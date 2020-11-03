Unity Christian falls to Davenport Assumption in state quarterfinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The plan for Unity Christian during its Class 3A state quarterfinal against Davenport Assumption was to use its strong block to try and slow down A.J. Schubert.

However, Schubert provides quite the challenge since the 5-foot-10 junior is a left-handed right-side hitter, which is a rarity in volleyball.

Unity’s block was able to slow down Assumption in the second with its block, but Assumption figured out the Knights block and spread the ball around a bit.

Unity couldn’t match that. The Knights offense wasn’t as consistent as it needed to be to keep up with Assumption. Unity’s season ended with a 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse on Tuesday.

“A lot of times you are used to the spread between the middle and an outside and this time, you had to contend, outside, right-side and middle, which is a demanding thing on our middles,” Unity coach Patty Timmermans said. “We were going to favor to their strongest hitter, which was the right-side. It was tough to stop. She’s a tall girl and hits at a high contact point. She’s a very good hitter and can hit anywhere on the court.