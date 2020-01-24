Unbeaten MMCRU survives scare from Akron-Westfield

AKRON, Iowa – MMCRU survived a scare, but remained unbeaten with a 47-46 girls basketball win over Akron-Westfield here Friday night.
The Royals, ranked No. 6 in Iowa Class 1A, had to rally in the fourth quarter to pick up their 15th victory without a loss.
Akron-Westfield (11-4) had the ball last with a shot to win, but had to settle for an off-balance attempt that never really had a chance to go in.
MMCRU played without sophomore Emily Dreckman – its second-leading scorer with a 13.4 points per game average – who suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s 70-59 win over Kingsley-Pierson.
“Our morale was a little bit down because one of our best players went down with a knee injury,” MMCRU Coach Gillian Letsche said. “So at the beginning of the game we were like, ‘crap, what’s going on’ but we finally figured it out.”
Akron-Westfield was the aggressor for most of the game, vaulting to a 15-4 lead after one quarter. The Westerners led 26-21 at halftime and clung to a 38-35 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Royals took their first lead of the game with 5:16 remaining on two free throws by Taylor Harpenau, 40-39. A basket by McKenna Henrich at the 4:17 mark kept A-W within a point, then neither team scored for two minutes.
MMCRU’s Kora Alesch made the first of two free throws with 2:17 remaining, making it 45-43, but a 3-pointer by Chloee Colt put Akron-Westfield in front with 1:52 left.
Each team had its chances in the final two minutes, but the only points turned out to be a layup by Ellie Hilbrands with 31 seconds left. Hilbrands, a sophomore, paced MMCRU with 15 points.
“Our morale was kind of down finding out Emily has an injury so we had to regroup and everybody had to step up,” Hilbrands said. “Coach just kept reminding us brackets are coming out soon, this is a big game and we have to win it, we can’t look past them. We all pulled together and pulled out a win.”
In a hectic final few seconds, Akron-Westfield got the ball to Jaden Harris, who was too far underneath the basket. She had to adjust her shot and therefore wasn’t able to draw iron as the buzzer sounded.
“We led probably 95 percent of the game and I looked with about two minutes and saw we were up one but knew it wasn’t safe,” Akron-Westfield Coach Kent Johnson said. “We had a shot at the end, we had our chance but just couldn’t put the ball in the hole at the end.
“It was a physical game and the refs called it close. But I commend our girls, they played hard all the way to the end.”
It was a reversal of fortunes for the Westerners, who pulled out a 40-39 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
MMCRU defeated the Westerners 51-38 in the first meeting between the War Eagle Conference rivals on Dec. 16 in Remsen, Iowa.
“They were aggressive, they’re a real scrappy team and we knew that coming in,” Letsche said. “We were just off tonight, everybody has off games. We just needed to push a little bit, but we were playing their game versus our game. We just need to play our game and we’ll be fine.”
The emotion of the win over Kingsley-Pierson, another ranked 1A team, and the uncertainty of Dreckman’s status, each played a factor for the Royals.
“There weren’t a lot of calls last night and tonight it was more ticky-tack,” Letsche said. “We were in the zone of let’s play hard and get on the floor because everything was a foul and we had to adjust. I think it was just a mental game, but we will bounce back. Even after Emily went out last night they still played with all their hearts, so I know they can do it.”
Jayden Bork added 12 points and Taylor Harpenau 10 for the Royals, who were 21 of 30 from the free throw line.
Natalie Nielsen, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, had a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds for Akron-Westfield. The Westerners also spent ample time at the free throw line, making 16 of 24.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for A-W, which had lost only once since Dec. 17.