Unbeaten MMCRU survives scare from Akron-Westfield

MMCRU’s Kora Alesch made the first of two free throws with 2:17 remaining, making it 45-43, but a 3-pointer by Chloee Colt put Akron-Westfield in front with 1:52 left.

Each team had its chances in the final two minutes, but the only points turned out to be a layup by Ellie Hilbrands with 31 seconds left. Hilbrands, a sophomore, paced MMCRU with 15 points.

“Our morale was kind of down finding out Emily has an injury so we had to regroup and everybody had to step up,” Hilbrands said. “Coach just kept reminding us brackets are coming out soon, this is a big game and we have to win it, we can’t look past them. We all pulled together and pulled out a win.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a hectic final few seconds, Akron-Westfield got the ball to Jaden Harris, who was too far underneath the basket. She had to adjust her shot and therefore wasn’t able to draw iron as the buzzer sounded.

“We led probably 95 percent of the game and I looked with about two minutes and saw we were up one but knew it wasn’t safe,” Akron-Westfield Coach Kent Johnson said. “We had a shot at the end, we had our chance but just couldn’t put the ball in the hole at the end.

“It was a physical game and the refs called it close. But I commend our girls, they played hard all the way to the end.”