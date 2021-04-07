TRACK ROUNDUP: North's 4x800 boys set school record

AMES, Iowa — The North High School boys track and field team placed second at the Hi-Covey Invitational on Tuesday at Ames High School.
The Stars scored 118 points to claim the silver spot, and they finished 17 points behind Southeast Polk.
Five different Stars scored double-digit points.
Lorcan Christensen led North with 16 1/4 points. Christensen won the 400-meter hurdles in 58.51 seconds. Then, he placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.29 seconds.
The distance runners of Gabe Nash, Will Lohr, Natnael Kifle and Jaysen Bouwers were the other four who scored double-digit points.
North won the 1,600 and 3,200 races and set a new school record in the 4x800-meter race.
Yemane Kifle, Lohr, Nash and Bouwers were the four runners who set the school-record time of 8:03.34. That time also is a Blue Standard time, meaning the Stars have qualified for the Drake Relays.
Lohr then went on to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:25.36. Lohr defeated Bouwers by 11 seconds.
North also went 1-2 in the 3,200 race. Natnael Kifle won with a time of 9:54 while Beshanena Gutema placed second at 10:19.88.
The Stars’ girls team, meanwhile, finished fourth with 67 1/2 points. Ankeny won with 172 points.
Caitlyn Miller won the discus, as her farthest throw was 110 feet, 10 inches. She beat Ankeny’s Hannah Beier by 16 inches.
North’s 4x800 team placed second behind West Des Moines Valley. The Stars ran it in 10:21.
West, East combine for 6 girls wins
The West and East teams competed Tuesday at the Sioux Falls Washington quadrangular that also included Washington and Yankton.
The two metro girls teams combined to win six events.
Wolverines junior Holly Duax won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.16 seconds.
East’s Kaia Downs won two events — the 800 in 2:24.06 and then the 3,200 in 11:52.91.
West freshman Kyrie Olorundami won the 300 hurdles, edging East’s Baling Tang in .07 seconds. Olorundami’s time was 55.84.
The Black Raiders quartet of Trinity Wagner, Alyssa Erick, Brylee Hempey and Lineya Wells won the 4x100 in 51.99 seconds.
East junior Kyley Vondrak won the high jump by clearing the 5-foot-2 mark.
East boys win 6 events
Black Raiders junior Ryan Campbell won both the 800 and 1,600 on Tuesday at the Sioux Falls Washington meet.
Campbell’s winning time in the 800 was 2:07.75 while his winning time in the mile was 4:48.32.
Black Raiders freshman Braden Grover won the 400 with a time of 53.78.
East also took the top time in two relays — the 4x1 and the 4x800. In the 4x100, Kage Knudsen, Ethan Breyfogle, Dalyn Tope and Luke Longval won with a time of 46.84.
East’s 4x800 team — Ryan Crawford, Brody Comstock, Campbell and Ethan Burge — won in 9:11.76.
East also won in the 1,600 sprint medley relay in 4:06.44. The four who ran in that race were Ben Shaputis, Brecken Schossow, Comstock and Burge.
K-P/WC boys win at MMCRU
KPWC won nine events on Tuesday en route to an 185-point night at the MMCRU co-ed relays held in Marcus.
Damon Schmid was part of three of those events — the long jump, the 4x100 and the distance medley relay.
Schmid won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9 inches.
Then, Schmid was the lead-off runner en route to a 3:57.12 win in the distance medley. The other three runners in that race were Braden Coulter, Grant Schroedre and Beau Klingensmith.
Schmid was the anchor runner of the 4x1, where KPWC won in 45.49 seconds.
Klingensmith also won the open 200 with a time of 24.20 seconds. Josh Harvey won the 100 in 12.17.
The Royals placed second in the team standings with 142. MMCRU won the 4x400 (3:44.47) and the 4x800 in nine minutes flat. Brett Staab, Cade Pepper and Kamden Steffen raced in both events.
Owen Alesch won the open 800 (2:12.45) while MMCRU’s Brayden Dirks won the 3200 (11:12.94).
Remsen St. Mary’s wins girls meet
The Hawks edged the Royals 153-142. The Hawks won six of the open events to set the tone.
Whitney Jensen won the 200 and 400 races. Her time in the 200 was 28.15 while her 400 time was 1:05.80.
Claire Schroeder won the 100 (13.09) and 100 hurdles (17.30), Maria Russell the 3,000 (14:26.89) and Mya Bunkers with the 400 hurdles (1:21.01).