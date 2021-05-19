Unity Christian leads local seven-pack team in Class 2A boys 4x100-meter relay

It’s not uncommon to have multiple Siouxland area teams in the same race. There are multiple instances of that throughout the Iowa and Nebraska high school state track meets that start later this week in Des Moines and Omaha.
There’s a rare instance, however, in the Iowa Class 2A boys 4x100-meter relay. All four teams are ranked first through fourth in Friday’s race that will be run at 1 p.m. inside Drake Stadium.
The four teams ranked, in order, are Unity Christian, Spirit Lake, OABCIG and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central.
All four are the top seeds in the 4100. The Knights, Indians and Falcons were automatic qualifiers while KPWC qualified as a wild-card.
Unity leads the four-team pack with a time of 42.79 seconds. The Knights have been fast all season long.
The Knights go into the state meet not only as the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, but the quartet of Tyler Wieringa, Logan Franken, Clayton Bosma and Tanner Schouten have turned in the top time in Class 1A, 2A and 3A.
They’re ranked sixth statewide, trailing Class 4A schools. The leader in the clubhouse is Southeast Polk at 42.26 seconds.
The Knights have had a strong season, and it’s because of a strong bond that dates back to the football season.
“It’s all four of us seniors, and we’ve played a lot of sports together,” Schouten said. “We go out there to have fun and stay relaxed. This is fun, setting these records. We’re trying to set a record each time.”
The Indians are the No. 2 seed with a time of 42.89. The four who are running for Spirit Lake are Jack Latham, Qai Hussey, Ethan Backhaus and Dillon Fine.
The Indians are ranked ninth in the state in the 4x100, and are the fourth out of four non-4A teams in the top-10 (Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes are the other two).
The Falcons are seeded third in the race with a seed time of 43.43. The team of Gabe Winterrowd, Cooper DeJean, Beckett DeJean and Kolton Knop are in the fourth lane of the final heat.
They’ll be running aside West Sioux, seeded ninth in the 2A field.
KPWC, meanwhile, started clicking at just the right time.
That right time, according to coach Geoff Olson, came right before the Sioux City Relays. That’s when Olson started consistently putting the same four guys into the same relay lineup.
Before that, the runners in that race — Damon Schmid, Braden Coulter, Carter Bleil and Beau Klingensmith — were spread out in open races to try to get KPWC as many points as possible. There were at least one or two of those four who would run in the race, but never together.
That changed right before the SCRs.
Olson knew that all four guys were fast, regardless if they were from Kingsley-Pierson or Woodbury Central.
He saw the times the four were putting in open races, and wondered how those four would race together.
Olson decided that he needed to put those four together to get some camaraderie built up for the last month of the season.
KPWC placed third in its first go-around with Schmid, Coulter, Bleil and Klingensmith as the runners, behind the Knights and Glenwood.
However, KPWC had the chance to run twice a week.
“We got to see them with experience and use that meet experience to make those adjustments,” Olson said. “You can simulate it during practice as much as you can, but meet experience is where you get better at. We had quite a few meets.”
Some of those twice-a-week competitions came on back-to-back days, and Olson admitted that it’s tough when runners have to run in that stretch.
Those four runners aren’t in the 100-meter dash preliminaries. Each of the other three schools have runners in the 100-meter dash, including DeJean with the overall No. 1 seed.
Olson believes that it comes down to clean handoffs and “getting the baton around” the track. Olson, who is also Kingsley-Pierson’s football coach, has been really impressed with how the 4x100 team has worked on those handoffs, even though those four have been running just since the SCRs.