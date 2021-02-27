Unity Christian girls basketball eager to play Tuesday morning game at state tournament

Schuiteman will take the team back to the hotel, while the assistant coaches will stay back to scout Clear Lake and Waukon.

There haven’t been many games that Schuiteman has coached in the morning hours — not counting summer-camp games — but he doesn’t think the early tip-off time will affect Unity’s willingness to be ready.

“We’ve had a few morning practices throughout the years, and we’ve had some really good morning practices,” Schuiteman said. “I don’t think that concerns me, especially with this group and how focused they’ve been.”

Unity Christian has won 11 straight games, and its last loss came on Jan. 11 in a seven-point defeat at the hands of Sioux Center.

That game against the Warriors taught the Knights that they weren’t perfect, and that they needed to work harder if they wanted to attain their goal of getting to the state tournament.

“I think there was a definite re-focus,” Schuiteman said. “They maybe had a little bit more of an urgency. When you’re winning a lot of games, it’s hard to maybe change some things. I think after that, there was a definite mutual feeling that we needed some urgency in practice. I think we continued to build from that point.”