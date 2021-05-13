WATCH NOW: Will Lohr, other area athletes clinch spots at state-qualifying track meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Will Lohr is finally going to state.
As a freshman two years ago, the current Sioux City North junior watched from the sidelines at Drake Stadium as his teammates competed in the Iowa state track meet.
Last month, Lohr got his chance to compete on the Blue Oval, finishing second overall in the 1600 meter run in the Drake Relays, behind teammate Gabe Nash. Now, Lohr will make his return to Drake Stadium, this time in pursuit of his first state title.
Lohr clinched his spot at the big meet with a first place finish on Thursday at the Class 4A State qualifying meet in Council Bluffs. Lohr won the boys’ 3200 meter run with a time of 9:35.53, while Jackson Heidesch was second at 9:37.54.
His freshman year, Lohr was a part of the North 4x800 meter relay team that just missed out on a spot at state. Now, after a year away from track because of COVID-19, Lohr is excited to get his first chance at being a state champion.
“Going to state for the first time, it’s going to be a really cool experience,” Lohr said. “It’s definitely different. It’s not often you can say that you qualified for your first state meet, and you’re hoping to win your first state title. It’s really exciting, and I think a lot of us are in that same boat. It makes it very special.”
After running at Drake and seeing his team win the Missouri River Conference title, Lohr has high hopes for the Stars come next week’s meet.
“Obviously, we want to try to to do our best at the state meet,” Lohr said. “Whether is goes good or bad, we just want to try to remember that our season has been good up to that point. All we can do is do our best on that day. Hopefully, we can come out with some team titles, and maybe even a team trophy.”
Lohr also competed in the 1600 meter run, and the 4x400 meter relay, but both events finished after the Journal went to press.
Elsewhere at Gale Wickersham Park on Thursday, the Sioux City West girls finished second overall in the 800 sprint medley at 1:52.48, good for a spot at the state meet.
The North boys' 4x800 meter relay team of Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle, Gabe Nash, and Issa Aman won its race with a mark of 8:14.41, as the team earned its spot at state again, after qualifying in 2019. Lewis Central placed second in the 4x800, with a time of 8:16.57.
In the long jump, Sioux City East senior Lineya Wells earned a spot at state with a second place finish. Wells leaped a distance of 16-09.00, behind only Council Bluffs Lincoln senior Shelby Wilfong, with jumped 16-11.75.
Another East athlete punched their state ticket in the girls’ high jump, as Kyley Vondrak won the event at a height of five-feet. Vondrak will make a return trip to the state meet, after first competing as a freshman. Vondrak beat out four other jumpers, including East teammate Baling Tang, who all jumped at a height of 04-10.
On the boys’ side, West senior Michael Duax won the long jump with a mark of 20-08.85, beating the runner-up, Ryan Rohe of Lewis Central, by nearly two and a half feet. Duax also clinched his state spot in the 100 meter dash, finishing second with a time of 11.34. The winner of the event was Dowling Catholic junior Mikey McClain, who ran the event in 11.06.
Duax also won the 400 meter dash, with a time of 51.90, ahead of Joseph Reed of Dowling, who ran a 52.93.
Duax later ran in both the 200 and 400 meter dash, both of which were run after press-time.
On the girls side, West made a clean sweep of the top two spots in the 100-meter dash, with Holly Duax and Lily Juhnke finishing 1-2. Holly Duax will be making a return trip after competing at state in the 100 and 200 meter dash as a freshman in 2019, while Juhnke will be making her first trip. The pair finished with respective times of 12.25, and 12.87.
Sioux City North senior Caitlyn Miller placed second in the girls’ discus throw with a mark of 117-01, good for a return trip to Des Moines. Miller also competed at the state meet as a sophomore in 2019. Dowling Catholic senior Emily Ball won the event by throwing the discus 122 feet, one inch.