelims at 1:09.25. The time was .01 seconds behind third place Belle Plaine.

The Lawton-Bronson 3,200-relay team took sixth in their event Thursday at a time of 10:12.53.

1A Boys

Two Siouxland runners advanced to the finals in the 200-meters as Gehlen Catholic’s Keaten Bonderson (22.57) and George-Little Rock’s Isaiah Johnson (23.22) both advanced. Bonderson took third and Johnson fifth. Bonderson also made the finals in the 100 at 11.31 second for third place there.

The South O’Brien boys took seventh in the shuttle hurdle preliminaries at a time of 1:03.13.

In the shot put, Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield placed fourth. Blowe threw 51-1 to be one of six throwers over 50-feet.

2A Girls

Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central’s (KPWC) Erika Kuntz advanced to the finals in the 200-meters, running a 26.17 to advance. Unity Christian’s Annah Heynan took seventh to advance (26.56).

Western Christian’s 3,200-relay team took seventh place Thursday evening, running 10:07.34.

2A Boys

Hinton’s Beau DeRocher is a state champion. DeRocher jumped 22-4.75 to take the crown in the 2A long jump. West Sioux’s Carter Bultman took third in the long jump. Bultman jumped 22-4.25 and was half-inch away from DeRocher. Cody Feikema took seventh at 21-9.25 in the event.

Spirit Lake’s shuttle hurdle team took the top qualifying spot in Thursday’s prelims and was the only team under a minute in the event. They ran 59.65 for first and second place was Underwood at 1:01.56. Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham and Qai Hussey advanced as the top two seeds in the 200 at 21.81 and 22.11 respectively.

Sioux Central’s 3,200-relay team placed fourth in a time of 8:16.21 Thursday evening.

3A Girls

In the 3,000-meters, MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink took second place at 10:54.23. Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik took eighth at 11:21.2.

Spirit Lake’s Mackenzie Kauffman advanced to the finals in the 200 at 26.36.

Bishop Heelan's Taylor Jochum took fifth in the girls high jump, clearing 5-4. MOC-Floyd Valley's Brooklyn Leusink finished eighth at 5-0.

Sioux Center’s Makenna Walhof took eighth place in the discus with a throw of 123-4.

3A Boys

Storm Lake’s Trevor Turner placed sixth in the high jump at 6-2. Bishop Heelan’s Jaron Bleeker also jumped 6-2, but placed eighth due to tiebreakers.

MOC-Floyd Valley's Josiah Bundt took third in the discus, throwing 155-0. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Bryan Zylstra took eighth at 147-0.

The MOC-Floyd Valley 3,200-relay team took sixth at 8:13.76. The Le Mars shuttle hurdle team took seventh in the prelims at 1:01.71 to advance to the finals.

