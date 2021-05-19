Unity Christian leads local seven-pack team in Class 2A boys 4x100-meter relay

That changed right before the SCRs.

Olson knew that all four guys were fast, regardless if they were from Kingsley-Pierson or Woodbury Central.

He saw the times the four were putting in open races, and wondered how those four would race together.

Olson decided that he needed to put those four together to get some camaraderie built up for the last month of the season.

KPWC placed third in its first go-around with Schmid, Coulter, Bleil and Klingensmith as the runners, behind the Knights and Glenwood.

However, KPWC had the chance to run twice a week.

“We got to see them with experience and use that meet experience to make those adjustments,” Olson said. “You can simulate it during practice as much as you can, but meet experience is where you get better at. We had quite a few meets.”

Some of those twice-a-week competitions came on back-to-back days, and Olson admitted that it’s tough when runners have to run in that stretch.

Those four runners aren’t in the 100-meter dash preliminaries. Each of the other three schools have runners in the 100-meter dash, including DeJean with the overall No. 1 seed.