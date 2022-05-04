Track roundup: KPWC sweeps Western Valley Conference titles

SLOAN, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op track and field teams swept the Western Valley Conference boys and girls championships on Tuesday at Westwood High School.

In the girls competition, the KPWC team won with 168.33 points while Ridge View placed second with 129.33 points.

Lawton-Bronson placed third, scoring 109 points.

KPWC won with 158 points. West Monona was second with 104 and Ridge View was third with 95 points.

Below is a look at the Top 2 finishers in each reported event.

Girls high jump: Eagles freshman Addison Smith placed first by clearing the 5-foot-2 mark, while Ridge View sophomore Madison Stowater was second at five feet even, winning a jump-off over MVAOCOU’s Trista Ohlmeier.

Boys high jump: KPWC’s Beau Goodwin wins by clearing the 6-foot-1 bar, and Rams senior Will Forbes was the runner-up at 5-8.

Girls long jump: KPWC senior Aubree Bell was the conference champion with a leap of 17 feet, 1 1/2 inches. Behind her was Ridge View sophomore Shae Dutler at 15-11 1/2.

Boys long jump: OABCIG junior Gabe Winterrowd won with a jump of 20 feet, 2 1/4 inches. The second-place finisher was KPWC’s Damon Schmid at 19-4 1/4.

Girls discus: Raptors senior Katie Pickhinke won with a throw of 121 feet, 10 inches, ahead of KPWC’s Allie Schweitzberger at 106-8.

Boys discus: Joel Nakazawa of OABCIG was the event winner at 149-6, while KPWC’s Luke Paulsen was second at 138-9.

Girls shot put: Pickhinke won with a throw of 32-2.75, ahead of Maddie Thomas of River Valley at 31-11.75.

Boys shot put: Ridge View senior Brody Deitering won with a throw at 44-5, while Westwood junior Jackson Dewald was the runner-up at 44-2.

Girls sprint medley: KPWC was the event champion at 1 minute, 54.87 seconds, ahead of Westwood (1:57.77).

Boys sprint medley: Lawton-Bronson won with a time of 1:35.70, while KPWC was second in 1:38.96.

Girls 3,000: Ridge View sophomore Jaycie Vohs won in 11:41.22, while KPWC’s C.J. Hannah placed second in 12:18.95.

Boys 3,200: West Monona’s Eein McKinley was first in 10:51.50, while his teammate Jayce Runyon, was second in 11:10.38.

Girls 4x800: The Eagles were first in 10:46,19, ahead of KPWC at 11:01.16.

Boys 4x800: Ridge View won in 8:47.66; West Monona was second in 8:51.79.

Boys SHR: KPWC won with a time of 62.93 ahead of West Monona in 63.88.

Girls SHR: Ridge View was the conference champion with a time of 1:09.56, while the Eagles were second at 1:12.62.

Girls 100: Bell ran the fastest time at 12.68 seconds, and West Monona’s Kacy Miller was the runner-up at 13.33.

Boys 100: Coulter and Deitering were the Top 2 runners at 11.40 and 11.50, respectively.

Girls distance medley: Lawton-Bronson won at 4:33.40, ahead of KPWC’s 4:40.76.

Boys distance medley: The Spartans won with a time of 3:49.49, slightly ahead of the Rebels at 3:50.50.

Girls 400: KPWC’s Erika Kuntz won with a time of 62.17, while Rams freshman Reagan Seuntjens was second at 63.39.

Boys 400: Eagles junior Theo Moseman won in 50.34 seconds, while Deitering was the runner-up in 52.49.

Girls 4x200: KPWC and Ridge View were the Top 2 teams, in times of 1:51.59 and 1:51.85.

Boys 4x200: The Eagles won with a time of 1:33.44 while KPWC was second at 1:34.08.

Girls 100 hurdles: Rowan Jensen of Ridge View won in 16.53, ahead of Katelynn Jepsen of Lawton-Bronson at 17.07.

Boys 110 hurdles: West Monona senior West Monona won in 15.27, ahead of KPWC’s Grant Schroeder in 16.29.

Girls 800: Lawton-Bronson swept the Top 2 spots, with Jolee Mesz (2:30.98) and Willow Fluent (2:36.20).

Boys 800: Raptors senior Travis Wiese was the conference champion at 2:08.99, while Chayton Rowe of L-B was second in 2:10.61.

