Unity Christian falls to Davenport Assumption in state quarterfinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The plan for Unity Christian during its Class 3A state quarterfinal against Davenport Assumption was to use its strong block to try and slow down A.J. Schubert.
However, Schubert provides quite the challenge since the 5-foot-10 junior is a left-handed right-side hitter, which is a rarity in volleyball.
Unity’s block was able to slow down Assumption in the second with its block, but Assumption figured out the Knights block and spread the ball around a bit.
Unity couldn’t match that. The Knights offense wasn’t as consistent as it needed to be to keep up with Assumption. Unity’s season ended with a 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse on Tuesday.
“A lot of times you are used to the spread between the middle and an outside and this time, you had to contend, outside, right-side and middle, which is a demanding thing on our middles,” Unity coach Patty Timmermans said. “We were going to favor to their strongest hitter, which was the right-side. It was tough to stop. She’s a tall girl and hits at a high contact point. She’s a very good hitter and can hit anywhere on the court.
“We got some, I wish we could’ve gotten a few more touches. I think we started to doubt some of our defensive coverage where she was placing so many balls down that we started having girls shift out of where we wanted them.”
Schubert finished with 20 kills in the match and was one of three Assumption players with double-figures. Emma Schubert had 13 kills and Maggie Johnson added 10.
Unity finished with five total team blocks — two solo and three block assists.
“It was a struggle for us because normally we don’t face many teams with a left-handed right-side hitter, that was different for us to try and adjust to,” Unity senior Janie Schoonhoven said.
Timmermans also wanted to serve Assumption tough. The Knights came in with a 92.1 serving percentage and had 176 aces on the season.
While the Knights only committed four service errors, they didn’t get Assumption out of system like they were hoping to.
“We didn’t have a bad serving match but we didn’t go aggressively for some zones like we have in the past,” Timmermans said.
Unity finishes the season with a 23-6 record and it was the seventh-straight season to state for the Knights, who dealt with COVID-19 issues early in the season.
“We played some really good volleyball down the stretch and getting to the state tournament is always a feat,” Timmermans said. “We don’t take that for granted, we are grateful we got here and for the season that we had.”
It was the last match for seniors Josie Byl, Lucy Zylstra, Tyra Hulsten, Laura Beltman, Lindsey Jacobsma, Schoonhoven and Adriana Sandbulte.
“Our team has an incredible friendship and our bond is so strong. That just helps us have fun on the court,” Schoonhoven said. “I think the season went very well. We were playing really good the last couple of weeks during the postseason. It was a great season overall.”
Unity went on a 6-0 run for a 6-2 lead early. Unity was up 14-9 when the Knights started to make some unforced errors. Assumption took advantage and went on a 13-3 run for a 23-17 advantage.
Assumption went on to win the first set 25-20.
Assumption had a 5-4 lead in the second set when Gracie Schoonhoven put down a kill and that sparked a 7-0 run for an 11-5 Unity advantage.
Assumption got within three at 17-14 but Unity got a kill from Jenna Bouma and a block, one of four for Unity in the second, by Gracie Schoonhoven and Tyra Schuiteman. The Knights finished the second set on an 8-3 run to even the match at 1-1 with a 25-17 victory.
Assumption figured out Unity’s block in the third set as the Knights didn’t have a single block. With the set tied at 6-6, Assumption went on a 5-1 run for an 11-7 lead.
Assumption finished with 12 kills and they were spread around as A.J. Schubert had just three kills in that set, which Assumption won 25-18 for a 2-1 lead.
Unity had a 9-8 lead in the fourth set when Assumption went on an 8-2 run for a 16-11 lead.
The Knights came back as a 7-3 run tight the set. But Unity couldn’t get the key kill it needed even though it has plenty of chances during a long rally.
Unity hit .115 for the match.
“We allowed ourselves to tighten up and not swing as much down the stretch,” Timmermans said. “We were called for things like doubles when we were sending over a push. That makes you a little more gunshy and we were passing too many balls over. We need to attack all the way through. We didn’t do that quite as aggressively.”
Carly Rolf eventually got a kill for Assumption to go up 20-19. Assumption went on to build a three-point lead and went on to finish off the match with a 25-22 victory.
Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 13 kills and Bouma and Janie Schoonhoven each had 10. Emma Byker had 34 assists and 23 digs and Sandbulte had 13 digs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!