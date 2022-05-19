 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP TRACK AND FIELD

WATCH NOW: Spirit Lake's Qai Hussey wins Iowa Class 2A 400-meter dash

  • 0
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football

Spirit Lake's Qai Hussey escapes a tackle attempt from OABCIG's Easton Harms during OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football action played Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Ida Grove, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DES MOINES — Qai Hussey replayed the 2021 Class 2A 400-meter dash in his mind several times leading up to the 2022 final on Thursday.

Hussey placed fourth in last year’s one-lap race at Drake Stadium, and the Spirit Lake High School senior knew there were things he could improve upon.

He noticed that there were several runners in last season’s final who ran under 50 seconds, and there were three runners who ran under 49 seconds.

Hussey’s time was 49.53 last season, and he knew he could shave some tenths of a second off.

He saw how quickly Underwood’s Brayden Wollan ran last year (47.73) and wanted to break that. He did.

“I wanted to replicate that, and a lot of thanks to him for pushing me,” Hussey said.

On Thursday, Hussey edged Pella Christian’s Levi Schelhaas by 1.11 seconds, as Hussey crossed the finish line in 47.83 seconds.

“State meet, some people just fall short of becoming champions, and Levi ran a great race,” Hussey said. “It motivated me a lot. It was crazy, last season’s race. The 2A race had a lot of sub-50, sub-49 runners. It pushed me to get that sub-48 this year. I replayed last year’s race a lot.”

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks

$1 for 13 weeks

Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Sioux City track and field bring experience to state meet

South Sioux City track and field bring experience to state meet

South Sioux sent two boys to complete in individual events, while five girls will compete in the Class B meet. Four of those five will run in the 4x100-meter relay on Thursday afternoon. The four runners are Khyah Vaughn, Ashlynn Garcia, Jordan Kriens and Emily Penne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News