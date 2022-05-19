WATCH NOW: Sioux City North celebrates 4x800 relay championship

DES MOINES — The North High School 4x800-meter relay team put all its eggs in one basket.

Heading into the state track and field meet on Thursday in Des Moines, the Stars changed up their lineup to best suit their needs.

In districts, they went with a lineup that they knew could get them to the blue oval, but the Stars went with the same lineup as they did at the Drake Relays — Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle, Will Lohr and Gabe Nash — and that strategy paid off.

Those four North runners team up to win the race in 7 minutes, 44.64 seconds to sweep both the Drake Relays and their class at the state meet.

With the win, the Stars became the first boys since East in 1972 to win the 4x800 at the state level.

“You can’t replicate this,” Lohr said. “I think something about (the state cross country championship in 2020) has the grind to it. I wouldn’t trade this for anything. Luckily, we had the piece to put this all together.”

Yemane Kifle started off the race as the No. 1 runner, as he did three weeks ago here at Drake Stadium.

He knew he could start off strong, setting the tone for his three teammates on the back end.

He also wanted to give Natnael Kifle a cushion on the No. 2 leg.

“I wanted to see how much gap I could give him,” Yemane Kifle said. “We wanted to come here and win. I don’t think we felt any pressure. We knew we could just have fun.”

Yemane Kifle ran his leg on 1:55.14, which turned out to be the fastest split among the four runners.

Natnael Kifle kept the lead by running his 800-meter split in 1:56.84, and then he passed it off to Lohr.

“We were working hard this month just to get here, and finally the dream came true,” Natnael Kifle said. “We tried to do our job in each leg, and I think we did that. I was waiting on Yemane and he gave me a great baton. I went for it. I saw on the videoboard that Iowa City High was behind me, I should have just sped it up. I just tried to do my best with 150 to go.”

Lohr had previously ran in the 3,200-meter race — which he got sixth in — but he knew that the big race of the day was the 4x800.

That’s not to say that Lohr didn’t give full effort in the 3,200. He just knew there was more at stake considering the Stars wanted to sweep both 4x800 races on the blue oval.

Lohr’s split was 1:57.42, and when Lohr handed the baton to Nash, the Stars led Dowling Catholic by five seconds.

“I just wanted to put the two-mile in the rearview mirror,” Lohr said. “I was just really focusing on one event at a time. I really hope coming off this 4x8, that’ll build momentum going into the rest of the weekend. That’s what we’re going to have to do all weekend. We were super focused. We enjoy each other.”

Nash made sure that lead wasn’t going to waste. He took the baton from Lohr, and used his long stride to lengthen that distance between Dowling and Waukee Northwest.

“All the glory goes to God, my coaches and my teammates,” Nash said. “I just love Drake Stadium. I was just thankful for my teammates, I love them. They’re awesome.”

While Lohr still held last year’s cross country championship in high regard, Nash said after the race this was the top highlight as a North runner.

Duax matches seed

Not only is West senior Holly Duax moving on in the 100- and 200-meter finals on Saturday, the Wolverines standout defended her No. 1 seed in both races.

She ran the 100 in 12.23 while her seed time in the 200 was 24.52. She succeeded her seed time in the 200.

“The wind was in my face, but it still felt good,” Duax said. “I hope to cap this weekend up with four golds, and this is a good start to the week.”

Lily Juhnke was 10th in the prelims in 12.96 seconds.

Harris overcomes hip injury

East sophomore Elliana Harris was all smiles on Thursday after her races in the 100 and 200.

After what she went through as a freshman, she was thankful that her sophomore season went much better.

Harris broke her hip last season and her growth plate got inflamed.

“It was super painful and I was very sad,” Harris said. “It was sad to end the season with that, but this season has been really good.”

Harris stopped running, and went through physical therapy for a couple months. She slowly healed and kept her mind toward the goals she knew she could accomplish, even before the hip injury.

“It motivated me more,” Harris said. “I knew I had to make up for lost time from last season. This was my season to get back into it. I got my goals I wanted this year.”

Harris also was thankful that she saw competition like Duax and Juhnke to help her prepare for the biggest stage in Iowa high school track and field outside of the Drake Relays.

Harris also qualified for Drake, and was usually right behind Duax and Juhnke in races that included the three.

“It makes me feel more comfortable,” Harris said. “I have two other people I’m familiar with running against.”

Harris just missed the cut in the 100 preliminaries, getting ninth with a time of 12.92 seconds.

In the 200, Harris ran a personal best, as the Black Raiders sophomore qualified to Saturday’s final with a time of 25.63. She had the fifth fastest time there.

Other pre-deadline metro finishes

East senior Kaia Downs was 11th in the 3,000 at 10:45.90.

Logan Dolphin of East and West’s Levi Henn both jumped 5-10, but did not made the final cut.

Both the Black Raiders’ boys and girls shuttle hurdle relay teams placed in the teens, as the boys were 13th in 63.17 while the girls were 17th in 71.11.

Three Stars runners earned personal bests on the blue oval. Yanelli Luna placed eighth in the 400 at 59.25. Then, Weldeab Hailemichael was 17th in the 3,200 at 10:11.41.

Elizabeth Jordan improved on her seed time and her ranking, placing 20th in the 3,000 in 11:12.59.

Bishop Heelan’s Jaron Bleeker earned a medal in the 3A high jump, placing eighth with a 6-foot-2 finish.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Maddie Kneifl was 21st in the 3A girls discus, but she earned a personal best with a throw of 98 feet, 9 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.