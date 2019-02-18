HULL, Iowa -- Few, if any, figured Orange City Unity Christian had much of a chance against high-powered Cherokee in an Iowa Class 2A girls regional basketball final here Monday night.
But, as the old adage goes, that’s why they play the games.
The No. 15 Knights stunned No. 4 Cherokee 82-71, punching their ticket to next week’s Iowa Girls State Tournament.
It’s not so much a shock that Unity won, but considering Cherokee demolished the Knights 91-42 on Nov. 30 in Orange City, that’s what made the outcome a bit surprising.
“We told the girls that we had to play with emotion and have fun,” Unity Christian Coach Jay Schuiteman said. “I think you saw throughout we played with great emotion and intensity. We helped each other out and picked each other up. They had fun playing basketball out there.
“What a way for these seniors to go out. They got to state and did a great job in volleyball and that fed their hunger to get there. They showed up in a big game and were able to come away with a great win.”
There were no shortage of standouts for Unity, which will take a 19-5 record into the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Seniors Jori Bronner, Corinna Timmermans, Brooke Zevenbergen and Justine Malenke each had their shining moments. And, the biggest producer was Janie Schoonhoven, a 5-foot-10 sophomore.
Schoonhoven scored a team-high 22 points and raked down 17 rebounds as Unity dominated the boards to the tune of 51-32. The Knights gave Cherokee only one shot opportunity most times down the court and hit some big free throws, especially in the second half.
Bronner added 21 points and 13 rebounds, Timmermans 17 points and Malenke 16 points. Malenke’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Knights a 37-31 halftime lead and when she canned another with 2:30 left in the game, it pretty much sealed the victory.
“It’s an amazing feeling, they’re a great team and played with a lot of intensity we matched that intensity,” Bronner said. “The biggest thing we have developed over the year is trust. When we played them the first time we had only practiced together a few times (because of volleyball) and hadn’t quite trusted each other yet. This time we completely trusted each other and when things go wrong we leaned on each other.”
Cherokee, which had lost only to Class 4A Le Mars this season, bolted to a 17-7 first-quarter lead by forcing 12 turnovers. The Knights, though, began to gain momentum early in the second and went on to outscore Cherokee 26-14 in the quarter.
The Braves trimmed a 10-point deficit to 57-56 at the end of the third quarter, but Unity regrouped in the final eight minutes.
Unity converted 10 free throws in the fourth quarter when Bronner scored 11 of her points.
“The girls did a great job tonight,” Schuiteman said. “They all played well and they needed to. We knew they were going to make a run at us and come after that. We had to be able to withstand that and we did.”
Payton Slaughter scored 22 points in her final high school game before taking her immense talents to Briar Cliff University. Sophomore JeMae Nichols tacked on 17 points for Cherokee (22-2) while Teagan Slaughter and Kassidy Pingel added 12 points apiece.
“They have real good athletes and did a good job of attacking our press and converting on the offensive end with easy opportunities,” Cherokee Coach Heath Hagberg said. “We didn’t do ourselves any help by letting them shoot a ton of free throws. I thought those were the two things that swung the game in their way.
“This is not the locker room you want to come into after a game like this. We love our kids and they worked really hard for us. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our night tonight.”
Unity Christian returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2016, when Schuiteman guided the Knights to their second of two straight titles.