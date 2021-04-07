TRACK ROUNDUP: North's 4x800 boys set school record

AMES, Iowa — The North High School boys track and field team placed second at the Hi-Covey Invitational on Tuesday at Ames High School.

The Stars scored 118 points to claim the silver spot, and they finished 17 points behind Southeast Polk.

Five different Stars scored double-digit points.

Lorcan Christensen led North with 16 1/4 points. Christensen won the 400-meter hurdles in 58.51 seconds. Then, he placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.29 seconds.

The distance runners of Gabe Nash, Will Lohr, Natnael Kifle and Jaysen Bouwers were the other four who scored double-digit points.

North won the 1,600 and 3,200 races and set a new school record in the 4x800-meter race.

Yemane Kifle, Lohr, Nash and Bouwers were the four runners who set the school-record time of 8:03.34. That time also is a Blue Standard time, meaning the Stars have qualified for the Drake Relays.

Lohr then went on to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:25.36. Lohr defeated Bouwers by 11 seconds.

North also went 1-2 in the 3,200 race. Natnael Kifle won with a time of 9:54 while Beshanena Gutema placed second at 10:19.88.