Umpires stay busy during shortened high school baseball, softball season

Johnston said there are about 100 umpires in his group and about 30 of them decided they didn't want to take the risk this summer, which makes it tough for Johnston to organize the schedule.

"A lot of long nights, a lot of long days, a lot of time on the phone trying to convince guys to work more games, convince guys to find a friend to umpire with them," said Johnston, who is married with two kids. "We are doing everything we can to get games filled and recruit new umpires to get them to be part of the game. My wife and kids saw me a lot during (the spring). They might see me in person about two hours a week right now."

The pay for each game depends on the level of the game. For IHSAA varsity, the pay is $70 per game and for sub-varsity it is $60 per game. For youth games, the pay is about $25 per hour.

"If you are looking to invest the time, the money is good," Johnston said. "If you get the training, people treat you well, too. If you are looking to umpire, visit our website premiersportsofficials.com. Fill out the PSOA form and we will get you going."

While some of his coworkers may have had concerns about this summer, Johnston did not. He feels like the guidelines the IHSAA and the IGHSAU put in place are umpire friendly.