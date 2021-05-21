WATCH NOW: Sheldon's Maddie Olson claims Class 2A high jump championship at 5-foot-9

This season, Olson said, had some ups and downs.

Olson knew she performed better than expected in the first couple of meets, and the Northwest Iowa community started to take notice.

Olson saw that she was gaining attention, and she let that get to her head.

Olson struggled at the next meet, and she admitted it was more of a mental bar than physical.

“I just got so much into my head,” Olson said. “I struggled for two or three meets, and my coaches told me to relax. It was hard, for sure. There was a lot of self-talk. I had to tell myself I knew what I was doing and just relax.”

Olson’s mental funk didn’t last long. She said it took until the fourth or fifth meet for her to turn it around.

The stats back that up.

Olson won the Sioux City Relays at 5-4, then set a then-personal best last Thursday at the state-qualifying meet with a leap of 5-8.

“I’m super thankful, because if it happened later, I wouldn’t have been able to win meets like the Sioux City Relays or the district meet,” Olson said. “I’m just able to relax. I hope I can continue to improve and have the confidence to come back next year.”

