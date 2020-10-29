Unity Christian goes into state as the No. 5 seed

Offensively, the Knights are hitting .194 for the season and Byker has 662 assists. Gracie Schoonhoven has 236 kills and is hitting .281. Bouma follows with 152 kills and Schuiteman has 130 kills. Janie Schoonhoven also has triple-digit kills with 113.

Janie Schoonhoven did have to miss some time early in the season but her return not only has bolstered the Knights' offense, but it's been crucial for Unity's back row. She has 144 digs. Gracie Schoonhoven has a team-high 244 digs and libero Ana Sandbulte has 241 digs. Byker adds 165 digs.

"I would say in the regional matches, when we played really good, the passing was great and the first pass is huge," Timmermans said. "The game in the middle, we were rigid on passing and we put the setter in compromising positions. The passing from the three in the back row has been consistent. They are reading offenses and it puts them in good positions to defend."

Unity earned the No. 5 seed and faces Davenport Assumption, which is 22-2 on the season.

The key for Unity will be slowing down Assumption's 6-foot-1 right-side hitter Ava Schubert, who has 300 kills and is hitting .254.