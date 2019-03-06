Ponca is the two-time defending Class C-2 champion but when the Indians play their first-round game against Bridgeport at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, they are the underdogs.
Based on powerpoints, Ponca is a seven-seed at the C-2 Nebraska state boys tournament. Wakefield is a No. 5 seed in C-2 and Hartington-Newcastle is the No. 7 seed in D-2.
The Indians aren't taking being seeding seventh as a sign of disrespect. It's just how the powerpoints shook out. It doesn't matter who is seeded seventh or second or even fourth or sixth or first because as Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said, Class C-2 is wide open.
But none of the other C-2 teams have Ponca's experience at the state tournament with back-to-back state titles.
"Our kids have tasted success the last two seasons and they want to get back there and try and do it again. C-2 is wide open and if we play like we are capable of, we have as good of a shot as anyone," Poulosky said. "We've been there before and the game we played to get here, we had to be (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) twice and those games were state tournament atmospheres. Our guys have been in that atmosphere before and it has paid off for us."
The Indians have one of the more dynamic players in the C-2 state tournament. Junior 6'4 forward Carter Kingsbury leads Ponca with 18.5 points per game. But he's done more than just score. He leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game and he is second on the team with 63 assists. He has a team-high 25 blocks and has 28 steals.
Poulosky said Kingsbury has stepped into a leadership role, too.
"He gets a lot of notoriety for his scoring and really, where he has helped us is the other areas. He leads us in rebounding and is a great ball-handler," Poulosky said. "He's an underrated defender and is a good leader on defense. His scoring gets the publicity but he's been good in the other areas and is a good leader for us."
Kingsbury has plenty of pieces around him. While he is the only double-digit scorer for the Indians, it's because others have taken their turns as the No. 2 option. Brandon Kneifl is averaging 9.8 ppg and has 38 steals. Gage McGill is averaging 8.9 ppg and has a team-high 92 assists and 41 steals. Evan Anderson is averaging 8.8 ppg and 5.3 rpg to go along with 62 assists and 38 steals. Jayde Reid is averaging 6.2 ppg and Paul Masin has 32 steals.
Everyone has played their roles well, Poulosky said.
"They all have come along and fit into their roles. When they first started playing together, it was different roles for everyone, even Carter, who was playing with seniors before," Poulosky said. "He had to have more of a role and some of the other guys were bench players before who moved into starting roles and have hit shots and become lockdown defenders. They've filled those roles nicely and all of them have done better as the season has gone on."
Wakefield, the No. 5 seed, plays Centennial, the No. 4 seed, at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Wakefield comes into the state tournament with a 20-3 record and is on a six-game winning streak. One of Wakefield's losses is to Ponca. Wakefield does have a 10-point win over Hartington-Newcastle, which is in the D-2 state tournament.
Solomon Peitz leads Wakefield with 15.0 ppg and 8.5 rpg to go along with 58 assists and 24 blocks. Justin Erb is averaging 11.2 ppg and also grabs 6.6 rpg. Blake Brown is averaging 8.7 ppg and has a team-high 36 steals. Esgar Godinez is averaging 6.0 ppg and has 34 steals.
Hartington-Newcastle is 16-9 on the season and is the No. 7 seed. The Wildcats plays Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the first round at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The Wildcats started the season on a five-game losing streak but later put together a six-game winning streak. The Wildcats come into the state tournament on another six-game winning streak.
Shaye Morten leads the Wildcats with 11.2 points and has 59 steals. Sam Harms is averaging 10.3 ppg and 6.1 rpg and has 46 blocks and 41 steals. Lincoln McPhillips is averaging 7.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg and has a team-high 87 assists and 61 steals. Jake Peitz is averaging 7.8 ppg and Kobe Heitman has 40 steals.