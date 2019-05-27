The forecast could wreak havoc on the IGHSAU state golf tournaments over the next couple of days. If things go off without a hitch, three Siouxland area teams and two individuals could be in the mix for state titles over the next two days. The state tournaments begin on Tuesday and end on Wednesday.
Akron-Westfield, Woodbury Central and Alta-Aurelia will all compete at the Class 1A meet at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown and Alta-Aurelia's Annika Patton is going for her second individual title with Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher expected to give her a good run.
In 2A, Okoboji and Unity Christian will compete at Ames Golf and Country Club. Spencer's Riley Pohar will compete as an individual meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny in 3A.
In 1A, East Buchanan is the favorite with the top 18-hole average at 377.75 and the top nine-hole average of 193.
Akron-Westfield's nine-hole average is well behind East Buchanan at 202 but the Westerners have experienced a late-season surge, winning their regional with a 378 and have an 18-hole average of 385.
"We just want to go down there and play well enough to be competitive. If we have three or four kids shoot their averages or a touch better, I think we can compete with most of the teams down there," Akron-Westfield coach Todd Colt said. "I think we are (coming on right now) but I also think other teams are also."
It's the sixth straight trip to the state meet for Akron-Westfield.
Senior Brooke Koele and juniors Autumn Bundy and Alayna Mullinix have led the team all season. Koele has an 18-hole average of 93 and a nine-hole average of 48.25. Bundy has a better nine-hole average than Koele with a 48 and has an 18-hole average of 95. Mullinix is behind Bundy with a 50.88 nine-hole average but is ahead of her in 18-hole average with a 94.
Junior Kayla Johnson rounds out the top four (51.89, 110.33). Freshman Natalie Nielsen (60.67, 106.67) and Taryn Wilken (60.78, 108.33) round out the top six.
"My three juniors and Brooke have worked with our two freshmen who were brand new golfers this season. Our four upperclassmen have been true leaders for the young girls," Colt said. "It will take a lot of pressure off (the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6) if the (top) three play to their potential but our four, five and six, on any given day, can play right with our one, two and three. If they can be four or five shots behind them, we are going to have some good scores to post."
Woodbury Central's nine-hole average has been right up there with East Buchanan a 195.11. The Wildcats 18-hole average is 393.60.
The Wildcats are coming off their worst score of the season, though, shooting 406 at the regional. Still, they got into the state meet and coach Jill Gallagher said the score at the regional was a wake-up call.
"I do think they came a lot more determined throughout the week to work on those shots that caused them problems and with that mindset, they can play at their best instead of being disappointed," Gallagher said. "Many of the meets, we won by a lot. They kind of started to expect it. Then when it wasn't going as well, they panicked. I don't think it was a bad thing, I think it will drive them."
It is the second straight trip to state for Woodbury Central.
Senior Sally Gallagher leads the Wildcats with an 81.60 18-hole average and 41.13 nine-hole average. Junior Hanna Stratton (50.13, 97.40), senior Sidnie Graff (51.88, 105) and freshman Maddie Schultz (54.75, 114.20) round out the top four. Junior Megan Warren (57.75, 112.80) and senior Sidney Steffen (65.33, 118.50) round out the top six.
"All season we have been up in the top three in Quikstats by our average. Last year was a surprise and we were happy to be there," Jill Gallagher said. "I think we could compete with anyone this year. I am hoping that the girls really have that feeling. We have said we are not done yet and I know we are going down there with that mindset."
Sally Gallagher has a chance to compete for the top individual prize. She is a four-time state qualifier and finished in fourth place last season.
Gallagher, a Southwest Minnesota State commit, has to contend with Patton, who won the Class 2A individual title two years ago as a sophomore.
"Of course the goal is to get the gold medal so to have the opportunity to accomplish it is surreal but I want to score well because it will help my team place high," Sally Gallagher said. "I think if we have confidence in every shot, I know we are capable of getting the team title. I think we have a good chance of ending up on top."
After winning the 2A title two years ago, Patton finished in third place in 2A last season. The Northern Iowa commit set herself apart from the pack going into the state tournament with an 18-hole average of 74.75.
The third-place finish last season is driving her this season.
"She is such a humble girl about everything and is so driven and the state title is the goal. After winning it as a sophomore and taking a backseat and getting third last year, the drive is there to get back there," Alta-Aurelia coach LeAnn Patton said. "She looks really good on paper but has to prove it every day on the golf course. She has to go out and perform on that day."
Annika Patton will be joined by her teammates as the Warriors qualified for state for the ninth straight season. The Warriors have an 18-hole average of 401.67.
"I am excited that this team made it. It wasn't a given this team could make it," LeAnn Patton said. "Morgan Wilson decided to come back out. She helped us win the Twin Lakes conference for the ninth straight year. It just seems my young girls, they picked it up when they needed to and just had the motto of patience and they pulled forward this year. Just to make it is a thrill for them."
In 2A, New Hampton and Okoboji seemed to have pulled away from the pack. New Hampton leads the class with a 340 18-hole average but the Pioneers are right there with a 345 average. Okoboji shot a 347 in the regional to easily qualify for the state tournament.
Last season New Hampton was the runner-up at state. Okoboji finished in third place.
"I feel like we are real close with New Hampton. We are pretty equal on paper. I feel like it will be real close between the two of us," Okoboji coach Bill Alexander said. "The girls feel they can play with them and I feel we can, too. I feel we have a real good chance. I think the girls are ready. Anytime you can shoot in the 340's, you can do well."
Senior Hannah Butler leads Okoboji with an 80.50 18-hole average and a 42 nine-hole average. Sophomore Grace Butler is right behind her with an 83.5 and a 44.71. Junior Martha Stein is also right there with an 84 and a 46.18. Junior Olivia Smith (98, 54.30) rounds out the top four, junior Faith Pearson (101, 54.18) is the No. 5 and Grace Booth (117.50, 59.86) is the No. 6.
"The top three has finished one-two-three in the last five meets, all right there together and all of them kind of feed off each other and want each other to do well," Alexander said. "It makes for a good team atmosphere. My number four and number five, if one of them has a bad day, the other has a good day. I feel like we have a solid team. The girls are pretty confident they can play well and have been hitting the ball well all year long."
Unity Christian goes in with an 18-hole average of 370. Justine Malenke leads the Knights with a 90.33 18-hole average.
Pohar goes into the 3A meet with a 95 18-hole average.