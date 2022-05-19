WATCH NOW: Spirit Lake's Qai Hussey wins Iowa Class 2A 400-meter dash

DES MOINES — Qai Hussey replayed the 2021 Class 2A 400-meter dash in his mind several times leading up to the 2022 final on Thursday.

Hussey placed fourth in last year’s one-lap race at Drake Stadium, and the Spirit Lake High School senior knew there were things he could improve upon.

He noticed that there were several runners in last season’s final who ran under 50 seconds, and there were three runners who ran under 49 seconds.

Hussey’s time was 49.53 last season, and he knew he could shave some tenths of a second off.

He saw how quickly Underwood’s Brayden Wollan ran last year (47.73) and wanted to break that. He did.

“I wanted to replicate that, and a lot of thanks to him for pushing me,” Hussey said.

On Thursday, Hussey edged Pella Christian’s Levi Schelhaas by 1.11 seconds, as Hussey crossed the finish line in 47.83 seconds.

“State meet, some people just fall short of becoming champions, and Levi ran a great race,” Hussey said. “It motivated me a lot. It was crazy, last season’s race. The 2A race had a lot of sub-50, sub-49 runners. It pushed me to get that sub-48 this year. I replayed last year’s race a lot.”

$1 for 13 weeks Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.