ORANGE CITY, Iowa – There are undoubtedly still those scratching their heads in amazement, wondering how Unity Christian was able to pull off an upset of fourth-ranked Cherokee and reach the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The Knights avenged a 49-point loss with an 82-71 Class 2A regional final victory over Cherokee. That in itself is something to behold, but the manner in which it unfolded was even more of a surprise.
Unity Christian didn’t fade away after falling behind by 10 points late in the first quarter. Instead, it beat Cherokee at its own game, using an up-tempo attacking style of play to totally reverse its fortunes and topple the heavily favored Braves.
“I think it started after that loss, just getting the girls to believe that they are not 50 points better than us,” Unity Christian Coach Jay Schuiteman said. “We would look forward to playing them again.”
In Unity’s defense, its players were not yet in basketball form in the second game of the season after an extended volleyball season in which it reached the Class 2A championship match. The Knights opened with a 42-32 loss to Le Mars before the 91-42 lambasting at the hands of Cherokee.
However, an athletic and veteran squad has since rounded into form and will carry a 10-game win streak into a first-round game at Wells Fargo Arena against No. 1-ranked Grundy Center Tuesday night.
Seniors Jori Bronner, Corrina Timmermans, Brooke Zevenbergen and Justine Malenke were all members of a 2015-16 squad that captured the Class 2A state basketball championship. They’ve teamed with sophomore standout Janie Schoonhoven to produce a 19-5 record and the school’s fourth trip to state in six seasons.
The 5-10 Schoonhoven leads the way with 17.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while Bronner contributes 15.2 points and 7.1 boards. Malenke shoots 41 percent from the arc while averaging 11.8 points and Timmermans – the 2A volleyball player of the year – is also in double figures at 10.8 points.
“We’ve talked a lot about sharing the basketball and when we share the ball we play pretty well,” Schuiteman said. “We’ve had a lot of 20-plus assist games. We’ve got really nice athletes that work hard and play well together. They’re coming together at the right time and it’s been fun to watch.”
Schoonhoven is shooting 61 percent from the field and is the fourth-leading scorer among the 2A field and the top rebounder.
“We wanted to start her off slowly her freshman year but after her first JV games and first varsity game she had three straight and-ones and, it’s like, this kid’s too good, we just have to let her play,” Schuiteman said. “She’s just a hard-working kid. I think John Wooden said the definition of a good rebounder is the tenacious pursuit of the ball. Every ball that’s up there she goes after it and does a great job of getting in position. Really, for her size, she does some amazing things and has a knack for the game, too.”
Schoonhoven scored 22 points, Bronner 21, Timmermans 17 and Malenke 16 in the regional final.
“They’re competitors and there were some expectations for them this year and they finally got over the hump by getting to the championship game in volleyball,” Schuiteman said. “They came into basketball saying let’s do it here, too. People say wouldn’t you like to have your kids for that first week of basketball and I say heck no. If they’re competing at state, they’re figuring out what it means to get to that next level. It’s a different level you want to play at to get to state and when you get to state there’s another level there, too.”
Schuiteman should know. After all, he guided the Knights to back-to-back 2A titles in 2015 and 2016 behind all-staters Anna Keil and Chanda Zomermaand.
“This group was around for that last year so they got to see it and feel it,” Schuiteman said. “This time they want to really take it all in and think about making this last as long as we can.”