Girls 200: Kuntz and Bell ran the fastest two times, with Bell winning in 25.69 and Bell in 25.89.

Boys 200: Grimsley won the race in 23.35, while Coulter was one-tenth of a second behind him.

Girls 400 hurdles: Eagles senior Hannah Hageman and OABCIG sophomore Abby Winterrowd ran a close race, but Hageman won in 71.64. Winterrowd’s time was 71.78.

Boys 400 hurdles: Schroeder won in 56.05, and Spartans junior Micah Farrens was second in 56.28.

1,500: Mesz and Vohs were the Top 2 runners, as Mesz’s time was 5:12.85 and Vohs’ was 5:27.44.

1,600: McKinley earned his second conference title with a time of 5:01.05. Runyon was second in 5:05.68.

Girls 4x100: KPWC (51.93) and Ridge View (53.23) were the Top 2 teams.

Boys 4x100: KPWC (44.48) and Lawton-Bronson (44.67) were the champion and runner-up.

Girls 4x400: KPWC won in 4:13.16, while the Falcons were second (4:31.15).

Boys 4x400: The Eagles closed out the night winning the race in 3:34.02, ahead of West Monona in 3:36.28.

War Eagle girls meet

Hinton won the meet on its home oval on Tuesday with 136 points, ahead of Unity Christian with 132.

Full results were not reported on Varsity Bound.

War Eagle boys meet

Gehlen Catholic won with 102 points, while West Sioux was second at 84 and Unity Christian at 81.

100: Gehlen Catholic junior Keaten Bonderson won the race in 11 seconds flat, ahead of Daniel Blackwell of Hinton at 11.68.

200: Bonderson won here, too, in 22.14 seconds. His teammate Aiden Spangler was second in 24.09 seconds.

400: H-M-S junior Kooper Ebel was the conference champion in 51.84 seconds, ahead of Hinton junior Beau DeRocher in 52.83.

800: Remsen St, Mary’s senior Brody Schorg won in 2:07.12 while Unity senior Levi Landman was second in 2:08.65.

1,600: Landman was the winner in 5:05.38, just .96 hundredths of a second ahead of Jays senior Carver Ruhland.

3,200: Ruhland clinched the conference title in 11:08.85, ahead of Unity senior Caleb Te Krony in 11:22.74.

110 hurdles: South O’Brien junior Boston Riedemann won in 16.47 seconds while Hinton senior Ty Ridgway in 16.53.

400 hurdles: Wolverines senior Arturo Reyes won in 59.61, while sophomore Devin Meyer was second in 60.98.

Long jump: Unity junior Cody Feikema won at 20 feet, 2 inches, while Beau DeRocher of Hinton was second in 19-6 1/2.

High jump: Wolverines sophomore Willie Conley and Knights sophomore Kyan Emmelkamp each cleared the 6-foot mark.

Shot put: Hinton junior Garrett Davis won in 44-2 1/2 while Evan Steeg of Gehlen was second at 43 feet even.

Discus: Wolves senior Tyler Jurva won in 140-9 ahead of Jays senior Ryan Livermore at 130-6.

Beresford Lions Club meet

Girls 100 hurdles: Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott was second in 16.74 seconds.

Girls 300 hurdles: McDermott won this race, as she did so in 49.79 seconds.

Girls 4x800: The Huskies placed second with a time of 4:47.20.

Girls triple jump: Natalie Heuertz of EP-J won with a jump of 30 feet, 11 inches.

Girls shot put: EP-J’s Josie Curry was second in 35-2.

Girls discus: Curry turned around to win this event in 115 feet, 4 inches.

Girls 1,600: Vermillion’s Callie Radigan was the winner in 5:44.02.

Boys 800: Vermillion’s Hari Kadarkaraisamy won in 2:09.52.

Boys 3,200: EPJ’s Joe Cross won in 10 minutes flat, ahead of Hunter Morse of Vermilioon in 10:56.24.

Boys 4x800: Vermillion won in 8:49.30.

Boys sprint medley: Vermillion was second in 3:53.07.

Boys shot put: The Huskies took the Top 2 spots, as Jacob Lichtenberg won at 43 feet, 1 inch, while Ethan Kelly was second at 41-8.50.

Boys discus: Lichtenberg won with a throw at 130-10, ahead of teammate Thomas Hemmingstad in 125-6.

Boys javelin: Ben Swatek of EPJ won in 151-11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0