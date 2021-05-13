WATCH NOW: Will Lohr, other area athletes clinch spots at state-qualifying track meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Will Lohr is finally going to state.

As a freshman two years ago, the current Sioux City North junior watched from the sidelines at Drake Stadium as his teammates competed in the Iowa state track meet.

Last month, Lohr got his chance to compete on the Blue Oval, finishing second overall in the 1600 meter run in the Drake Relays, behind teammate Gabe Nash. Now, Lohr will make his return to Drake Stadium, this time in pursuit of his first state title.

Lohr clinched his spot at the big meet with a first place finish on Thursday at the Class 4A State qualifying meet in Council Bluffs. Lohr won the boys’ 3200 meter run with a time of 9:35.53, while Jackson Heidesch was second at 9:37.54.

His freshman year, Lohr was a part of the North 4x800 meter relay team that just missed out on a spot at state. Now, after a year away from track because of COVID-19, Lohr is excited to get his first chance at being a state champion.