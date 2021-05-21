Unity Christian, Gehlen Catholic each win state championships in 4x200 relay

DES MOINES -- Four best friends walked off the track as champions on Friday.
The Unity Christian High School 4x200-meter relay team won the event with four seniors at the Drake Stadium blue oval, with a time of 1:28.58.
The four Knights who ran the race were Tyler Wierenga, Logan Franken, Clayton Bosma and Tanner Schouten.
Those four best friends collected a personal record, shaving three seconds off their season-best time.
Unity Christian needed a time under 90 seconds to win the state title, as Roland-Story won the second heat with that time.
As Schouten was crossing the finish line, Franken and Wierenga started to share a celebratory hug.
Then, Bosma hurried across the Drake Stadium football field to join and eventually, Schouten helped celebrate the championship for the Knights.
“Going out as four seniors, going out by winning state, giving it our all and competing against everyone else around us, all glory to God,” Schouten said. “It was pretty intense knowing we had a big race in the morning. In the end, we just wanted to have fun.”
Bosma thought that the Knights warmed up really well before the race. The race was early enough in the morning, and none of the four competitors had
The Knights were ranked No. 1 all season, even at the beginning of the season. At one point, Franken was ranked No. 1 overall in the state in the 100-meter dash.
They knew they were fast, and were ready to prove it one more time, for the last time.
“We always want to improve in every single meet,” Wierenga said. “We were definitely looking to break our old record. We were No. 1, I guess. I just think the motivation of the fact we don’t have many races left made us push faster. That helped a lot.”
Gehlen wins 1A 4x200
Keaten Bonderson woke up Friday morning not knowing what seed the Gehlen Catholic 4x200 team was.
It’s not that Bonderson didn’t want to know what seed his team was. They were confident that they could have a chance to win the race.
The Jays came into Friday afternoon’s race seeded fourth, but they improved their placing by three.
The Jays won with a time of 1:30.31, and the four who ran the race in order were Dylan Lehmann, Derek Von Arb, Zach Kraft and Bonderson.
“With last year, losing all of our good seniors, we knew we had to prove to them the work they put in for us wasn’t for nothing,” Von Arb said. “We left a legacy on us. I can’t remember the last time our school won state in the 4x1.”
The Jays pulled away in the end, with Bonderson blowing past Easton Valley and Grundy Center on both sides of one another.
Kuehl comes away runner-up
Bishop Heelan junior Aiden Kuehl made a late adjustment in the finals of the Class 3A long jump, and that proved to be a wise move.
Throughout the event, Kuehl wasn’t hitting the board well. The board is where the athletes jump off of into the pit.
Kuehl said the board was smaller than other boards he’s competed on throughout Northwest Iowa, and he didn’t like that.
So, Kuehl went a full foot back to make sure he could avoid the board. He didn’t want to scratch on his last leap.
“I just went for it, and it ended up working out right,” Kuehl said. “I like a big board. I’m usually pretty consistent, but here, I’m not consistent.”
Kuehl’s last jump was 21 feet, 4.25 inches, good for second place in Class 3A.
Moving around the long jump runway isn’t a foreign concept to Kuehl. Kuehl said he’ll move around the runway depending on how he’s doing.
Friday was no different.
Kuehl’s runner-up placing marks the second straight state track meet (there wasn’t one in 2020) where a Crusaders jumper has either won it or placed second.
Keyontre Clark, who placed eighth Friday, won the event in 2019. Clark’s longest jump was 20-5.5.
Verzani fueled by competition
Lawton-Bronson senior Zach Verzani rose to the level of the field around him on Thursday.
Verzani won the Class 1A shot put, nearly making the 59-foot mark. His winning throw -- which came on his first throw of the finals -- was 58 feet, 11.25 inches. His final two throws measured at 57-3.5 and 57-6, respectively.
Eagles throws coach David Harris noticed Verzani’s ability to perform better with everyone around him doing the same.
“Zach was taken aback by how much better this one felt than his sophomore year,” Harris said. “This one was really tightly contested throughout. That really enhanced the whole experience for him. This year, it was more of him being a young man where two years ago, he was just a kid.”
Verzani realized, according to Harris, this time around was going to require the preparation to repeat the same thing in 2019.
“Obviously, it paid off,” Harris said. “Every meet we’ve gone to, it’s hard to challenge yourself when the competition hasn’t been as tough. To come down to Drake to PR and take third, and be on the big stage and just crush his PR, it’s a great accomplishment.”
VanderSluis places 3rd in shot put
Le Mars’ Brandon VanderSluis held a lead during the Class 3A shot put, but Pella’s Kody Huisman passed VanderSluis during the final round to win the event with a throw of 59-4.75.
VanderSluis placed third with a result of 56-4.5.
That throw came on his second attempt, as the Bulldogs thrower converted on three of his six chances.
He did not scratch on his last throw, as VanderSluis threw 53-5.5 to close out the competition.
VanderSluis helped the Bulldogs score 16 points in the first two days of the competition after winning the 3A discus on Thursday.
Distance medley results
North’s distance medley relay team placed sixth in its heat at 3:45.40. East was in the second heat, placing seventh in its heat with a time of 3:43.52.