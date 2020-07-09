Two peas in a pod: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Massey, Fitzgerald will remain teammates at Iowa Central

SERGEANT BLUFF — Deric Fitzgerald and Jacob Massey have enjoyed playing side-by-side on the baseball field.
The two Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School seniors will get to do the same for the next two years when they head for Iowa Central.
On top of that, Fitzgerald and Massey will be roommates when they move to Fort Dodge after the high school baseball season.
“We give each other a hard time sometimes, but going together will be fun,” Fitzgerald said. “It’ll be fun to have a good friend tag along. I think having a close buddy there, tight-knitted, will keep us on track and keep us off the other influences. I think it would be the best idea for the both of us.”
So, how well do the two think they know each other?
Massey and Fitzgerald believe they’re close friends who will grow that bond over the next two school years in Fort Dodge. The two have played baseball since they could both walk, so it’s safe to say they’re both eager for the next chapter.
“They’re like two peas in a pod,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “They both like to work and they both can’t get enough. If I had an eight-hour practice every day, they would do it. They just cannot get enough baseball, and they’ve always been that way.”
However, the two didn’t make their decision at the same time. Fitzgerald decided on the Tritons first.
Fitzgerald, who is a multi-sport athlete at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, decided on Iowa Central baseball during the basketball season. The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going on when Fitzgerald made his decision in late December, but he’s glad he picked ICCC when he did.
The Warriors were in the middle of their Class 3A runner-up season, and even though Fitzgerald had a strong basketball season, he chose to play his favorite sport.
“I think since my freshman, sophomore year that baseball was the route that I wanted to go,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s definitely being a long, long dream of mine to play baseball in college. It feels good going to go play there next year.”
Fitzgerald is among the top-30 statewide in batting average.
The Warriors senior is hitting .538, tied for 28th in the state and third in the Missouri River Conference.
Fitzgerald leads the team with 20 RBIs, 21 hits, a .660 on-base percentage and six doubles. He also has a home run.
Fitzgerald also likes to use his speed, as he leads the Warriors with eight stolen bases.
Fitzgerald will study kinesiology and physical/athletic training to pursue a career in either athletic training or chiropractic.
Massey, meanwhile, took more time to decide on ICCC. In fact, the Tritons weren’t Massey’s first choice.
Massey first committed to Briar Cliff earlier in the school year. He liked being close to home, but like Fitzgerald, Massey wanted to play baseball at a higher level.
Fitzgerald was joking around one day just before students were sent home because of the pandemic, giving Massey an elevator pitch on coming to Iowa Central instead.
Massey didn’t think his teammate was joking and took some time to look into Fitzgerald’s suggestion.
Massey then contacted Iowa Central coach Eric Stein to see if the Tritons were the right fit for him.
“They had a spot open for me, so I decided to move there for two years,” Massey said. “After two years, I could transfer back here, if I play. I figured I could go for that shot and take it.”
Massey figured that going to Iowa Central could allow him to work on his skills at the junior college level to get ready for a four-year school he may choose.
“I can play and there’s a lot of talented players at the JUCO level and see if I can’t get an offer at the Division I or D-II level,” Massey said. “It’ll be super fun. We get to room together. We get to see a lot of faces from around the Iowa area, it should be fun.”
Massey, as of right now, will pursue a career in elementary education to become a teacher, and is considering a minor in entrepreneurship, so that one day, he can own his own business.
Massey entered the week hitting an even .400, including eight RBIs, a triple and forcing 12 walks.
Their hard work isn’t going unnoticed.
“Nobody has worked harder than those two throughout this whole time,” SB-L senior Daniel Wright said. “They take countless ground balls before practice, taking an endless amount after practice. The amount of work they put in is incredible. It’s been really impressive to see them grow.”
As Nelson pointed out, that work ethic will serve them well at the JUCO level.
“They are there because they want to play baseball,” Nelson said. “They don’t want to go and do the things normal college kids want to do, that’s just not their personality. That puts them ahead of the curve of that level. … They have the potential to be extremely successful at that level.”
