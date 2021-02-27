Unity Christian girls basketball eager to play Tuesday morning game at state tournament

The Unity Christian High School team hoped it would play the Tuesday morning game of the Class 3A quarterfinals during the Iowa girls state basketball tournament in Des Moines.
Yes, you read that right.
The Knights wanted to play in the morning.
They got their wish, and the third-seeded Knights will face off against Roland-Story at 9 a.m. Tuesday inside Wells Fargo Arena. The winner will face either Clear Lake or Waukon in the semifinals.
The Knights will arrive in Des Moines on Monday, and one of the main reasons they’re eager to play Tuesday morning is due to the idea of not traveling and playing on the same day.
They will get up there Monday and get acquainted with their hotel rooms and their surroundings.
“We want to make sure we get there on time and we’re going through the routine, and that’s something we’ve talked about through the week and we’ll talk about it again throughout this week,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said.
The team will head to Wells Fargo Arena to watch a couple games during the day, and those games involve No. 1-seeded Cherokee and No. 4 West Lyon.
After the Wildcats play West Burlington at 7 p.m. Monday night, the Knights will head back to the hotel.
Schuiteman will take the team back to the hotel, while the assistant coaches will stay back to scout Clear Lake and Waukon.
There haven’t been many games that Schuiteman has coached in the morning hours — not counting summer-camp games — but he doesn’t think the early tip-off time will affect Unity’s willingness to be ready.
“We’ve had a few morning practices throughout the years, and we’ve had some really good morning practices,” Schuiteman said. “I don’t think that concerns me, especially with this group and how focused they’ve been.”
Unity Christian has won 11 straight games, and its last loss came on Jan. 11 in a seven-point defeat at the hands of Sioux Center.
That game against the Warriors taught the Knights that they weren’t perfect, and that they needed to work harder if they wanted to attain their goal of getting to the state tournament.
“I think there was a definite re-focus,” Schuiteman said. “They maybe had a little bit more of an urgency. When you’re winning a lot of games, it’s hard to maybe change some things. I think after that, there was a definite mutual feeling that we needed some urgency in practice. I think we continued to build from that point.”
The Knights realized that they had slow starts to some games from the beginning of the season against Bishop Heelan to that loss against Sioux Center.
So, the girls realized they needed to come out to play right from the opening tip. Since that loss to Sioux Center, Unity Christian has scored 52 or more points in every single game.
The Knights have even surpassed 70 points four times in their 11-game winning streak, and posted 94 points in a regional semifinal win over a Humboldt team that went 18-5 this season.
Unity Christian leads the Class 3A state tournament field with 1,547 points scored, just 13 points ahead of Cherokee. It also leads the team categories in rebounds (795) and assists (352).
Janie Schoonhoven and Gracie Schoonhoven are also the top-two scorers among those in the Class 3A state tournament group.
Gracie Schoonhoven, a sophomore, leads the field with 18.5 points per game. Gracie Schoonhoven enters the state tournament shooting 69 percent from the floor, making 191 of 277 shots.
“Gracie has really stepped up her game,” Schuiteman said. “I think she’s improved from the consistency part of it. Her ability to make those kids around her better. You look at the assists numbers, and they’ve gone up. I think some of that started last year. This year, she’s been more consistent with how she’s done it.”
Gracie Schoonhoven leads Unity Christian in assists — in runaway fashion — with 143.
Gracie’s older sister, senior Janie Schoonhoven, has a 16.3 ppg average. She has made 63 percent of her shots.
Janie Schoonhoven became Unity Christian’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season. The 5-foot-11 senior will play for the Dordt women’s basketball team starting in the fall.
She also leads the Knights with 228 rebounds.
“I think Janie has continued to be a steady influence for us,” Schuiteman said. “She’s a double-double machine for us. She’s probably allowed her sister to develop.”
Tyra Schuiteman, Jenna Bouma and Emma Byker are all who have scored 100 or more points this season. Schuiteman is a sophomore while Bouma and Byker are juniors.