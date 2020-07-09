Two peas in a pod: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Massey, Fitzgerald will remain teammates at Iowa Central

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — Deric Fitzgerald and Jacob Massey have enjoyed playing side-by-side on the baseball field.

The two Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School seniors will get to do the same for the next two years when they head for Iowa Central.

On top of that, Fitzgerald and Massey will be roommates when they move to Fort Dodge after the high school baseball season.

“We give each other a hard time sometimes, but going together will be fun,” Fitzgerald said. “It’ll be fun to have a good friend tag along. I think having a close buddy there, tight-knitted, will keep us on track and keep us off the other influences. I think it would be the best idea for the both of us.”

So, how well do the two think they know each other?

Massey and Fitzgerald believe they’re close friends who will grow that bond over the next two school years in Fort Dodge. The two have played baseball since they could both walk, so it’s safe to say they’re both eager for the next chapter.

“They’re like two peas in a pod,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “They both like to work and they both can’t get enough. If I had an eight-hour practice every day, they would do it. They just cannot get enough baseball, and they’ve always been that way.”