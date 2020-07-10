Umpires stay busy during shortened high school baseball, softball season

SIOUX CITY -- Normally Sean Johnston just has to organize the schedule for the umpires in his association, train them and also evaluate them. Since he usually has enough umpires, Johnston only has to ump a handful of games each year.
This summer is different. With a few umpires opting out of games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been more difficult for Johnston to work with the schedule, forcing him to umpire more games this season.
Last Thursday Johnston was behind the plate for the first game of the Bishop Heelan vs. Le Mars baseball doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field. Johnston estimated that doubleheader gave him about 20 games this summer so far.
In comparison, Johnston umped only one game last season. The last time Johnston worked this many games in a summer was about a decade ago.
"The summer has been very, very busy for umpires," Johnston said. "The summer has been very, very busy for supervisors and assigners as well. Lot of games with a few less umpires, so the ones that are working and able to work are working a lot of games. I mostly do college and supervise with our local group.
"It's been fun. At the end of the day, it's been exhausting."
Johnston's partner for the game was Nathan Hall and both are from Omaha, Neb. Hall is a 22-year-old college student and umpires youth league games, American Legion games and IHSAA baseball games. He will be making six more trips to Sioux City yet this summer.
After last Thursday's doubleheader, Hall estimated that he's umped around 35 games so far this summer. This is Hall's third summer umpiring games and he's used to having a big workload over in June, July and August.
Last summer, Hall umpired 180 to 200 games.
"It's been about a game every night since it started in June," Hall said. "This is pretty much a normal pace for me. It's been fun. I don't have the same responsibilities Sean has but I am just working every day and enjoy it while I can."
The doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Crusaders was the second time the two made the trip together to Sioux City this summer. Johnston said he has about eight more trips to make to Sioux City yet.
"If we are not working in Omaha, we will come up and work games here," said Johnston, who also assigns games for the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Johnston is a supervisor and umpire for Premier Sports Officials in Omaha. The association recruits, trains, educates and then assigns the games. Premier Sports Officials will typically do 10 to 15 training sessions.
"This year we are up to 22," Johnston said. "We've been trying to recruit more and more umpires just because of the amount of games that are being played in a short amount of time. Between umpires not wanting to work every night or with work or family obligations, we need more umpires."
Johnston said there are about 100 umpires in his group and about 30 of them decided they didn't want to take the risk this summer, which makes it tough for Johnston to organize the schedule.
"A lot of long nights, a lot of long days, a lot of time on the phone trying to convince guys to work more games, convince guys to find a friend to umpire with them," said Johnston, who is married with two kids. "We are doing everything we can to get games filled and recruit new umpires to get them to be part of the game. My wife and kids saw me a lot during (the spring). They might see me in person about two hours a week right now."
The pay for each game depends on the level of the game. For IHSAA varsity, the pay is $70 per game and for sub-varsity it is $60 per game. For youth games, the pay is about $25 per hour.
"If you are looking to invest the time, the money is good," Johnston said. "If you get the training, people treat you well, too. If you are looking to umpire, visit our website premiersportsofficials.com. Fill out the PSOA form and we will get you going."
While some of his coworkers may have had concerns about this summer, Johnston did not. He feels like the guidelines the IHSAA and the IGHSAU put in place are umpire friendly.
"The guidelines made me feel real safe with it," Johnston said. "Us not handling equipment, not handling baseballs, taking away the handshakes. In baseball, there is a lot of social distancing, not 100 percent, but with the guidelines they put in place, I feel safe as an umpire working the games."
Hall had no reservations about umpiring games this summer.
"Baseball is a pretty distance sport for the most part," Hall said. "I was just happy to get back out there."
