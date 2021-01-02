Unbeaten Viborg-Hurley clips Dakota Valley girls

NORTH SIOUX CITY – There’s a reason the Viborg-Hurley girls basketball team is undefeated thus far this season.
The Cougars, ranked fifth in South Dakota Class B, rallied from a 14-point deficit to upend Dakota Valley 55-53 here Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley, now 7-0, took the Panthers out of their game in the second half and as a result, snapped a four-game winning streak for Dakota Valley (5-2).
“We were obviously the aggressor at the beginning of the game,” Dakota Valley Coach Tammy Lilly said. “But they made some adjustments, we became a little passive and it kind of took us away from some of the things we wanted to be able to do.
“We didn’t adjust very well on the fly and they became the aggressor. And when they became the aggressor and got us into a little bit of foul trouble, that changed a lot of the things.”
Dakota Valley was on its game in the first half, zipping to a 16-10 lead after one quarter. Behind Peyton Tritz and Rylee Rosenquist, the Panthers stayed aggressive in the second quarter, mounting a 30-16 advantage with 2:46 left in the half.
But that’s when Viborg-Hurley began its comeback, whittling the deficit to 32-24 by intermission. The Cougars took their first lead of the game, 36-34, on a basket by Nevaeh Ronke with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
Tritz – who played very much unlike the freshman that she is – hit the final basket of the third quarter, which wound up tying the score at 38.
Rosenquist, who scored 19 points after missing Dakota Valley’s last contest because of an illness, was whistled for her fourth foul with 27 seconds left in the quarter.
She sat out a good portion of the fourth but canned a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to pull her team within 55-53.
Viborg-Hurley’s Denae Mach missed two free throws with five seconds left and Rosenquist got the rebound. The talented junior drove the length of the court and was able to shoot a contested runner at the buzzer, but missed.
Viborg-Hurley cemented its victory by making 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Sydney Voss matched Rosenquist for game scoring honors with 19 points, while Coral Mason added 16. Mason was 6-for-7 from the foul line in the final stanza. Ronke dominated the glass, pulling down 15 rebounds.
Tritz finished with 18 points, but the Panthers were just 6-for-28 from the field in the second half. Moreover, while Viborg-Hurley wound up 14-for-19 from the free throw line, Dakota Valley was 11-for-23.
“They made their free throws and we missed a ton,” Lilly said. “But that’s what you want, a chance at the end. We have Rylee going in for a layup and you have an opportunity and that’s what you want.”
Not only did Dakota Valley struggle to make baskets in the second half, the Panthers found it difficult to even find open shots.
“We weren’t getting a lot of good looks,” Lilly said. “We’re a transition team and we needed to get the ball going up and down the floor a lot faster than we did. They were able to slow us down and that changed the way we play.
“I take nothing away from them, they’re a fantastic, very disciplined squad. They know how to close down and continue to stay with the fight when they get down. That’s huge for them.”
Dakota Valley had won four in a row since suffering its only other loss, 59-50, to Tea Area on Dec. 11.
Brooke Carlson just missed a double-double for the Panthers with eight points and eight rebounds.