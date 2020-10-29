Unity Christian goes into state as the No. 5 seed

Tbe Unity Christian volleyball team had a number of new players on the court last season and while the Knights were a bit inexperienced, they still earned a trip to the state tournament.
For many, it was their first time being on the court at state, but Unity still gave Carroll Kuemper Catholic all it could handle in the first round before eventually using.
Basically that whole team is back from last season and the Knights (23-5) have been ranked in the top-10 in Class 3A all season.
That same roster from last season has plenty of experience going into the first-round 3A state tournament game against Davenport Assumption at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
"We were not expected to make it to the state tournament (last year). Just getting there, the tough opponent and playing with them, I think that was huge," Unity Christian coach Patti Timmermans said. "It's huge to have that court experience and that different atmosphere. I am hoping our focus remains stronger and find a good gameplan for the first opponent."
Timmermans likes how her team is playing going into the state tournament.
After rolling past Okoboji in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 tournament, the Knights did give Timmermans a bit of a scare in the semifinals when Spirit Lake took the first set.
The Knights bounced back from their slow start and won the match in four.
Unity followed that hiccup with a solid performance against a Sheldon team that had knocked off ranked opponents (Cherokee and Sioux Center) in the first two rounds. Unity controlled the region final, never allowing Sheldon to score more than 17 points in the match and shutting down the Orabs offense for a negative .039 hitting percentage.
"I thought our first round of regionals, we played very well, played smooth and polished. Then we backed off against Spirit Lake and allowed ourselves to have a slow start," Timmermans said. "I emphasized going forward to not put ourselves in that position. We focused on starting fast and I thought we had areas we could expose and defend what they like to do. (Sheldon) got a few balls down but I thought our block adjusted well and stopped some of their favorite attacks and dampened their spirits. We also served incredibly tough that night."
Unity had 17 total blocks in the match, served 94.6 percent and had 11 total aces.
For the season, Unity has a 92.1 serving percentage and Jenna Bouma and Janie Schoonhoven each have 36 aces.
The Knights have 348 total blocks. Bouma has 81 blocks, Tyra Schuiteman has 70 blocks and Gracie Schoonhoven has 65 blocks. Janie Schoonhoven follows with 42 blocks and Emma Byker has 40 blocks.
Offensively, the Knights are hitting .194 for the season and Byker has 662 assists. Gracie Schoonhoven has 236 kills and is hitting .281. Bouma follows with 152 kills and Schuiteman has 130 kills. Janie Schoonhoven also has triple-digit kills with 113.
Janie Schoonhoven did have to miss some time early in the season but her return not only has bolstered the Knights' offense, but it's been crucial for Unity's back row. She has 144 digs. Gracie Schoonhoven has a team-high 244 digs and libero Ana Sandbulte has 241 digs. Byker adds 165 digs.
"I would say in the regional matches, when we played really good, the passing was great and the first pass is huge," Timmermans said. "The game in the middle, we were rigid on passing and we put the setter in compromising positions. The passing from the three in the back row has been consistent. They are reading offenses and it puts them in good positions to defend."
Unity earned the No. 5 seed and faces Davenport Assumption, which is 22-2 on the season.
The key for Unity will be slowing down Assumption's 6-foot-1 right-side hitter Ava Schubert, who has 300 kills and is hitting .254.
"She is a lefthanded right front attacker. Usually the attacks come from the outside or the middle and we know their attacks go to the right side a lot, so our defense needs to be ready for that," Timmermans said. "We will have a very focused effort in defending that. Just to be aware, when I look at team stats, there are some similarities and we have more blocks so hopefully that will show on a night like that.
"I would say again, we need to have the passing there to run anything with our offense. If we serve tough, it limits them getting the ball to their best hitter."
