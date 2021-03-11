TWO TO TANGO: Boyden-Hull, Western Christian win to set up Class 2A showdown

DES MOINES — Two teams, one town. One of them will win a championship.

Both the Boyden-Hull and Western Christian high school boys basketball teams — each located in the town of Hull — earned the right Thursday to play for the Class 2A championship, which will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Boyden-Hull defeated Aplington-Parkersburg 77-66 to start off the day, then later, the Wolfpack won in a 56-47 battle over Des Moines Christian.

Boyden-Hull held the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A field while Western Christian held the No. 2 seed.

The wins by the Comets and the Wolfpack set up the first meeting between the two schools since 2005.

Even though both teams are in the same town, they don’t play in the same conference. Western Christian plays in the Lakes Conference, but it announced recently that it wants to go elsewhere.

Boyden-Hull, meanwhile, calls the Siouxland Conference its home.

Secretly, the Wolfpack wanted to face their foes across Hull.

Wolfpack senior Tyson Boer said that he had some friends inside the Comets program, and had been wanting to have this matchup since the brackets came out last week.