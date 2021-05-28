UPDATED SDHSAA TRACK RESULTS: Nikkel, Peed win championships in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Tommy Nikkel is a state champion.
The Dakota Valley High School senior won the 100-meter dash in both the preliminaries and finals Friday at the South Dakota Athletic Association Class A meet in Spearfish.
Nikkel won the prelims with a time of 10.87 and went into the finals as the No. 1 seed.
Nikkel repeated his winning fortune in the final round, running in 10.88 seconds. Nikkel defeated Belle Fourche's Aiden Griffin by .22 seconds.
Nikkel wasn't the only local champion in the Class A meet on Friday.
Elk Point-Jefferson senior Drake Peed dominated the discus competition, throwing the disc in 167 feet, eight inches. He won by 17 feet, 11 inches. Panthers senior Aiden Moran finished in seventh place at 135-5.
Dakota Valley senior Gunnar Gunderson placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles race on Friday in Spearfish.
The Panthers senior ran the preliminary race in 15.36 seconds, which was the second-fastest time among those who qualified.
The only runner who ran faster was Sioux Falls Christian’s Mitchell Walker.
Gunderson later placed fourth in the finals of the race, running the final in 15.47. Walker won in 14.51.
“He is so smooth, you can’t even tell that he’s running over hurdles,” DV coach Vince Tucker said earlier this week. “I watched him at practice (Wednesday) and he was going over so elegantly. He’s just so fluid. The cool part is that the people he has to run against, he’s been running against all year. So, it’ll be fun to watch them run.”
Gunderson wasn’t the only one from his family to have qualified for the finals in the same race.
Panthers freshman Silja Gunderson became a finalist with the seventh-fastest time at 16.33. She was second in her heat.
There were two local teams that placed in the top-9 during the boys’ 4x800 relay.
The Vermillion Tanagers were the Class A runner-up, as the quartet of Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff, Riley Ruhaak and Jakob Dobney ran the race in 8 minutes, 18.35 seconds.
Sioux Falls Christian won the race by running the race six seconds faster.
Beresford was ninth in the same race in 8:38.04.
Vermillion’s Jaymes Drake is in the girls 100 finals, as she ran the overall sixth-fastest time on Friday. Her time is 12.94.
In the finals, she ended up in sixth place with a time of 13.19.
Vermillion also ran in the girls 4x800, and the Tanagers team of Taeli Barta, Mya Halverson, Lydia Anderson and Callie Radigan turned in a time of 10:32.59. Barta is the oldest of those four girls as a freshman.
UPDATED RESULTS
BOYS 3,200: Dakota Valley's Blake Schmeidt placed 10th at 10:39.24. Andrew Atwood of Beresford was 13th (10:49.89).
Vermillion had two runners in this race. Ruhaak was 17th in 11 minutes flat while Jacob Chasing Hawk placed 22nd at 11:15.
GIRLS 3,200: Barta placed ninth and scored a point, as she finished in 12:09.57. Lydia Anderson of Vermillion got 20th, running in 12:48.88.
GIRLS DISCUS: EP-J's Grace Peed got fifth place, as her best throw was 119-8. Vermillion's Chandler Cleveland was 13th (103-9).
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: Huskies senior Tyler Goehring earned runner-up status in the event, getting a jump of 44-4.25, He placed behind Milbank's Bennett Schwank (46-3.5). Riley Schmitz was fifth (41-9) while Beresford's Hayden Wilson was 17th (39-3.25). Watchdogs senior Cody Klungseth was 21st (38-10) and Huskies sophomore Devon Schmitz was 24th (37-1).
GIRLS HIGH JUMP: Panthers sophomore Jorja VanDenHul earned the bronze medal by clearing the 5-foot-2 mark. Her freshman teammate, Siena DeGeorgia, tied for eighth place at 4-10. Beresford's Jade Rhody also jumped at 4-10. Dakota Valley's Emerson Mead was 16th at 4-foot-8.