Unbeaten Viborg-Hurley clips Dakota Valley girls

NORTH SIOUX CITY – There’s a reason the Viborg-Hurley girls basketball team is undefeated thus far this season.

The Cougars, ranked fifth in South Dakota Class B, rallied from a 14-point deficit to upend Dakota Valley 55-53 here Saturday.

Viborg-Hurley, now 7-0, took the Panthers out of their game in the second half and as a result, snapped a four-game winning streak for Dakota Valley (5-2).

“We were obviously the aggressor at the beginning of the game,” Dakota Valley Coach Tammy Lilly said. “But they made some adjustments, we became a little passive and it kind of took us away from some of the things we wanted to be able to do.

“We didn’t adjust very well on the fly and they became the aggressor. And when they became the aggressor and got us into a little bit of foul trouble, that changed a lot of the things.”

Dakota Valley was on its game in the first half, zipping to a 16-10 lead after one quarter. Behind Peyton Tritz and Rylee Rosenquist, the Panthers stayed aggressive in the second quarter, mounting a 30-16 advantage with 2:46 left in the half.