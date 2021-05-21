WATCH NOW: Sheldon's Maddie Olson claims Class 2A high jump championship at 5-foot-9

DES MOINES -- Even as a sophomore, Sheldon High School’s Maddie Olson made a vision come true at the Iowa state track and field meet.
Olson also made history Friday at Drake Stadium, winning the Class 2A girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 9 inches, and she did so in perfect fashion.
Olson wasn’t done there. She wanted to challenge a mark that hadn’t been met in seven years.
She made the mark at 5-6 then went through the 5-8 and 5-9 heights without worry.
Olson was up against two other competitors -- Northeast Goose Lake’s Elizabeth Chambers and Kiersten Fisher -- but neither went higher than the 5-6 mark.
The Drake Stadium crowd started to take notice after Olson made the jumps at 5-8 and 5-9.
Long after Olson clinched her first championship, Olson requested that the bar be set at 5-foot-11. She went over to her family and coaches and met with them before she tried the historical feat.
The last time anyone had met that mark was MOC-Floyd Valley’s Alexis Conaway back in 2014.
Olson hit the bar on her first try, and that was the first time all afternoon that she made contact.
She took an extra second or two to gather her thoughts and she was ready to go again.
With the crowd clapping, Olson departed for the bar, and cleared the bar -- until her calves hit the bar, and the bar fell to the ground.
You could hear a collective groan throughout the stadium, cheering on the Orabs sophomore.
Olson missed the mark on her third and final jump, but she walked off the high jump pit with a big grin on her face.
Even though Olson missed all three attempts to join Conaway, the Orabs sophomore was “in shock” to win the title in impressive fashion.
“It’s insane,” Olson said. “I never imagined that happening. I was worried, because not having a season worried me.”
Drake Stadium public address announcer Mike Jay informed the crowd of how well Olson was doing, and per tradition, when a high jumper is approaching history, they’ll give the athlete the special treatment of a slow clap.
When Olson was an eighth grader, she sat in the crowd while she watched a competitor get the honor of a slow clap. She was here because her sister, Sydney, was running in the 400-meter hurdles.
Olson’s dad, Matt Olson, told Maddie Olson that she might be on a stage like that someday. Olson chose Friday to make that someday now.
“I never actually thought it would happen,” Olson said. “It was crazy knowing that many people were actually watching.”
This season, Olson said, had some ups and downs.
Olson knew she performed better than expected in the first couple of meets, and the Northwest Iowa community started to take notice.
Olson saw that she was gaining attention, and she let that get to her head.
Olson struggled at the next meet, and she admitted it was more of a mental bar than physical.
“I just got so much into my head,” Olson said. “I struggled for two or three meets, and my coaches told me to relax. It was hard, for sure. There was a lot of self-talk. I had to tell myself I knew what I was doing and just relax.”
Olson’s mental funk didn’t last long. She said it took until the fourth or fifth meet for her to turn it around.
The stats back that up.
Olson won the Sioux City Relays at 5-4, then set a then-personal best last Thursday at the state-qualifying meet with a leap of 5-8.
“I’m super thankful, because if it happened later, I wouldn’t have been able to win meets like the Sioux City Relays or the district meet,” Olson said. “I’m just able to relax. I hope I can continue to improve and have the confidence to come back next year.”