UPDATED SDHSAA TRACK RESULTS: Nikkel, Peed win championships in Spearfish

“He is so smooth, you can’t even tell that he’s running over hurdles,” DV coach Vince Tucker said earlier this week. “I watched him at practice (Wednesday) and he was going over so elegantly. He’s just so fluid. The cool part is that the people he has to run against, he’s been running against all year. So, it’ll be fun to watch them run.”

Gunderson wasn’t the only one from his family to have qualified for the finals in the same race.

Panthers freshman Silja Gunderson became a finalist with the seventh-fastest time at 16.33. She was second in her heat.

There were two local teams that placed in the top-9 during the boys’ 4x800 relay.

The Vermillion Tanagers were the Class A runner-up, as the quartet of Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff, Riley Ruhaak and Jakob Dobney ran the race in 8 minutes, 18.35 seconds.

Sioux Falls Christian won the race by running the race six seconds faster.

Beresford was ninth in the same race in 8:38.04.

Vermillion’s Jaymes Drake is in the girls 100 finals, as she ran the overall sixth-fastest time on Friday. Her time is 12.94.

In the finals, she ended up in sixth place with a time of 13.19.