SIOUX CITY — With the way Hailey Hoogers was pitching in the circle for North High School on Thursday, the Stars really only needed to find a way to string together some hits in one inning.
North came close to pushing across a run in the first and fourth innings but were held scoreless in both.
Then in the fifth, the Stars strung together four hits in five plate appearances, which led to two runs.
That’s all the Stars needed as they picked up a 2-0 win over Missouri River Athletic Conference rival East at North High School.
“I always tell them that hitting is contagious,” North coach Brent Eickholt said. “The first three innings, we were hitting a lot of balls at people. Then finally we started line-driving the ball and the hits were coming.
“Offensively we know when that happens, we are a pretty tough team to beat.”
Hoogers kept East off-balance all game. The Stars senior allowed only three hits in the game, two coming in the sixth, and only allowed one runner to reach second. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.
It was the third straight day in a row that Hoogers has thrown.
“This is her third day in the row in the heat and by far one of the best games I saw her pitch,” Eickholt said. “We always talk about that she’s not going to strike everyone out and when the ball is in play, we have to make plays. They got a lot of ground balls in the first three innings and we made plays. Hailey is Hailey, she is strong anytime she is out there.”
North improved to 18-7 with the win and 9-3 in the MRAC. But Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up a win on Thursday, wrapping up the MRAC title. So North and East were essentially playing for second place on Thursday.
But it’s a nice win to build off as the Stars prepare for postseason play in a couple of weeks.
“I knew when Sergeant Bluff beat us last week that they were going to win the conference. The talk was we are playing for second tonight. That’s all there was to it,” Eickholt said. “Any win is a good win and you always want to build on wins. East is a great ball team and we knew we had to take care of the ball defensively to beat them.”
East falls to 14-11, 6-3 in the MRAC, on the season and the loss snaps a three-game losing streak.
The Black Raiders were coming off a big win over Harlan on Wednesday but couldn’t fall it up with a win on Thursday.
“That’s what we have to do, we have to be more consistent, especially at the end of the year,” East coach Mike Crawford said. “Last night was a really good win for us. Played great defensively and had some great plays. We just couldn’t get it done tonight.”
North had a runner in scoring position in the first inning. Mackayla Black, who finished with three hits, singled with one out and stole second. Kylee Eickholt flew out to right field and Black tried to advance but the throw was on time to get her for the third out.
North's next threat came in the fourth inning. For the second in the game, Black singled with one out. A fly ball advanced Black to second. Then Hoogers hit a short ground ball and beat the throw to first. But Black tried to score and was thrown out at home to keep the game scoreless.
After threatening a couple of times, North's offense finally broke through in the fifth inning.
Isabelle Hesse led off with a single and was sacrificed to second. Payton Risetter then hit a line drive to center that just fell in, scoring Hesse. After a Courtney Johnson single, Bailey Anderson hit a ground ball right up the middle for a single to score Risetter from third to put the Stars up 2-0.
The two runs were driven in by North’s seventh (Risetter) and ninth (Anderson) hitters.
“If you look at last year, seven, eight and nine combined didn’t even hit .200. This year they are all over .300,” Eickholt said. “One through nine, we are pretty solid and we are confident with that.”
Going into the sixth inning, East only had one hit in the game. Josie Blake hit a one-out single and Brylee Hempey singled with two outs but North pitcher Hailey Hoogers ended the threat with her sixth strikeout of the game.
“(Hailey) did a good job of pitching and moving it around,” Crawford said. “We got a few hits, just didn’t get the key hit when we had girls on base. We couldn’t put a few together.”