Unity Christian, Gehlen Catholic each win state championships in 4x200 relay

The Knights were ranked No. 1 all season, even at the beginning of the season. At one point, Franken was ranked No. 1 overall in the state in the 100-meter dash.

They knew they were fast, and were ready to prove it one more time, for the last time.

“We always want to improve in every single meet,” Wierenga said. “We were definitely looking to break our old record. We were No. 1, I guess. I just think the motivation of the fact we don’t have many races left made us push faster. That helped a lot.”

Gehlen wins 1A 4x200

Keaten Bonderson woke up Friday morning not knowing what seed the Gehlen Catholic 4x200 team was.

It’s not that Bonderson didn’t want to know what seed his team was. They were confident that they could have a chance to win the race.

The Jays came into Friday afternoon’s race seeded fourth, but they improved their placing by three.

The Jays won with a time of 1:30.31, and the four who ran the race in order were Dylan Lehmann, Derek Von Arb, Zach Kraft and Bonderson.